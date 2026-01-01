Kubernetes Envoy

In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent runs in a Docker sidecar and communicates directly with an Envoy proxy deployed on the application.

Integrating the Next-Gen WAF agent into an Envoy Proxy

You can deploy the Next-Gen WAF agent for integration with the Envoy Proxy via the External Processing ( ext_proc ) HTTP filter. This filter communicates with the sigsci-agent via gRPC.

Configure the sigsci-agent to run with an Envoy gRPC listener instead of the normal RPC listener. To do this, set the envoy-grpc-address agent configuration option. When set, the Envoy gRPC listener starts instead of the default RPC listener.

Set the configuration value in the sigsci-agent config file:

envoy-grpc-address = "0.0.0.0:8000"

Alternatively, set the configuration value in the sigsci-agent environment:

SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS=0.0.0.0:8000

You can also configure the sigsci-agent with TLS enabled. To do this, set the certificate and key files in the sigsci-agent config file:

envoy-grpc-cert = "/path/to/cert.pem" envoy-grpc-key = "/path/to/key.pem"

Alternatively, set them in the sigsci-agent environment:

SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_CERT=/path/to/cert.pem SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_KEY=/path/to/key.pem

Envoy configuration

Envoy must be configured with an External Processing HTTP filter ( envoy.filters.http.ext_proc ) before the main handler filter to process data, such as the one shown in the example below that points at the sigsci-agent-grpc cluster.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 http_filters : - name : envoy.filters.http.buffer typed_config : "@type" : type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.buffer.v3.Buffer max_request_bytes : 1048576 - name : envoy.filters.http.ext_proc typed_config : "@type" : type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.ext_proc.v3.ExternalProcessor grpc_service : envoy_grpc : cluster_name : sigsci - agent - grpc timeout : 0.2s failure_mode_allow : true message_timeout : 0.2s request_attributes : - "connection.tls_version" - "request.host" - "request.path" - "request.scheme" - "source.address" processing_mode : request_header_mode : SEND response_header_mode : SEND request_body_mode : BUFFERED response_body_mode : NONE request_trailer_mode : SKIP response_trailer_mode : SKIP - name : envoy.filters.http.router typed_config : "@type" : type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.router.v3.Router

Sample deployment

The Sample deployment configuration section contains a complete Envoy proxy deployment configuration, which you can use as a starting point for your own deployment. For the sample configuration to work, complete the following steps:

Update the agent keys for your workspace by running the following command: $ kubectl create secret generic sigsci.test \ --from-literal=accesskeyid=<access-key-id> \ --from-literal=secretaccesskey=<secret-access-key> Be sure to replace <access-key-id> and <secret-access-key> with your agent keys. Save the Sample deployment configuration as envoy-deployment.yaml . Deploy envoy-deployment.yaml by running the following command: $ kubectl apply -f envoy-deployment.yaml (Optional) Set up port forwarding and test the deployment locally by running the following command: $ kubectl port-forward svc/envoy 10000:10000

