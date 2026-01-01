Kubernetes startup probe
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By default, the agent prioritizes quick start up and performance readiness for preliminary inspection. However, quick startup isn't always desirable if you only want the agent to inspect traffic after loading your rules and configuration data. Within Kubernetes environments, you can use startup probes to delay the agent container's startup so that the container is only marked ready after the agent has loaded rules and configuration data.
Limitations and considerations
For detailed information about tuning startup probes, see the Kubernetes documentation.
Configuring a startup probe
You can configure a startup probe in one of two ways: using an
httpGet check or using a file-based startup probe.
Configuring an HTTP startup probe
To configure the agent endpoint to respond to
httpGet checks, set the
SIGSCI_STARTUP_PROBE_LISTENER environment variable to the desired address.
Then, on the same prompt, add a
startupProbe
httpGet definition configured for path
/startup.
The agent endpoint will send an
HTTP 503 (Service Unavailable) response until the agent has loaded rules. After loading rules, the agent endpoint will send an
HTTP 200 response.
Example diff using port
2024 for the startup probe:
123456789101112131415
containers: - name: sigsci-agent image: signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest ports:+ - name: "startup-port"+ containerPort: 2024 env:+ - name: SIGSCI_STARTUP_PROBE_LISTENER+ value: "0.0.0.0:2024"+ startupProbe:+ httpGet:+ path: /startup+ port: startup-port+ failureThreshold: 90+ periodSeconds: 2
Configuring a file-based startup probe
If you want to avoid using an HTTP-based probe, you can configure the agent to create a file within the container and use an
exec check to test for the existence of the file to indicate a ready state.
To configure a file-based startup probe, set the
SIGSCI_STARTUP_PROBE_FILEPATH environment variable to the file path where you want the agent to create a file once rules are loaded. Then, use an
exec command to check the existence of the file.
The file will be created once the agent has completed loading it's configuration data. The startup probe may generate Kubernetes warning events with a message of
Startup probe failed: cat: can't open '/sigsci/tmp/startup': No such file or directory until the agent has finished loading configuration data. This is expected behavior when using the file-based startup probe.
Example diff to use
/sigsci/tmp/startup for the startup probe:
12345678910111213
containers: - name: sigsci-agent image: signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest env:+ - name: SIGSCI_STARTUP_PROBE_FILEPATH+ value: "/sigsci/tmp/startup"+ startupProbe:+ exec:+ command:+ - cat+ - /sigsci/tmp/startup+ failureThreshold: 90+ periodSeconds: 2