Kubernetes installation overview
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We recommend starting with the most common deployment scenario Agent + Module if you are unsure what module to start with. After installing Agent + Module, try out the other options listed below.
Get Started
To start installing Next-Gen WAF on Kubernetes, choose your deployment option:
- Reverse Proxy
- Agent + Module
- Agent + Ingress Controller + Module
- Envoy Gateway
- Envoy
- Istio
- Pivotal Container Services (PKS)
- AWS Elastic Container Service (ECS)