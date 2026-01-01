Configuring the Apache module
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To modify the Next-Gen WAF module configuration in Apache, you will need to add directives to your Apache configuration file (e.g., for CentOS it is httpd.conf, for Debian or Ubuntu it is apache.conf or apache2.conf). Contact support if you need assistance or have questions regarding modifying module configuration.
Directives
Starting with release 1.6.0, the following directives replace any earlier ones. These directives are a renaming of the earlier ones but with the addition of the prefix
SigSci.
NOTE: These directives must be set after the Next-Gen WAF module is loaded.
|Name
|Description
|Default value
SigSciAgentTimeout
|Agent socket timeout in milliseconds.
|100
SigSciAgentPostLen
|Maximum POST body size in bytes.
|100000
SigSciAgentInspection
|Enable or disable the module.
|On
SigSciAgentPort
|The local port (when using TCP) that the agent listens on. If
SigSciAgentPort is set, then
SigSciAgentHost must be an IP or hostname.
|Unix: None, Windows:
9999
SigSciAgentHost
|Host or IP Address, otherwise use
SigSciAgentHost to specify the domain socket file (e.g.,
/foo/bar.sock).
|Unix:
/var/run/sigsci.sock, Windows:
127.0.0.1
SigSciEnableFixups
|Toggles Signal Sciences fixups priority over post-read request handling to allow the request to be seen before it’s modified.
|Off
SigSciRunBeforeModulesList
|Next-Gen WAF module runs before the list of specified modules (e.g.,
mod_example.c mod_something.c).
|None
SigSciRunAfterModulesList
|Next-Gen WAF module runs after the list of specified modules (e.g.,
mod_example.c mod_something.c).
|None
SigSciExpectedContentTypes
|A space-delimited list of custom content-types to support.
|None
SigSciExtendContentTypes
|Enables extended content inspection.
|false
NOTE: The
SigSciRunBeforeModulesList and
SigSciRunAfterModulesList directives are not supported on ARM64-based Linux distributions.
The following directives will be deprecated in favor of the new ones above with the
SigSci prefix but are backwards compatible and will continue to work.
|Name
|Description
AgentTimeout
|Agent socket timeout (in milliseconds), default:
100.
AgentPostLen
|Maximum POST body size in bytes, default:
100000
AgentInspection
|Enable or disable the module, default:
On
AgentPort
|The local port (when using TCP) that the agent listens on, default: none. Note, if AgentPort is set then
AgentHost must be a IP or hostname.
AgentHost
|Host or IP Address, otherwise use
AgentHost to specify the domain socket file.
/foo/bar.sock
The following directives are deprecated and will be ignored.
|Name
|Description
SigSciAltResponseCodes
|Specifying alternative codes on which to block is deprecated. Instead we now block on any response code within the range 300-599.
Conditional inspection example
The Next-Gen WAF Apache Module can perform conditional inspection per
VirtualHost by either disabling or enabling the module globally. This is useful for configurations that only require inspection to be performed, or not performed, on specific request conditions (e.g., path).
To enable or disable the module globally add both the
SigSciAgentInspection and
SigSciEnableFixups directives to the global Apache configuration (httpd.conf, apache2.conf). For example to disable the Next-Gen WAF Apache Module globally, but enable inspection for a specific
VirtualHost:
IMPORTANT:
SigSciEnableFixups must be turned on for
SigSciAgentInspection to conditionally work within Location directives.
SigSciAgentInspection OffSigSciEnableFixups On
Inside each corresponding
VirtualHost, add the appropriate
SigSciAgentInspection directive value. For example, to enable inspection with only the
VirtualHost handling requests for
example.com:
<VirtualHost *:80> DocumentRoot "/www/example1" ServerName example.com ServerAlias www.example.com SigSciAgentInspection On</VirtualHost>
After restarting the appropriate Apache service, the module will log the following output to the Apache error log with the appropriate values (
1 for enabled,
0 for disabled) for each directive enabling or disabling the module applied in configuration:
[Fri Dec 12 11:56:31.329363 2025] [signalsciences:notice] [pid 3439:tid 123749635139456] SigSci: config: agent inspection flag: 0[Fri Dec 12 11:56:31.329363 2025] [signalsciences:notice] [pid 3439:tid 123749635139456] SigSci: config: agent inspection flag: 1