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Module-agent deployment

These articles describe the module-agent deployment options.

About module-agent deployment
The On-Prem WAF (formerly known as Core WAF) deployment type includes both module-agent and reverse proxy deployment options. With a…

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Apache module
These articles describe how to install the Apache module.

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Golang module install
Download and install prerequisites The Golang module requires two prerequisite packages to be installed: MessagePack Code Generator and…

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HAProxy module install
Requirements HAProxy 1.7 or higher Lua module enabled on host Next-Gen WAF agent HINT: The HAProxy module can be used with any operating…

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HAProxy SPOE module install
Stream Processing Offload Engine ( SPOE ) enables HAProxy to send traffic to external programs for out-of-band processing. The HAProxy SPOE…

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IBM HTTP Server
Limitations and considerations To install the IBM HTTP Server (IHS): IHS must be installed in /opt/IBM/HTTPServer. If IHS is installed in…

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IIS module install
Requirements Windows Server 2016 (Windows 10) or higher (64-bit) IIS 10 or higher Verify you have installed the Next-Gen WAF agent for…

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Java module
These articles describe how to install the Java module.

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Kong plugin install
The Kong plugin is a feature of the NGINX module, which allows it to function as a Kong plugin. Accordingly, the process for installing the…

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.Net Core module install
Requirements.NET Core 2.1 or later. Verify you have installed the Next-Gen WAF agent for your platform (e.g., Linux or Windows). Check out…

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.Net module install
Prerequisites Before installing the Next-Gen WAF module for.Net, you must have the following installed:.NET Framework 4.6.2 or higher…

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NGINX module
These articles describe how to install the NGINX module.

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Node.js module install
The Next-Gen WAF Node.js module is compatible with Node 0.10 through 24.X. All dependencies are specified in the npm-shrinkwrap.json file…

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SELinux support
Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) is a Linux kernel security module that provides a mechanism for supporting access control security…

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Traefik plugin install
Traefik is an open-source application proxy that you can use with Fastly's Next-Gen WAF. Our Traefik plugin is adapted from our official…

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Modifying response headers with custom modules
You can modify your custom module to support adding and editing HTTP response headers. Support for modifying response headers is a…

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Troubleshooting module-agent deployments
Agent or module is not detected When the module and agent have been successfully installed, they will be listed on the Agents page of the…

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Compatibility and requirements
Next-Gen WAF agent Per our agent end-of-support policy, we support agent versions that are under two years old. On a quarterly cadence, we…

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Data flows
This document demonstrates various data flows between the Module and Agent. While MessagePack is the serialization protocol, the data is…

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Module configuration
We provide the ability to configure the Next-Gen WAF module. The following attributes are set by default, but may need to be modified to…

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Network requirements
When deployed in a self-hosted deployment, the Next-Gen WAF agent requires egress to multiple external endpoints to facilitate actions (e.g…

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Package downloads
You can download Next-Gen WAF packages from https://dl.security.fastly.com or https://dl.signalsciences.net. Both websites house the…

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