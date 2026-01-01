Getting started with the Edge WAF

If your web application uses a Fastly CDN or Compute service, you can integrate the Next-Gen WAF into your request flow by enabling an Edge WAF deployment. Like your CDN or Compute service, Fastly delivers the Edge WAF through our global network of POPs. This means that you don’t have to make any changes to your hosting environment (e.g., installing clients or applications locally). The Edge WAF is able to process a request within a few milliseconds.

Prerequisites

Before enabling the Edge WAF, be sure you have the following prerequisites in place:

Quick start

Once all prerequisites have been met, you can enable the Edge WAF for your web application. Follow the instructions in the Fastly control panel tab if you'd like to deploy the Edge WAF on a Compute service and have access to the Next-Gen WAF in the Fastly control panel or if the CDN service you're deploying the Edge WAF on meets one of the following conditions:

The service has the ngwaf_oob_enabled parameter disabled ( false ) and doesn't use mutual TLS (mTLS).

parameter disabled ( ) and doesn't use mutual TLS (mTLS). The service has the ngwaf_oob_enabled parameter enabled ( true ). When this condition is met, it doesn’t matter if the service uses or doesn’t use mTLS.

Otherwise, follow the instructions in the Next-Gen WAF API tab.

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF API To deploy the Next-Gen WAF on an existing CDN or Compute service, complete the following steps: Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Service configuration and then Security. Click the Next-Gen WAF switch to the On position. In the confirmation window, click Enable on all versions. Next-Gen WAF is immediately enabled on all versions. (Optional) Use attack tooling to verify that the Next-Gen WAF is monitoring your web application and identifying malicious and anomalous requests. To make additional changes to your deployment, complete the following steps: Fill out the following deployment settings on the Next-Gen WAF card. HINT: If the Next-Gen WAF is already enabled, click the pencil to edit the settings and then click Submit to save the updated values. From the Workspace menu, select the workspace that you want to link to the service. If your account only has one workspace, this field is read-only.

menu, select the workspace that you want to link to the service. If your account only has one workspace, this field is read-only. (CDN services only) In the % of traffic field, enter the percent of traffic that you want the Next-Gen WAF to inspect. When set to 100 , all traffic to your service is inspected. When the value is less than 100, a random sample of the specified percentage is inspected. Click Save. (Optional) Use attack tooling to verify that the Next-Gen WAF is monitoring your web application and identifying malicious and anomalous requests. To deploy the Next-Gen WAF on an existing CDN service, complete the following steps: HINT: Have a Compute service? Check out our tutorial. Using the curl command line tool, call the PUT /edgeDeployment API endpoint. Be sure to replace ${SIGSCI_EMAIL} and ${SIGSCI_TOKEN} with your email and Next-Gen WAF API token and ${corpName} and ${siteName} with those of your account (corp) and workspace (site). You can find these values in the address of the Next-Gen WAF control panel, such as https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName} . $ curl -X PUT "https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/api/v0/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName}/edgeDeployment" \ -H "x-api-user:${SIGSCI_EMAIL}" \ -H "x-api-token:${SIGSCI_TOKEN}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" Using the curl command line tool, call the PUT /deliveryIntegration/${fastlySID} API endpoint. Be sure to replace ${FASTLY_KEY} with your Fastly authentication token, ${fastlySID} with the ID of your CDN service, and ${SIGSCI_EMAIL} , ${SIGSCI_TOKEN} , ${corpName} , and ${siteName} with the same values used in the previous step. $ curl -H "x-api-user:${SIGSCI_EMAIL}" -H "x-api-token:${SIGSCI_TOKEN}" \ -H "Fastly-Key: ${FASTLY_KEY}" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PUT \ -d '{"activateVersion": true, "percentEnabled": 100}' \ "https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/api/v0/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName}/deliveryIntegration/${fastlySID}" The Edge WAF starts inspecting all traffic that passes through your CDN service. (Optional) Use attack tooling to verify that the Next-Gen WAF is monitoring your web application and identifying malicious and anomalous requests. For detailed set up instructions, check out Setting up Edge WAF deployments using the Next-Gen WAF API.

What’s next

Learn more about how the Edge WAF works and adjust the protection of your web application as needed.

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