IBM HTTP Server
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Limitations and considerations
To install the IBM HTTP Server (IHS):
- IHS must be installed in
/opt/IBM/HTTPServer. If IHS is installed in a different path, use the appropriate path for your IHS installation.
- IHS must be installed on CentOS. If assistance is needed with another platform, contact support.
Installation
As IHS is based on the Apache HTTP Server, install the Next-Gen WAF Apache module:
Install the Next-Gen WAF agent for your operating system.
Download and extract the Next-Gen WAF module package from https://dl.security.fastly.com.
NOTE: You can find the same package repositories at https://dl.signalsciences.net. To configure your package manager to pull from https://dl.signalsciences.net, replace all instances of
security.fastly.comwith
signalsciences.netin the relevant code sample.
- IHS 9.0.0 or higher
- IHS 8.5* or lower
If you're on IHS 9.0.0 or higher, run the following commands, being sure to replace
<VERSION>with the appropriate module version:$ wget https://dl.security.fastly.com/sigsci-module-apache/<VERSION>/centos/el6/sigsci-module-apache-<VERSION>.el6-1.x86_64.tar.gz$ tar -xzf sigsci-module-apache-<VERSION>.el6-1.x86_64.tar.gz
If you're on IHS 8.5* or lower, run the following commands, being sure to replace
<VERSION>with the appropriate module version:$ wget https://dl.security.fastly.com/sigsci-module-apache/<VERSION>/centos/el7/sigsci-module-apache-<VERSION>.el7-1.x86_64.tar.gz$ tar -xzf sigsci-module-apache-<VERSION>.el7-1.x86_64.tar.gz
Copy the module to the IBM HTTP Server modules directory.$ cp mod_signalsciences.so /opt/IBM/HTTPServer/modules
In
/opt/IBM/HTTPServer/conf/httpd.conf, add the
LoadModuledirective.LoadModule signalsciences_module modules/mod_signalsciences.so
Restart the IBM HTTP Server.$ /opt/IBM/HTTPServer/bin/apachectl restart