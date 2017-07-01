Kubernetes Agent + Ingress Controller + Module

In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent is installed as a Docker sidecar, communicating with the Next-Gen WAF dynamic module for NGINX installed on an ingress-nginx Kubernetes ingress controller.

NOTE: The upstream ingress-nginx repository has been archived. Fastly's ingress controller image is now built on the Chainguard-maintained fork, which provides continued security maintenance. The installation steps remain the same.

Integrating the Next-Gen WAF agent into an ingress controller

In addition to installing the Next-Gen WAF per application, it is also possible to install the Next-Gen WAF into a Kubernetes ingress controller that will receive all external traffic to your applications. Doing this is similar to installing into an application with a Next-Gen WAF module:

Install and configure the Next-Gen WAF module into the ingress controller.

Add the sigsci-agent container to the ingress pod and mount a sigsci-agent volume.

container to the ingress pod and mount a sigsci-agent volume. Add an emptyDir{} volume as a place for the sigsci-agent to write temporary data.

Kubernetes NGINX ingress controller

The Kubernetes NGINX Ingress Controller is an NGINX based implementation for the ingress API. Next-Gen WAF supports a dynamic module for NGINX. This enables you to easily wrap the existing ingress-nginx controller to install the Next-Gen WAF module.

Wrap the base nginx-ingress-controller to install the Next-Gen WAF module

Wrapping the nginx-ingress-controller is done by using the base controller and installing the Next-Gen WAF dynamic NGINX module. A prebuilt container can be pulled from Docker Hub with: docker pull signalsciences/sigsci-nginx-ingress-controller-chainguard:latest

Installation

There are two methods for installing:

Prerequisites

Copy the agent keys for the site that you want the agent to be able to access. You will use the agent keys when configuring the Next-Gen WAF agent package.

Install via Helm using overrides

The following steps cover installing sigsci-nginx-ingress-controller-chainguard + sigsci-agent via the official ingress-nginx charts with an override file.

Add the ingress-nginx repository: $ helm repo add ingress-nginx https://kubernetes.github.io/ingress-nginx In the sigsci-values.yaml file, add the agent keys as SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID and SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY . Install with the release name my-ingress in the default namespace: $ helm install -f values-sigsci.yaml my-ingress ingress-nginx/ingress-nginx You can specify a namespace with -n flag: $ helm install -n NAMESPACE -f values-sigsci.yaml my-ingress ingress-nginx/ingress-nginx After a few minutes, the agent will be listed on the Agents page in the Next-Gen WAF control panel and the Deployment page in the Fastly control panel. Create an Ingress resource. This step will vary depending on setup and supports a lot of configurations. Official documentation can be found regarding Basic usage - host based routing. Here is an example Ingress file: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 apiVersion : networking.k8s.io/v1 kind : Ingress metadata : annotations : kubernetes.io/ingress.class : nginx nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/rewrite-target : / name : hello - kubernetes - ingress spec : rules : - host : example.com http : paths : - pathType : Prefix path : /testpath backend : service : name : NAME OF SERVICE port : number : 80

Helm upgrade with override file

In the sigsci-values.yaml file, update the sigsci-nginx-ingress-controller to the latest version to update the ingress-nginx charts: controller : image : repository : signalsciences/sigsci - nginx - ingress - controller - chainguard tag : "latest" pullPolicy : IfNotPresent Run helm upgrade with the override file. This example is running helm upgrade against the my-ingress release created in the previous section: $ helm upgrade -f sigsci-values.yaml my-ingress ingress-nginx/ingress-nginx or $ helm upgrade -f sigsci-nginxinc-values.yaml my-ingress ingress-nginx/ingress-nginx If ingress is not in default namespace, use -n to specify namespace: $ helm upgrade -n NAMESPACE -f sigsci-values.yaml my-ingress ingress-nginx/ingress-nginx or $ helm upgrade -n NAMESPACE -f sigsci-nginxinc-values.yaml my-ingress ingress-nginx/ingress-nginx

Uninstall release

Uninstall release my-ingress . $ helm uninstall my-ingress If it's not in the default namespace, use -n to specify the namespace: $ helm uninstall -n NAMESPACE my-ingress

Install with custom file

Integrating the Next-Gen WAF agent

Refer to the Agent container image integration.

The NGINX ingress controller is installed with the mandatory.yaml file. This file contains a modified template of the Generic Ingress Controller Deployment. The main additions are:

Change the ingress container to load the custom ingress container and add Volume mounts for socket file communication between the Module/ingress container and Agent sidecar container: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 ... containers : - name : nginx - ingress - controller image : signalsciences/sigsci - nginx - ingress - controller - chainguard : latest ... volumeMounts : - name : sigsci - tmp mountPath : /sigsci/tmp ... Load the Next-Gen WAF module in the NGINX configuration file ( nginx.conf ) via ConfigMap : 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 kind : ConfigMap apiVersion : v1 data : main-snippet : load_module /usr/lib/nginx/modules/ngx_http_sigsci_nxo_module - 1.17.7.so; http-snippet : sigsci_agent_host unix : /sigsci/tmp/sigsci.sock; metadata : name : nginx - configuration namespace : ingress - nginx labels : app.kubernetes.io/name : ingress - nginx app.kubernetes.io/part-of : ingress - nginx Add a container for the Next-Gen WAF agent: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 ... containers : ... - name : sigsci - agent image : signalsciences/sigsci - agent : latest imagePullPolicy : IfNotPresent env : - name : SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci.my - site - name - here key : accesskeyid - name : SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci.my - site - name - here key : secretaccesskey securityContext : readOnlyRootFilesystem : true volumeMounts : - name : sigsci - tmp mountPath : /sigsci/tmp ... Define the volume used above: ... volumes : - name : sigsci - tmp emptyDir : { } ...

Setup

The mandatory.yaml file creates the resources in the ingress-nginx namespace. If using Kubernetes Secrets to store the agent access keys, you will need to create the namespace and access keys before running the mandatory.yaml file.

Set the name for the secrets for the agent keys in mandatory.yaml . 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 ... env : - name : SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci.my - site - name - here key : accesskeyid - name : SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci.my - site - name - here key : secretaccesskey ... Pull or build the NGINX ingress + Signal Sciences Module container. Set any preferred registry and repository name, and set the image to match in mandatory.yaml : $ docker pull signalsciences/sigsci-nginx-ingress-controller-chainguard:latest Deploy using modified Generic Deployment: $ kubectl apply -f mandatory.yaml Create the service to expose the Ingress Controller. The steps necessary are dependent on your cloud provider. Official instructions can be found at https://kubernetes.github.io/ingress-nginx/deploy/#environment-specific-instructions. Below is an example service.yaml file: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 kind : Service apiVersion : v1 metadata : name : ingress - nginx namespace : ingress - nginx spec : externalTrafficPolicy : Cluster selector : app.kubernetes.io/name : ingress - nginx type : LoadBalancer ports : - name : http port : 80 targetPort : http - name : https port : 443 targetPort : https Create the Ingress Resource. Below is an example Ingress Resource: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 apiVersion : extensions/v1 kind : Ingress metadata : name : test - ingress namespace : ingress - nginx annotations : nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/rewrite-target : / spec : rules : - http : paths : - path : /testpath backend : serviceName : nginx servicePort : 80

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