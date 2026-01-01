Installing the Apache module

Add the following line to your Apache configuration file ( apache2.conf or httpd.conf ) after the Dynamic Shared Object (DSO) Support section to enable the Next-Gen WAF Apache module:

If Apache fails to restart because it cannot locate mod_signalsciences.so , change the LoadModules line in httpd.conf to reflect the correct location on the target system.

The default install location for the module is /etc/httpd/modules but some systems may have Apache loading it's config from a non-standard directory. When this happens, the yum installer will not install mod_signalsciences.so to /etc/httpd/modules but instead to the following path: