Edge WAF deployment
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These articles describe how to deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment type.
If your web application uses a Fastly CDN or Compute service, you can integrate the Next-Gen WAF into your request flow by enabling an…
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The Edge WAF hosts the Next-Gen WAF on Fastly's Edge Cloud platform via our global network of POPs. It integrates with CDN services and…
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The architecture type of your Edge WAF deployment determines the method you can use to manage your deployment and the VCL variables that are…
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IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who want to deploy the Edge WAF on a Compute service and can access the Next-Gen WAF in the…
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These articles describe how to set up and configure an Edge WAF deployment using the Next-Gen WAF API.
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