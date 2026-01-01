Kubernetes Agent + Module
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In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent is deployed in a docker sidecar, communicating with a module deployed on the application.
Integrating the Next-Gen WAF agent
Refer to the Agent container image integration.
Next-Gen WAF agent with a web application and Next-Gen WAF module installed
This deployment example configures the example
helloworld application to use the
sigsci-agent via RPC and deploys the
sigsci-agent container as a sidecar to process these RPC requests.
To configure Next-Gen WAF with this deployment type you must:
- Modify your application to add the appropriate Next-Gen WAF module, configured it to communicate with a
sigsci-agentvia RPC.
- Add the sigsci-agent container to the pod, configured in RPC mode.
- Add an
emptyDir{}volume as a place for the
sigsci-agentto write temporary data and share the RPC address.
Modifying and configuring the application container
The
helloworld example is a language based module (Golang) that has already been modified to enable communication to the
sigsci-agent via RPC if configured to do so. This configuration is done via arguments passed to the
helloworld example application as follows:
- Listening address (defaults to
localhost:8000).
- Optional Next-Gen WAF agent RPC address (default is to not use the
sigsci-agent). Other language based modules are similar. Web server based modules must have the Next-Gen WAF module added to the container.
For this
helloworld application to work with the
sigsci-agent it must have the
sigsci-agent address configured as the second program argument and the
sigsci-tmp volume mounted so that it can write to the socket file:
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... containers: # Example helloworld app running on port 8000 against sigsci-agent via UDP /sigsci/tmp/sigsci.sock - name: helloworld image: signalsciences/example-helloworld:latest imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent args: # Address for the app to listen on - localhost:8000 # Address sigsci-agent RPC is listening on - /sigsci/tmp/sigsci.sock ports: - containerPort: 8000 volumeMounts: # Shared mount with sigsci-agent container where the socket is shared via emptyDir volume - name: sigsci-tmp mountPath: /sigsci/tmp
Adding and configuring the agent container as a sidecar
The
sigsci-agent container will default to RPC mode with a Unix Domain Socket (UDS) file at
/sigsci/tmp/sigsci.sock. There must be a temp volume mounted at
/sigsci/tmp to capture this socket file and must be shared with the pod. The web application must be configured to communicate with the
sigsci-agent via this UDS socket. The deployment YAML must be modified from the example above by adding a second argument to specify the
sigsci-agent RPC address of
/sigsci/tmp/sigsci.sock.
HINT: It is possible to use a TCP based listener for the
sigsci-agent RPC, but this is not recommended for performance reasons. If TCP is needed (or UDS is not available, such as in Windows), then the RPC address can be specified as
ip:port or
host:port instead of a UDS path. In this case, the volume does not have to be shared with the app, but it does need to be created for the
sigsci-agent container to have a place to write temporary data such as geodata.
Adding the
sigsci-agent container as a sidecar
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... containers: # Example helloworld app running on port 8000 against sigsci-agent via UDP /sigsci/tmp/sigsci.sock - name: helloworld image: signalsciences/example-helloworld:latest imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent args: # Address for the app to listen on - localhost:8000 # Address sigsci-agent RPC is listening on - /sigsci/tmp/sigsci.sock ports: - containerPort: 8000 volumeMounts: # Shared mount with sigsci-agent container where the socket is shared via emptyDir volume - name: sigsci-tmp mountPath: /sigsci/tmp # Next-Gen WAF agent running in default RPC mode - name: sigsci-agent image: signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest imagePullPolicy: Always env: - name: SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom: secretKeyRef: # This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets) name: sigsci.my-site-name-here key: accesskeyid - name: SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom: secretKeyRef: # This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets) name: sigsci.my-site-name-here key: secretaccesskey # If required (default is /sigsci/tmp/sigsci.sock for the container) #- name: SIGSCI_RPC_ADDRESS # value: /path/to/socket for UDS OR host:port if TCP securityContext: # The sigsci-agent container should run with its root filesystem read only readOnlyRootFilesystem: true volumeMounts: # Default volume mount location for sigsci-agent writeable data # NOTE: Also change `SIGSCI_SHARED_CACHE_DIR` (default `/sigsci/tmp/cache`) # if mountPath is changed, but best not to change. - name: sigsci-tmp mountPath: /sigsci/tmp
NOTE: The above
sigsci-agent configuration assumes that
sigsci secrets were added to the system section above.
Adding the agent temp volume definition to the deployment
Finally, the agent temp volume needs to be defined for use by the other containers in the pod. This uses the builtin
emptyDir: {} volume type.
... volumes: # Define a volume where sigsci-agent will write temp data and share the socket file, # which is required with the root filesystem is mounted read only - name: sigsci-tmp emptyDir: {}