Configuring the Apache module

To modify the Next-Gen WAF module configuration in Apache, you will need to add directives to your Apache configuration file (e.g., for CentOS it is httpd.conf, for Debian or Ubuntu it is apache.conf or apache2.conf). Contact support if you need assistance or have questions regarding modifying module configuration.

Directives

Starting with release 1.6.0, the following directives replace any earlier ones. These directives are a renaming of the earlier ones but with the addition of the prefix SigSci .

NOTE: These directives must be set after the Next-Gen WAF module is loaded.

Name Description Default value SigSciAgentTimeout Agent socket timeout in milliseconds. 100 SigSciAgentPostLen Maximum POST body size in bytes. 100000 SigSciAgentInspection Enable or disable the module. On SigSciAgentPort The local port (when using TCP) that the agent listens on. If SigSciAgentPort is set, then SigSciAgentHost must be an IP or hostname. Unix: None, Windows: 9999 SigSciAgentHost Host or IP Address, otherwise use SigSciAgentHost to specify the domain socket file (e.g., /foo/bar.sock ). Unix: /var/run/sigsci.sock , Windows: 127.0.0.1 SigSciEnableFixups Toggles Signal Sciences fixups priority over post-read request handling to allow the request to be seen before it’s modified. Off SigSciRunBeforeModulesList Next-Gen WAF module runs before the list of specified modules (e.g., mod_example.c mod_something.c ). None SigSciRunAfterModulesList Next-Gen WAF module runs after the list of specified modules (e.g., mod_example.c mod_something.c ). None SigSciExpectedContentTypes A space-delimited list of custom content-types to support. None SigSciExtendContentTypes Enables extended content inspection. false

NOTE: The SigSciRunBeforeModulesList and SigSciRunAfterModulesList directives are not supported on ARM64-based Linux distributions.

The following directives will be deprecated in favor of the new ones above with the SigSci prefix but are backwards compatible and will continue to work.

Name Description AgentTimeout Agent socket timeout (in milliseconds), default: 100 . AgentPostLen Maximum POST body size in bytes, default: 100000 AgentInspection Enable or disable the module, default: On AgentPort The local port (when using TCP) that the agent listens on, default: none. Note, if AgentPort is set then AgentHost must be a IP or hostname. AgentHost Host or IP Address, otherwise use AgentHost to specify the domain socket file. /foo/bar.sock

The following directives are deprecated and will be ignored.

Name Description SigSciAltResponseCodes Specifying alternative codes on which to block is deprecated. Instead we now block on any response code within the range 300-599.

Conditional inspection example

The Next-Gen WAF Apache Module can perform conditional inspection per VirtualHost by either disabling or enabling the module globally. This is useful for configurations that only require inspection to be performed, or not performed, on specific request conditions (e.g., path).

To enable or disable the module globally add both the SigSciAgentInspection and SigSciEnableFixups directives to the global Apache configuration (httpd.conf, apache2.conf). For example to disable the Next-Gen WAF Apache Module globally, but enable inspection for a specific VirtualHost :

IMPORTANT: SigSciEnableFixups must be turned on for SigSciAgentInspection to conditionally work within Location directives.

SigSciAgentInspection Off SigSciEnableFixups On

Inside each corresponding VirtualHost , add the appropriate SigSciAgentInspection directive value. For example, to enable inspection with only the VirtualHost handling requests for example.com :

<VirtualHost *:80> DocumentRoot "/www/example1" ServerName example.com ServerAlias www.example.com SigSciAgentInspection On </VirtualHost>

After restarting the appropriate Apache service, the module will log the following output to the Apache error log with the appropriate values ( 1 for enabled, 0 for disabled) for each directive enabling or disabling the module applied in configuration: