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IBM HTTP Server

Limitations and considerations

To install the IBM HTTP Server (IHS):

  • IHS must be installed in /opt/IBM/HTTPServer. If IHS is installed in a different path, use the appropriate path for your IHS installation.
  • IHS must be installed on CentOS. If assistance is needed with another platform, contact support.

Installation

As IHS is based on the Apache HTTP Server, install the Next-Gen WAF Apache module:

  1. Install the Next-Gen WAF agent for your operating system.

  2. Download and extract the Next-Gen WAF module package from https://dl.security.fastly.com.

    NOTE: You can find the same package repositories at https://dl.signalsciences.net. To configure your package manager to pull from https://dl.signalsciences.net, replace all instances of security.fastly.com with signalsciences.net in the relevant code sample.

    1. IHS 9.0.0 or higher
    2. IHS 8.5* or lower

    If you're on IHS 9.0.0 or higher, run the following commands, being sure to replace <VERSION> with the appropriate module version:

    $ wget https://dl.security.fastly.com/sigsci-module-apache/<VERSION>/centos/el6/sigsci-module-apache-<VERSION>.el6-1.x86_64.tar.gz
    $ tar -xzf sigsci-module-apache-<VERSION>.el6-1.x86_64.tar.gz

  3. Copy the module to the IBM HTTP Server modules directory.

    $ cp mod_signalsciences.so /opt/IBM/HTTPServer/modules

  4. In /opt/IBM/HTTPServer/conf/httpd.conf, add the LoadModule directive.

    LoadModule signalsciences_module modules/mod_signalsciences.so

  5. Restart the IBM HTTP Server.

    $ /opt/IBM/HTTPServer/bin/apachectl restart

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