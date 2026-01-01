AWS Elastic Container Service (ECS) setup

You can deploy the Next-Gen WAF as a sidecar into AWS Elastic Container Service (ECS). This deployment option is compatible with both Fargate and EC2 launch types.

Prerequisites

Copy the agent keys for your workspace (also known as site). You will use these keys when setting up the Next-Gen WAF as a sidecar for AWS ECS.

Setting up AWS ECS

To set up the Next-Gen WAF as a sidecar for AWS ECS, consult Amazon's ECS tutorial and sidecar documentation. Be sure to:

set the storage volume type for the task definition to Bind Mount .

. add a dedicated container for the Next-Gen WAF agent, being sure to set: the Name field to sigsci-agent . the Image URI* field to signalsciences:sigsci-agent:<agent-version> . You will need to replace <agent-version> with a specific agent version. If you set the variable to latest , AWS may upgrade the Next-Gen WAF agent at inconvenient times.

set resource limits ( ulimits ) for the Next-Gen WAF agent container. The nofile soft and hard limits should be 65335 . Setting these limits too low (the default is 1024 ) will cause more harm than if you set them too high.

) for the Next-Gen WAF agent container. The soft and hard limits should be . Setting these limits too low (the default is ) will cause more harm than if you set them too high. create an environment variable for the Agent Secret Key, being sure to set: the Key field to SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY . the Value field to the secretaccesskey value that you copied while completing the installation prerequisites.

create an environment variable for the Agent Access Key, being sure to set: the Key field to SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID . the Value field to the accesskeyid value that you copied while completing the installation prerequisites.

set the mount point path for the Next-Gen WAF agent container to /var/run . This is the default path for the Next-Gen WAF agent, but you can configure an alternative path.

Example JSON configuration

HINT: You will need to replace all instances of REPLACEME in this example JSON.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 100 101 102 103 104 105 106 107 108 109 110 111 112 113 114 115 116 117 118 119 120 121 122 123 124 125 126 127 128 129 130 131 132 133 134 135 136 137 138 139 140 141 142 143 144 145 146 147 148 149 150 151 152 153 154 155 156 157 158 159 160 161 { "ipcMode" : null , "executionRoleArn" : "arn:aws:iam::REPLACEME:role/ecsTaskExecutionRole" , "containerDefinitions" : [ { "dnsSearchDomains" : null , "logConfiguration" : { "logDriver" : "awslogs" , "secretOptions" : null , "options" : { "awslogs-group" : "/ecs/sigsci-example" , "awslogs-region" : "us-west-1" , "awslogs-stream-prefix" : "ecs" } } , "entryPoint" : null , "portMappings" : [ { "hostPort" : 8080 , "protocol" : "tcp" , "containerPort" : 8080 } ] , "command" : null , "linuxParameters" : null , "cpu" : 0 , "environment" : [ { "name" : "apache_port" , "value" : "8080" } , { "name" : "sigsci_rpc" , "value" : "/var/run/sigsci.sock" } ] , "dnsServers" : null , "mountPoints" : [ { "readOnly" : null , "containerPath" : "/var/run" , "sourceVolume" : "run" } ] , "workingDirectory" : null , "secrets" : null , "dockerSecurityOptions" : null , "memory" : null , "memoryReservation" : null , "volumesFrom" : [ ] , "stopTimeout" : null , "image" : "signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest" , "startTimeout" : null , "firelensConfiguration" : null , "dependsOn" : null , "disableNetworking" : null , "interactive" : null , "healthCheck" : null , "essential" : true , "links" : null , "hostname" : null , "extraHosts" : null , "pseudoTerminal" : null , "user" : null , "readonlyRootFilesystem" : null , "dockerLabels" : null , "systemControls" : null , "privileged" : null , "name" : "apache" } , { "dnsSearchDomains" : null , "logConfiguration" : { "logDriver" : "awslogs" , "secretOptions" : null , "options" : { "awslogs-group" : "/ecs/sigsci-example" , "awslogs-region" : "us-west-1" , "awslogs-stream-prefix" : "ecs" } } , "entryPoint" : null , "portMappings" : [ ] , "command" : null , "linuxParameters" : null , "cpu" : 0 , "environment" : [ { "name" : "SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID" , "value" : "REPLACEME" } , { "name" : "SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY" , "value" : "REPLACEME" } ] , "ulimits" : [ { "name" : "nofile" , "softLimit" : 65335 , "hardLimit" : 65335 } ] , "dnsServers" : null , "mountPoints" : [ { "readOnly" : null , "containerPath" : "/var/run" , "sourceVolume" : "run" } ] , "workingDirectory" : null , "secrets" : null , "dockerSecurityOptions" : null , "memory" : null , "memoryReservation" : null , "volumesFrom" : [ ] , "stopTimeout" : null , "image" : "signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest" , "startTimeout" : null , "firelensConfiguration" : null , "dependsOn" : null , "disableNetworking" : null , "interactive" : null , "healthCheck" : null , "essential" : true , "links" : null , "hostname" : null , "extraHosts" : null , "pseudoTerminal" : null , "user" : null , "readonlyRootFilesystem" : null , "dockerLabels" : null , "systemControls" : null , "privileged" : null , "name" : "agent" } ] , "memory" : "4096" , "taskRoleArn" : "arn:aws:iam::REPLACEME:role/EcsServiceRole2" , "family" : "sigsci-example" , "pidMode" : null , "requiresCompatibilities" : [ "FARGATE" ] , "networkMode" : "host" , "cpu" : "2048" , "inferenceAccelerators" : null , "proxyConfiguration" : null , "volumes" : [ { "efsVolumeConfiguration" : null , "name" : "run" , "host" : { "sourcePath" : null } , "dockerVolumeConfiguration" : null } ] , "tags" : [ ] }

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