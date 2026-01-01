.Net module install
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Prerequisites
Before installing the Next-Gen WAF module for .Net, you must have the following installed:
- .NET Framework 4.6.2 or higher.
- Verify you have installed the Next-Gen WAF agent for Windows. This will ensure the appropriate folder structure is in place on your file system.
Install
Download the latest Next-Gen WAF module for .Net via one of these methods:
- Directly from https://dl.security.fastly.com
- Directly from https://dl.signalsciences.net
- Via Nuget
Extract the contents of
sigsci-module-dotnet-x.x.x.zipto your application's
bindirectory.
Add the following sections to your application's
web.configfile:1234567891011121314151617<configuration>...<configSections><section name="SignalSciencesModule" type="SignalSciences.ModuleConfiguration"/></configSections>...<system.webServer><modules><add name="SignalSciencesModule" type="SignalSciences.HttpModule"/></modules></system.webServer>...<SignalSciencesModule agentEndPoint="127.0.0.1:737" />...</configuration>
Restart the web site service.
IMPORTANT: Ensure the
AgentEndPoint value is set to the same IP and port configured with the Next-Gen WAF agent's
rpc-address value. See the Windows agent installation documentation for additional information about Windows agent configuration options.
.NET module configuration
|Option
|Default
|Description
agentEndPoint
|required, no default
|The TCP endpoint (
host:port) that the Agent is listening on.
host can be either a hostname or an IPv4 or IPv6 address.
filterHeaders
|optional, no default
|Comma-separated list of request and response headers that should not be sent to the Agent. Case insensitive. Regardless of configuration, it always includes
Cookie,
Set-Cookie,
Authorization and
X-Auth-Token.
agentRpcTimeoutMillis
|optional, default: 200
|Maximum number of milliseconds allowed for each RPC call to the Agent.
agentConnectionPoolSize
|optional, default: 10
|Number of connections that, once opened, will be retained in a pool.
maxPostSize
|optional, default: 100000
|A request body above this size will not be sent to the Agent.
anomalySize
|optional, default: 524288
|If the HTTP response is this size or larger, log it with the Agent.
anomalyDurationMillis
|optional, default: 1000
|If the response took longer than this number of milliseconds, log it with the Agent.
Sample advanced .NET module configuration
123456789
<SignalSciencesModule agentEndPoint="127.0.0.1:737" filterHeaders="X-My-Private-Header, X-My-Other-Header" agentRpcTimeoutMillis="200" agentConnectionPoolSize="10" maxPostSize="100000" anomalySize="524288" anomalyDurationMillis="1000" />