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Configuring the Apache module

To modify the Next-Gen WAF module configuration in Apache, you will need to add directives to your Apache configuration file (e.g., for CentOS it is httpd.conf, for Debian or Ubuntu it is apache.conf or apache2.conf). Contact support if you need assistance or have questions regarding modifying module configuration.

Directives

Starting with release 1.6.0, the following directives replace any earlier ones. These directives are a renaming of the earlier ones but with the addition of the prefix SigSci.

NOTE: These directives must be set after the Next-Gen WAF module is loaded.

NameDescriptionDefault value
SigSciAgentTimeoutAgent socket timeout in milliseconds.100
SigSciAgentPostLenMaximum POST body size in bytes.100000
SigSciAgentInspectionEnable or disable the module.On
SigSciAgentPortThe local port (when using TCP) that the agent listens on. If SigSciAgentPort is set, then SigSciAgentHost must be an IP or hostname.Unix: None, Windows: 9999
SigSciAgentHostHost or IP Address, otherwise use SigSciAgentHost to specify the domain socket file (e.g., /foo/bar.sock).Unix: /var/run/sigsci.sock, Windows: 127.0.0.1
SigSciEnableFixupsToggles Signal Sciences fixups priority over post-read request handling to allow the request to be seen before it’s modified.Off
SigSciRunBeforeModulesListNext-Gen WAF module runs before the list of specified modules (e.g., mod_example.c mod_something.c).None
SigSciRunAfterModulesListNext-Gen WAF module runs after the list of specified modules (e.g., mod_example.c mod_something.c).None
SigSciExpectedContentTypesA space-delimited list of custom content-types to support.None
SigSciExtendContentTypesEnables extended content inspection.false

NOTE: The SigSciRunBeforeModulesList and SigSciRunAfterModulesList directives are not supported on ARM64-based Linux distributions.

The following directives will be deprecated in favor of the new ones above with the SigSci prefix but are backwards compatible and will continue to work.

NameDescription
AgentTimeoutAgent socket timeout (in milliseconds), default: 100.
AgentPostLenMaximum POST body size in bytes, default: 100000
AgentInspectionEnable or disable the module, default: On
AgentPortThe local port (when using TCP) that the agent listens on, default: none. Note, if AgentPort is set then AgentHost must be a IP or hostname.
AgentHostHost or IP Address, otherwise use AgentHost to specify the domain socket file. /foo/bar.sock

The following directives are deprecated and will be ignored.

NameDescription
SigSciAltResponseCodesSpecifying alternative codes on which to block is deprecated. Instead we now block on any response code within the range 300-599.

Conditional inspection example

The Next-Gen WAF Apache Module can perform conditional inspection per VirtualHost by either disabling or enabling the module globally. This is useful for configurations that only require inspection to be performed, or not performed, on specific request conditions (e.g., path).

To enable or disable the module globally add both the SigSciAgentInspection and SigSciEnableFixups directives to the global Apache configuration (httpd.conf, apache2.conf). For example to disable the Next-Gen WAF Apache Module globally, but enable inspection for a specific VirtualHost:

IMPORTANT: SigSciEnableFixups must be turned on for SigSciAgentInspection to conditionally work within Location directives.

SigSciAgentInspection Off
SigSciEnableFixups On

Inside each corresponding VirtualHost, add the appropriate SigSciAgentInspection directive value. For example, to enable inspection with only the VirtualHost handling requests for example.com:

<VirtualHost *:80>
    DocumentRoot "/www/example1"
    ServerName example.com
    ServerAlias www.example.com
    SigSciAgentInspection On
</VirtualHost>

After restarting the appropriate Apache service, the module will log the following output to the Apache error log with the appropriate values (1 for enabled, 0 for disabled) for each directive enabling or disabling the module applied in configuration:

[Fri Dec 12 11:56:31.329363 2025] [signalsciences:notice] [pid 3439:tid 123749635139456] SigSci: config: agent inspection flag: 0
[Fri Dec 12 11:56:31.329363 2025] [signalsciences:notice] [pid 3439:tid 123749635139456] SigSci: config: agent inspection flag: 1
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