Sample deployment configuration

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 100 101 102 103 104 105 106 107 108 109 110 111 112 113 114 115 116 117 118 119 120 121 122 123 124 125 126 127 128 129 130 131 132 133 134 135 136 137 138 139 140 141 142 143 144 145 146 147 148 149 150 151 152 153 154 155 156 157 158 159 160 161 162 163 164 165 166 167 168 169 170 171 172 173 174 175 176 177 178 179 180 181 182 183 184 185 186 187 188 189 190 191 192 193 194 195 196 197 198 199 200 201 202 203 204 apiVersion : v1 kind : ConfigMap metadata : name : envoy - config data : envoy.yaml : | node: id: proxy-node cluster: proxy-cluster static_resources: listeners: - name: listener_0 address: socket_address: address: 0.0.0.0 port_value: 10000 filter_chains: - filters: - name: envoy.filters.network.http_connection_manager typed_config: "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.network.http_connection_manager.v3.HttpConnectionManager stat_prefix: ingress_http route_config: name: local_route virtual_hosts: - name: backend domains: ["*"] # CORS configuration at virtual host level cors: allow_origin_string_match: - prefix: "*" allow_methods: GET, PUT, DELETE, POST, OPTIONS allow_headers: keep-alive,user-agent,cache-control,content-type,content-transfer-encoding,custom-header-1,x-accept-content-transfer-encoding,x-accept-response-streaming,x-user-agent,x-grpc-web,grpc-timeout max_age: "1728000" expose_headers: custom-header-1,grpc-status,grpc-message routes: - match: prefix: "/" route: cluster: edge_cluster host_rewrite_literal: "http.edgecompute.app" http_filters: # CORS filter to handle cross-origin requests - name: envoy.filters.http.cors typed_config: "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.cors.v3.Cors # External processor filter calls the NGWAF agent via gRPC - name: envoy.filters.http.ext_proc typed_config: "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.ext_proc.v3.ExternalProcessor grpc_service: envoy_grpc: cluster_name: sigsci-agent-grpc timeout: 0.2s failure_mode_allow: true message_timeout: 0.2s # Request attributes sent to the external processor request_attributes: - "connection.tls_version" - "request.host" - "request.path" - "request.scheme" - "source.address" processing_mode: request_header_mode: SEND response_header_mode: SEND request_body_mode: BUFFERED response_body_mode: NONE request_trailer_mode: SKIP response_trailer_mode: SKIP # Router filter (must be last) - name: envoy.filters.http.router typed_config: "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.router.v3.Router clusters: # Cluster for forwarding requests to the upstream service - name: edge_cluster connect_timeout: 0.25s type: LOGICAL_DNS lb_policy: ROUND_ROBIN dns_lookup_family: V4_ONLY # Force IPv4-only DNS resolution load_assignment: cluster_name: edge_cluster endpoints: - lb_endpoints: - endpoint: address: socket_address: address: http.edgecompute.app port_value: 443 # TLS configuration for upstream HTTPS connection transport_socket: name: envoy.transport_sockets.tls typed_config: "@type": type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.transport_sockets.tls.v3.UpstreamTlsContext sni: "http.edgecompute.app" # Cluster used by the external processor filter to contact the NGWAF agent - name: sigsci-agent-grpc connect_timeout: 0.25s type: STATIC lb_policy: ROUND_ROBIN http2_protocol_options: {} # Enable HTTP/2 for gRPC communication load_assignment: cluster_name: sigsci-agent-grpc endpoints: - lb_endpoints: - endpoint: address: socket_address: # Both containers share the same network namespace address: 127.0.0.1 port_value: 9999 --- apiVersion : apps/v1 kind : Deployment metadata : name : envoy - waf - deployment spec : replicas : 1 selector : matchLabels : app : envoy - waf template : metadata : labels : app : envoy - waf spec : containers : - name : envoy image : envoyproxy/envoy : v1.31 - latest args : - "-c" - "/etc/envoy/envoy.yaml" - "-l" - "debug" ports : - containerPort : 10000 volumeMounts : - name : envoy - config mountPath : /etc/envoy - name : sigsci - agent image : signalsciences/sigsci - agent : latest imagePullPolicy : IfNotPresent env : - name : SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci.test key : accesskeyid - name : SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci.test key : secretaccesskey - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXTPROC_ENABLED value : "true" - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS value : "localhost:9999" - name : SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_VERBOSITY value : "3" - name : SIGSCI_SERVER_FLAVOR value : "envoy-sidecar" ports : - containerPort : 9999 securityContext : readOnlyRootFilesystem : true volumeMounts : - name : sigsci - tmp mountPath : /sigsci/tmp volumes : - name : envoy - config configMap : name : envoy - config - name : sigsci - tmp emptyDir : { } --- apiVersion : v1 kind : Service metadata : name : envoy spec : selector : app : envoy - waf ports : - protocol : TCP port : 10000 targetPort : 10000

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