AWS Elastic Container Service (ECS) setup
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You can deploy the Next-Gen WAF as a sidecar into AWS Elastic Container Service (ECS). This deployment option is compatible with both Fargate and EC2 launch types.
Prerequisites
Copy the agent keys for your workspace (also known as site). You will use these keys when setting up the Next-Gen WAF as a sidecar for AWS ECS.
Setting up AWS ECS
To set up the Next-Gen WAF as a sidecar for AWS ECS, consult Amazon's ECS tutorial and sidecar documentation. Be sure to:
- set the storage volume type for the task definition to Bind Mount.
- add a dedicated container for the Next-Gen WAF agent, being sure to set:
- the Name field to
sigsci-agent.
- the Image URI* field to
signalsciences:sigsci-agent:<agent-version>. You will need to replace
<agent-version>with a specific agent version. If you set the variable to
latest, AWS may upgrade the Next-Gen WAF agent at inconvenient times.
- the Name field to
- set resource limits (
ulimits) for the Next-Gen WAF agent container. The
nofilesoft and hard limits should be
65335. Setting these limits too low (the default is
1024) will cause more harm than if you set them too high.
- create an environment variable for the Agent Secret Key, being sure to set:
- the Key field to
SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY.
- the Value field to the
secretaccesskeyvalue that you copied while completing the installation prerequisites.
- the Key field to
- create an environment variable for the Agent Access Key, being sure to set:
- the Key field to
SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID.
- the Value field to the
accesskeyidvalue that you copied while completing the installation prerequisites.
- the Key field to
- set the mount point path for the Next-Gen WAF agent container to
/var/run. This is the default path for the Next-Gen WAF agent, but you can configure an alternative path.
Example JSON configuration
HINT: You will need to replace all instances of
REPLACEME in this example JSON.
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930313233343536373839404142434445464748495051525354555657585960616263646566676869707172737475767778798081828384858687888990919293949596979899100101102103104105106107108109110111112113114115116117118119120121122123124125126127128129130131132133134135136137138139140141142143144145146147148149150151152153154155156157158159160161
{ "ipcMode": null, "executionRoleArn": "arn:aws:iam::REPLACEME:role/ecsTaskExecutionRole", "containerDefinitions": [ { "dnsSearchDomains": null, "logConfiguration": { "logDriver": "awslogs", "secretOptions": null, "options": { "awslogs-group": "/ecs/sigsci-example", "awslogs-region": "us-west-1", "awslogs-stream-prefix": "ecs" } }, "entryPoint": null, "portMappings": [ { "hostPort": 8080, "protocol": "tcp", "containerPort": 8080 } ], "command": null, "linuxParameters": null, "cpu": 0, "environment": [ { "name": "apache_port", "value": "8080" }, { "name": "sigsci_rpc", "value": "/var/run/sigsci.sock" } ], "dnsServers": null, "mountPoints": [ { "readOnly": null, "containerPath": "/var/run", "sourceVolume": "run" } ], "workingDirectory": null, "secrets": null, "dockerSecurityOptions": null, "memory": null, "memoryReservation": null, "volumesFrom": [], "stopTimeout": null, "image": "signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest", "startTimeout": null, "firelensConfiguration": null, "dependsOn": null, "disableNetworking": null, "interactive": null, "healthCheck": null, "essential": true, "links": null, "hostname": null, "extraHosts": null, "pseudoTerminal": null, "user": null, "readonlyRootFilesystem": null, "dockerLabels": null, "systemControls": null, "privileged": null, "name": "apache" }, { "dnsSearchDomains": null, "logConfiguration": { "logDriver": "awslogs", "secretOptions": null, "options": { "awslogs-group": "/ecs/sigsci-example", "awslogs-region": "us-west-1", "awslogs-stream-prefix": "ecs" } }, "entryPoint": null, "portMappings": [], "command": null, "linuxParameters": null, "cpu": 0, "environment": [ { "name": "SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID", "value": "REPLACEME" }, { "name": "SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY", "value": "REPLACEME" } ], "ulimits": [ { "name": "nofile", "softLimit": 65335, "hardLimit": 65335 } ], "dnsServers": null, "mountPoints": [ { "readOnly": null, "containerPath": "/var/run", "sourceVolume": "run" } ], "workingDirectory": null, "secrets": null, "dockerSecurityOptions": null, "memory": null, "memoryReservation": null, "volumesFrom": [], "stopTimeout": null, "image": "signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest", "startTimeout": null, "firelensConfiguration": null, "dependsOn": null, "disableNetworking": null, "interactive": null, "healthCheck": null, "essential": true, "links": null, "hostname": null, "extraHosts": null, "pseudoTerminal": null, "user": null, "readonlyRootFilesystem": null, "dockerLabels": null, "systemControls": null, "privileged": null, "name": "agent" } ], "memory": "4096", "taskRoleArn": "arn:aws:iam::REPLACEME:role/EcsServiceRole2", "family": "sigsci-example", "pidMode": null, "requiresCompatibilities": [ "FARGATE" ], "networkMode": "host", "cpu": "2048", "inferenceAccelerators": null, "proxyConfiguration": null, "volumes": [ { "efsVolumeConfiguration": null, "name": "run", "host": { "sourcePath": null }, "dockerVolumeConfiguration": null } ], "tags": []}