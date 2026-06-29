Kubernetes Istio

In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent runs in a Docker sidecar and integrates directly with an Istio service mesh deployed on the application. In this configuration, you can configure the Next-Gen WAF to inspect east/west (service-to-service) web requests along with the traditional north/south (client to server) requests.

Integrating the Next-Gen WAF agent

Refer to Agent container image integration

Integrating the Next-Gen WAF agent using EnvoyFilter

Istio uses the Envoy proxy as its data plane. As a result, you can use the Next-Gen WAF agent in gRPC mode the same way you would with a generic Envoy deployment. Installing and configuring the Next-Gen WAF agent is similar to a generic Envoy deployment, except Istio automatically deploys the Envoy proxy as a sidecar. You then configure Envoy using Istio's EnvoyFilter .

To add Next-Gen WAF support to an Istio based application deployment, you will need to:

Add the sigsci-agent container to the pod, configured in Envoy gRPC listener mode.

container to the pod, configured in Envoy gRPC listener mode. Add an emptyDir{} volume as a place for the sigsci-agent to write temporary data.

volume as a place for the to write temporary data. Add an Istio EnvoyFilter for the app to allow the required Envoy configuration to be injected into the generated istio-proxy config.

Add the Next-Gen WAF agent as an Envoy gRPC service

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 ... containers : - name : sigsci - agent image : signalsciences/sigsci - agent : latest imagePullPolicy : IfNotPresent env : - name : SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci - agent - accesskey key : accesskeyid - name : SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci - agent - accesskey key : secretaccesskey - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXTPROC_ENABLED value : "true" - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS value : localhost : 9999 - name : SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_VERBOSITY value : "3" - name : SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_WEB_INPUTS value : "2" - name : SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_WEB_OUTPUTS value : "2" - name : SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_UPLOADS value : "2" - name : SIGSCI_SERVER_FLAVOR value : "istio" ports : - containerPort : 9999 securityContext : readOnlyRootFilesystem : true

Adding the Next-Gen WAF agent temp volume definition to the deployment

The agent temp volume needs to be defined for use by the other containers in the pod using the builtin emptyDir: {} volume type:

... volumes : - name : sigsci - tmp emptyDir : { }

Adding the Istio EnvoyFilter object to inject the required Envoy config into the Istio proxy

Istio's EnvoyFilter object is a feature rich way of customizing the Envoy configuration for the istio-proxy .

Example example-httpbin-sigsci_envoyfilter.yaml :

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 100 101 102 103 104 105 106 107 108 109 110 111 112 113 114 115 116 117 118 119 120 121 122 123 124 125 126 127 128 129 130 131 132 133 134 135 136 137 138 139 140 141 142 143 144 145 146 147 148 149 150 151 152 153 154 155 156 157 158 159 160 161 162 163 164 165 166 167 168 169 170 171 172 173 174 apiVersion : v1 kind : ServiceAccount metadata : name : httpbin --- apiVersion : v1 kind : Service metadata : name : httpbin labels : app : httpbin service : httpbin spec : ports : - name : http port : 8000 targetPort : 80 selector : app : httpbin --- apiVersion : apps/v1 kind : Deployment metadata : name : httpbin labels : app : httpbin spec : replicas : 1 selector : matchLabels : app : httpbin version : v1 template : metadata : labels : app : httpbin version : v1 spec : serviceAccountName : httpbin containers : - image : docker.io/kennethreitz/httpbin imagePullPolicy : IfNotPresent name : httpbin ports : - containerPort : 80 - name : sigsci - agent image : signalsciences/sigsci - agent : latest imagePullPolicy : IfNotPresent env : - name : SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci - agent - accesskey key : accesskeyid - name : SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci - agent - accesskey key : secretaccesskey - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXTPROC_ENABLED value : "true" - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS value : localhost : 9999 - name : SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_VERBOSITY value : "0" - name : SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_WEB_INPUTS value : "0" - name : SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_WEB_OUTPUTS value : "0" - name : SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_UPLOADS value : "0" - name : SIGSCI_SERVER_FLAVOR value : "istio" ports : - containerPort : 9999 securityContext : readOnlyRootFilesystem : true volumes : - name : sigsci - tmp emptyDir : { } --- apiVersion : gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1 kind : Gateway metadata : name : httpbin - gateway spec : gatewayClassName : istio listeners : - name : http port : 80 protocol : HTTP allowedRoutes : namespaces : from : Same --- apiVersion : gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1 kind : HTTPRoute metadata : name : httpbin spec : parentRefs : - name : httpbin - gateway rules : - matches : - path : type : PathPrefix value : / backendRefs : - name : httpbin port : 8000 --- apiVersion : networking.istio.io/v1alpha3 kind : EnvoyFilter metadata : name : httpbin namespace : default spec : configPatches : - applyTo : HTTP_FILTER match : context : SIDECAR_INBOUND listener : name : virtualInbound filterChain : filter : name : envoy.filters.network.http_connection_manager patch : operation : INSERT_FIRST value : name : envoy.filters.http.ext_proc typed_config : '@type' : type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.ext_proc.v3.ExternalProcessor failure_mode_allow : true message_timeout : 0.2s grpc_service : envoy_grpc : cluster_name : sigsci - agent - grpc timeout : 0.2s request_attributes : - "connection.tls_version" - "request.host" - "request.path" - "request.scheme" - "source.address" processing_mode : request_header_mode : SEND response_header_mode : SEND request_body_mode : BUFFERED response_body_mode : NONE request_trailer_mode : SKIP response_trailer_mode : SKIP - applyTo : CLUSTER patch : operation : ADD value : name : sigsci - agent - grpc type : STRICT_DNS connect_timeout : 0.5s http2_protocol_options : { } load_assignment : cluster_name : sigsci - agent - grpc endpoints : - lb_endpoints : - endpoint : address : socket_address : address : 127.0.0.1 port_value : 9999

To use this example,

Follow Istio's getting started guide to install the default profile, add a namespace label to instruct Istio to automatically inject Envoy sidecar proxies, and Install the Gateway API CRDs.

