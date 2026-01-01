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Kubernetes installation overview

We recommend starting with the most common deployment scenario Agent + Module if you are unsure what module to start with. After installing Agent + Module, try out the other options listed below.

Get Started

To start installing Next-Gen WAF on Kubernetes, choose your deployment option:

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