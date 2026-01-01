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Edge WAF deployment

These articles describe how to deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment type.

Getting started
If your web application uses a Fastly CDN or Compute service, you can integrate the Next-Gen WAF into your request flow by enabling an…

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How it works
The Edge WAF hosts the Next-Gen WAF on Fastly's Edge Cloud platform via our global network of POPs. It integrates with CDN services and…

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Architecture types
The architecture type of your Edge WAF deployment determines the method you can use to manage your deployment and the VCL variables that are…

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Fastly control panel
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who want to deploy the Edge WAF on a Compute service and can access the Next-Gen WAF in the…

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Next-Gen WAF API
These articles describe how to set up and configure an Edge WAF deployment using the Next-Gen WAF API.

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