The application can then be deployed as you normally would with Istio. For example:

$ kubectl apply -f example-httpbin-sigsci_envoyfilter.yaml serviceaccount/httpbin created service/httpbin created deployment.apps/httpbin created gateway.gateway.networking.k8s.io/httpbin-gateway created $ kubectl get pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE httpbin-d9b4c94bb-h4vfk 3/3 Running 0 70s httpbin-gateway-istio-54494c698d-vgpvp 1/1 Running 0 68s $ kubectl get pod httpbin-d9b4c94bb-h4vfk -o jsonpath='{.spec.containers[*].name}' httpbin sigsci-agent $ kubectl logs httpbin-d9b4c94bb-h4vfk sigsci-agent | head 2026/06/29 20:41:29.977416 Signal Sciences Agent 4.79.0 starting as user sigsci with PID 1, Max open files=1073741816, Max data size=unlimited, Max address space=unlimited, Max stack size=8388608 2026/06/29 20:41:29.978372 Shared Cache Dir: /sigsci/tmp/cache 2026/06/29 20:41:29.978375 Agent Cache Dir: /sigsci/tmp/cache/agent_httpbin-d9b4c94bb-h4vfk 2026/06/29 20:41:29.979280 ===================================================== 2026/06/29 20:41:29.979282 Agent: httpbin-d9b4c94bb-h4vfk 2026/06/29 20:41:29.979284 System: alpine 3.24.0 (linux 6.17.0-1025-oem) 2026/06/29 20:41:29.979284 Memory: 38.903G / 58.501G RAM available 2026/06/29 20:41:29.979285 CPU: 12 MaxProcs / 24 CPU cores available 2026/06/29 20:41:29.979286 gRPC: localhost:9999 2026/06/29 20:41:29.979286 =====================================================

Integrating the Next-Gen WAF agent using external authorization

WARNING: The following integration method is considered legacy and preference would be to integrate using EnvoyFilter

As of Istio v1.9, support has been added to setup an authorization policy that delegates access control to an external authorization system.

The snippets below follow Istio's example and enhance the process to replace the example ext-authz service with the Next-Gen WAF agent. Refer to the Istio documentation for initial namespace and test workloads, as those are referenced in the snippets below. All files are applied to the 'foo' namespace unless otherwise indicated.

Deploy the external authorizer

Assumes the secrets have been applied.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 apiVersion : v1 kind : Service metadata : name : sigsci - agent labels : app : sigsci - agent spec : ports : - name : grpc port : 9999 targetPort : 9999 selector : app : sigsci - agent --- apiVersion : apps/v1 kind : Deployment metadata : name : sigsci - agent spec : replicas : 1 selector : matchLabels : app : sigsci - agent template : metadata : labels : app : sigsci - agent spec : containers : - name : sigsci - agent image : signalsciences/sigsci - agent : latest imagePullPolicy : IfNotPresent env : - name : SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci - agent - accesskey key : accesskeyid - name : SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci - agent - accesskey key : secretaccesskey - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXPECT_RESPONSE_DATA value : "1" - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS value : : 9999 ports : - containerPort : 9999 securityContext : readOnlyRootFilesystem : true ---

Verify the Agent is running.

$ kubectl logs "$(kubectl get pod -l app=sigsci-agent -n foo -o jsonpath={.items..metadata.name})" -n foo -c sigsci-agent

Define the external authorizer

Edit the mesh config with the following command and add the extension provide definitions.

$ kubectl edit configmap istio -n istio-system

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 data : mesh : | - extensionProviders : - name : "sigsci-agent-ext-authz" envoyExtAuthzGrpc : service : "sigsci-agent.foo.svc.cluster.local" port : "9999" timeout : 0.2s failOpen : true includeRequestBodyInCheck : packAsBytes : true allowPartialMessage : true maxRequestBytes : 8192 - name : "sigsci-agent-access-log" envoyHttpAls : service : "sigsci-agent.foo.svc.cluster.local" port : "9999" additionalRequestHeadersToLog : - "x-sigsci-request-id" - "x-sigsci-waf-response" - "accept" - "content-type" - "content-length" additionalResponseHeadersToLog : - "date" - "server" - "content-type" - "content-length"

Enable with external authorization

Enable the external authorization and apply logging.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 apiVersion : security.istio.io/v1beta1 kind : AuthorizationPolicy metadata : name : ext - authz spec : selector : matchLabels : app : httpbin action : CUSTOM provider : name : sigsci - agent - ext - authz rules : - to : - operation : paths : [ "/headers" ]

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 apiVersion : telemetry.istio.io/v1alpha1 kind : Telemetry metadata : name : mesh - default namespace : istio - system spec : accessLogging : - providers : - name : sigsci - agent - access - log

# In another terminal curl the httpbin app: $ kubectl exec "$(kubectl get pod -l app=sleep -n foo -o jsonpath={.items..metadata.name})" -c sleep -n foo -- curl -v "http://httpbin.foo:8000/headers" -s # tail the logs $ kubectl logs -f "$(kubectl get pod -l app=sigsci-agent -n foo -o jsonpath={.items..metadata.name})" -n foo -c sigsci-agent

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