Kubernetes reverse proxy
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In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent runs in a sidecar container and proxies all incoming requests for inspection before sending them upstream to the application container.
Integrating the Next-Gen WAF agent
Refer to Agent container image integration
Next-Gen WAF agent as a reverse proxy in front of a web application without the Next-Gen WAF module
If your web application does not support a Next-Gen WAF module (or you prefer not to install a module), then you can configure the
sigsci-agent container to run as a reverse proxy in front of the web application in the same pod.
To configure the Next-Gen WAF agent to run in reverse proxy mode in a sidecar container, you must:
Add the
sigsci-agentcontainer to the pod, configured in reverse proxy mode to:
- listen for incoming requests (on a new port or by reconfiguring your application or Kubernetes service accordingly)
- proxy requests to your web application container
Add an
emptyDir{}volume as a place for the
sigsci-agentto write temporary data.
The following configuration exposes an example application (
helloworld) on port
8000, adding the
sigsci-agent as a reverse proxy listener on a new port
8001 with an upstream of the example web application port
8000.
Add the Next-Gen WAF agent as a reverse proxy
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... containers: # Example helloworld app running on port 8000 without sigsci configured - name: helloworld image: signalsciences/example-helloworld:latest imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent args: - localhost:8000 ports: - containerPort: 8000 # Next-Gen WAF agent running in reverse proxy mode (SIGSCI_REVPROXY_LISTENER configured) - name: sigsci-agent image: signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest imagePullPolicy: Always env: - name: SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom: secretKeyRef: name: sigsci.my-site-name-here key: accesskeyid - name: SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom: secretKeyRef: name: sigsci.my-site-name-here key: secretaccesskey # Configure the revproxy listener to listen on a new port 8001 # forwarding to the app on the original port 8000 as the upstream - name: SIGSCI_REVPROXY_LISTENER value: "http:{listener='http://0.0.0.0:8001',upstreams='http://0.0.0.0:8000',access-log='/dev/stdout'}" ports: - containerPort: 8001 securityContext: # The sigsci-agent container should run with its root filesystem read only readOnlyRootFilesystem: true volumeMounts: # Default volume mount location for sigsci-agent writeable data # NOTE: Also change `SIGSCI_SHARED_CACHE_DIR` (default `/sigsci/tmp/cache`) # if mountPath is changed, but best not to change. - name: sigsci-tmp mountPath: /sigsci/tmp
NOTE: The above modification assumes that
sigsci secrets were added to the system.
Adding the Next-Gen WAF agent temp volume definition to the deployment
You must define the agent temp volume for use by the other containers in the pod. This example uses the builtin
emptyDir: {} volume type.
... volumes: # Define a volume where sigsci-agent will write temp data and share the socket file, # which is required with the root filesystem is mounted read only - name: sigsci-tmp emptyDir: {}
Changing the service definition and adding the Next-Gen WAF agent as a reverse proxy
In the example above, the
sigsci-agent reverse proxy listens on a new port, leaving the original application listener in place. You may wish for requests to be routed to the
sigsci-agent at the original application port to make the agent addition as seamless as possible. One way to do this is to modify the Kubernetes service definition to route traffic to the
sigsci-agent reverse proxy listener port instead of directly to the web application.
Change the service definition to point to the Next-Gen WAF agent port
Change the service
targetPort from pointing directly to the application, to instead point to the
sigsci-agent reverse proxy listener port. The
sigsci-agent will then proxy to the application port:
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apiVersion: v1kind: Servicemetadata: name: helloworld labels: app: helloworldspec: ports: - name: http port: 8000 # Target is now sigsci-agent on port 8001 targetPort: 8001 selector: app: helloworld type: LoadBalancer