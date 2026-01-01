Kubernetes reverse proxy

In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent runs in a sidecar container and proxies all incoming requests for inspection before sending them upstream to the application container.

Integrating the Next-Gen WAF agent

Refer to Agent container image integration

Next-Gen WAF agent as a reverse proxy in front of a web application without the Next-Gen WAF module

If your web application does not support a Next-Gen WAF module (or you prefer not to install a module), then you can configure the sigsci-agent container to run as a reverse proxy in front of the web application in the same pod.

To configure the Next-Gen WAF agent to run in reverse proxy mode in a sidecar container, you must:

Add the sigsci-agent container to the pod, configured in reverse proxy mode to: listen for incoming requests (on a new port or by reconfiguring your application or Kubernetes service accordingly) proxy requests to your web application container

Add an emptyDir{} volume as a place for the sigsci-agent to write temporary data.

The following configuration exposes an example application ( helloworld ) on port 8000 , adding the sigsci-agent as a reverse proxy listener on a new port 8001 with an upstream of the example web application port 8000 .

Add the Next-Gen WAF agent as a reverse proxy

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 ... containers : - name : helloworld image : signalsciences/example - helloworld : latest imagePullPolicy : IfNotPresent args : - localhost : 8000 ports : - containerPort : 8000 - name : sigsci - agent image : signalsciences/sigsci - agent : latest imagePullPolicy : Always env : - name : SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci.my - site - name - here key : accesskeyid - name : SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci.my - site - name - here key : secretaccesskey - name : SIGSCI_REVPROXY_LISTENER value : "http:{listener='http://0.0.0.0:8001',upstreams='http://0.0.0.0:8000',access-log='/dev/stdout'}" ports : - containerPort : 8001 securityContext : readOnlyRootFilesystem : true volumeMounts : - name : sigsci - tmp mountPath : /sigsci/tmp

NOTE: The above modification assumes that sigsci secrets were added to the system.

Adding the Next-Gen WAF agent temp volume definition to the deployment

You must define the agent temp volume for use by the other containers in the pod. This example uses the builtin emptyDir: {} volume type.

... volumes : - name : sigsci - tmp emptyDir : { }

Changing the service definition and adding the Next-Gen WAF agent as a reverse proxy

In the example above, the sigsci-agent reverse proxy listens on a new port, leaving the original application listener in place. You may wish for requests to be routed to the sigsci-agent at the original application port to make the agent addition as seamless as possible. One way to do this is to modify the Kubernetes service definition to route traffic to the sigsci-agent reverse proxy listener port instead of directly to the web application.

Change the service definition to point to the Next-Gen WAF agent port

Change the service targetPort from pointing directly to the application, to instead point to the sigsci-agent reverse proxy listener port. The sigsci-agent will then proxy to the application port:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 apiVersion : v1 kind : Service metadata : name : helloworld labels : app : helloworld spec : ports : - name : http port : 8000 targetPort : 8001 selector : app : helloworld type : LoadBalancer

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