Installing the Apache module
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Our Apache module is distributed in binary form as an Apache shared module.
Compatibility and requirements
Our Apache module requires the following:
- Alpine
- Amazon Linux
- Debian
- Red Hat
- Ubuntu
- Windows
- Amazon Linux 2 or Amazon Linux 2023
- Apache 2.2 or 2.4
- The Next-Gen WAF agent must be installed.
- Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, or higher (64-bit)
- Apache 2.4 (64-bit)
- The Next-Gen WAF agent must be installed.
Installing the Apache module
To install the apache module, complete the steps from the tab that matches your operating system:
- Alpine
- Amazon Linux
- Debian
- Red Hat
- Ubuntu
- Windows
Install the Apache module.$ sudo apk add sigsci-module-apache
If
mod_signalsciences.confis not present under
/etc/apache2/conf.d/*.confin your Apache configuration file (
apache2.confor
httpd.conf), enable the Next-Gen WAF module by adding the following line to the file after the Dynamic Shared Object (DSO) Support section.LoadModule signalsciences_module modules/mod_signalsciences.so
Restart the Apache web service.$ sudo rc-service apache2 restart
Verify the agent and module installation.
Install the Next-Gen WAF Apache module:$ sudo yum install sigsci-module-apache
Add the following line to your Apache configuration file (
apache2.confor
httpd.conf) after the Dynamic Shared Object (DSO) Support section to enable the Next-Gen WAF Apache module:LoadModule signalsciences_module /etc/httpd/modules/mod_signalsciences.so
Restart the Apache web service:$ sudo systemctl restart httpd
Verify the agent and module installation.
Install the Apache module.$ sudo apt-get install sigsci-module-apache
Enable the Apache module.$ sudo a2enmod signalsciences
If
a2enmodis not available, add the following line to your Apache configuration file (
apache2.confor
httpd.conf) after the Dynamic Shared Object (DSO) Support section:LoadModule signalsciences_module /usr/lib/apache2/modules/mod_signalsciences.so
Restart the Apache web service.$ sudo service apache2 restart
Verify the agent and module installation.
Install the Next-Gen WAF Apache module.$ sudo yum install sigsci-module-apache
Add the following line to your Apache configuration file (
apache2.confor
httpd.conf) after the Dynamic Shared Object (DSO) Support section to enable the Next-Gen WAF Apache module:LoadModule signalsciences_module /etc/httpd/modules/mod_signalsciences.so
Restart the Apache web service.$ sudo systemctl restart httpd
If Apache fails to restart because it cannot locate
mod_signalsciences.so, change the LoadModules line in
httpd.confto reflect the correct location on the target system.
The default install location for the module is
/etc/httpd/modulesbut some systems may have Apache loading it's config from a non-standard directory. When this happens, the
yuminstaller will not install
mod_signalsciences.soto
/etc/httpd/modulesbut instead to the following path:
/usr/lib64/httpd/modules/mod_signalsciences.so
Verify the agent and module installation.
Install the Next-Gen WAF Apache module.$ sudo apt-get install sigsci-module-apache
Enable the Apache module.$ sudo a2enmod signalsciences
If
a2enmodis not available, add the following line to your Apache configuration file (
apache2.confor
httpd.conf) after the Dynamic Shared Object (DSO) Support section:LoadModule signalsciences_module /usr/lib/apache2/modules/mod_signalsciences.so
Restart the Apache web service.$ sudo service apache2 restart
Verify the agent and module installation.
Click one of the following links to download the latest version of our Apache module:
Extract the Next-Gen WAF Apache module from the
.ziparchive to your Apache modules directory, replacing
PATH-TO-APACHEwith the path to your Apache installation:$ unzip sigsci-module-apache_latest.zip$ copy mod_sigsci.so PATH-TO-APACHE\modules\
Add the following line to your Apache configuration file (
httpd.conf) after the Dynamic Shared Object (DSO) Support section to enable the Next-Gen WAF Apache module:LoadModule signalsciences_module modules/mod_sigsci.so
Determine
SigSciAgentPortand
SigSciAgentHostvalues. These module configuration values must reflect either:
- The
rpc-addressvalue from the agent configuration (if used).
- The default port of the agent's RPC listener (737)
For example, if no
rpc-addressis being set within the agent configuration, update
SigSciAgentPortto
737:SigSciAgentPort 737
If the agent has an
rpc-addressvalue configured of
192.231.203.132:9000, then configure the module to reflect it:SigSciAgentPort 9000SigSciAgentHost 192.231.203.132
These properties can be changed globally, or per VirtualHost if necessary. Check out the Module configuration guide for further information.
- The
Test to confirm the configuration is correct, replacing
MY-SERVICE-NAMEwith the name of your service:$ httpd.exe -n "MY-SERVICE-NAME" -t
Start the Apache service as normal, for example:$ net start Apache2.4
Or restart the Apache service with the following example command, replacing
MY-SERVICE-NAMEwith the name of your service:$ httpd.exe -k restart -n "MY-SERVICE-NAME"
Verify the agent and module installation.
Next steps
After you've installed the Apache module, you can explore different module options.