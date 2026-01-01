Module-agent deployment
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These articles describe the module-agent deployment options.
The On-Prem WAF (formerly known as Core WAF) deployment type includes both module-agent and reverse proxy deployment options. With a…
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These articles describe how to install the Apache module.
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Download and install prerequisites The Golang module requires two prerequisite packages to be installed: MessagePack Code Generator and…
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Requirements HAProxy 1.7 or higher Lua module enabled on host Next-Gen WAF agent HINT: The HAProxy module can be used with any operating…
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Stream Processing Offload Engine ( SPOE ) enables HAProxy to send traffic to external programs for out-of-band processing. The HAProxy SPOE…
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Limitations and considerations To install the IBM HTTP Server (IHS): IHS must be installed in /opt/IBM/HTTPServer. If IHS is installed in…
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Requirements Windows Server 2016 (Windows 10) or higher (64-bit) IIS 10 or higher Verify you have installed the Next-Gen WAF agent for…
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These articles describe how to install the Java module.
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The Kong plugin is a feature of the NGINX module, which allows it to function as a Kong plugin. Accordingly, the process for installing the…
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Requirements.NET Core 2.1 or later. Verify you have installed the Next-Gen WAF agent for your platform (e.g., Linux or Windows). Check out…
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Prerequisites Before installing the Next-Gen WAF module for.Net, you must have the following installed:.NET Framework 4.6.2 or higher…
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These articles describe how to install the NGINX module.
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The Next-Gen WAF Node.js module is compatible with Node 0.10 through 24.X. All dependencies are specified in the npm-shrinkwrap.json file…
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Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) is a Linux kernel security module that provides a mechanism for supporting access control security…
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Traefik is an open-source application proxy that you can use with Fastly's Next-Gen WAF. Our Traefik plugin is adapted from our official…
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You can modify your custom module to support adding and editing HTTP response headers. Support for modifying response headers is a…
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Agent or module is not detected When the module and agent have been successfully installed, they will be listed on the Agents page of the…
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Next-Gen WAF agent Per our agent end-of-support policy, we support agent versions that are under two years old. On a quarterly cadence, we…
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This document demonstrates various data flows between the Module and Agent. While MessagePack is the serialization protocol, the data is…
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We provide the ability to configure the Next-Gen WAF module. The following attributes are set by default, but may need to be modified to…
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When deployed in a self-hosted deployment, the Next-Gen WAF agent requires egress to multiple external endpoints to facilitate actions (e.g…
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You can download Next-Gen WAF packages from https://dl.security.fastly.com or https://dl.signalsciences.net. Both websites house the…
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