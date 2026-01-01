HINT: Check the Apache changelog to see what's new in the Apache Module.

Our Module package is distributed in our package repositories. If you haven't already, configure our repository on your system.

Upgrading the Apache module on Ubuntu/Debian systems

Upgrade the Apache module package. $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install sigsci-module-apache Restart your Apache service.

Upgrading the Apache module on Red Hat/CentOS systems

Upgrade the Apache module package $ sudo yum update $ sudo yum install sigsci-module-apache Restart your Apache service.

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