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Installing the NGINX dynamic module

The NGINX dynamic module is compiled and then dynamically loaded into NGINX at runtime without recompiling the entire NGINX binary. This module is written in C and can be integrated with NGINX Open Source and NGINX Plus.

IMPORTANT: To use the NGINX dynamic module, your NGINX must have been compiled with the --with-compat flag. If your NGINX was not compiled with that flag, you must use the NGINX Lua module.

To install the module, complete the following steps:

  1. Add the package repositories.
  2. Install the module.
  3. Load the module.

Adding our package repositories

Before installing the NGINX dynamic module, you must configure your package management system to pull from our repositories.

Alpine Linux

Add the version of the Alpine Linux package repository that you want to use.

NOTE: Following these instructions will configure your package manager to pull from https://apk.security.fastly.com. You can find the same package repositories at https://apk.signalsciences.net. To configure your package manager to pull from https://apk.signalsciences.net, replace all instances of security.fastly.com with signalsciences.net in the relevant code sample.

$ apk update && apk add wget
$ wget -q https://apk.security.fastly.com/sigsci_apk.pub ; mv sigsci_apk.pub /etc/apk/keys
$ echo https://apk.security.fastly.com/$(grep -oE '[0-9]+\.[0-9]{2}' /etc/alpine-release)/main | tee -a /etc/apk/repositories && apk update

Amazon Linux

Add the version of the Amazon Linux package repository that you want to use.

NOTE: Following these instructions will configure your package manager to pull from https://yum.security.fastly.com. You can find the same package repositories at https://yum.signalsciences.net. To configure your package manager to pull from https://yum.signalsciences.net, replace all instances of security.fastly.com with signalsciences.net in the relevant code sample.

  1. Amazon Linux 2023
  2. Amazon Linux 2
$ echo '[sigsci_release]
name=sigsci_release
baseurl=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/amazon/2023/$basearch
gpgcheck=1
repo_gpgcheck=1
enabled=1
gpgkey=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.asc https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.pkg.asc
sslverify=1
sslcacert=/etc/pki/tls/certs/ca-bundle.crt' | sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo

Debian

Add the version of the Debian package repository that you want to use.

NOTE: Following these instructions will configure your package manager to pull from https://apt.security.fastly.com. You can find the same package repositories at https://apt.signalsciences.net. To configure your package manager to pull from https://apt.signalsciences.net, replace all instances of security.fastly.com with signalsciences.net in the relevant code sample.

  1. Bullseye (11) and above
  2. Buster (10) and lower
$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https wget gnupg lsb-release
$ sudo wget -qO - https://apt.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.apt.asc | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/sigsci.gpg
$ sudo echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/sigsci.gpg] https://apt.security.fastly.com/release/debian/ `lsb_release -cs` main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/sigsci-release.list
$ sudo apt-get update

RHEL and derivatives

The following commands apply to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and its derivatives (e.g., CentOS). Tab names refer to the base RHEL source version.

NOTE: Following these instructions will configure your package manager to pull from https://yum.security.fastly.com. You can find the same package repositories at https://yum.signalsciences.net. To configure your package manager to pull from https://yum.signalsciences.net, replace all instances of security.fastly.com with signalsciences.net in the relevant code sample.

  1. RHEL 10
  2. RHEL 9
  3. RHEL 8
  4. RHEL 7
$ sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo <<-'EOF'
[sigsci_release]
name=sigsci_release
baseurl=https://yum.signalsciences.net/release/el/10/$basearch
repo_gpgcheck=1
gpgcheck=1
enabled=1
gpgkey=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.asc https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.pkg.asc
sslverify=1
sslcacert=/etc/pki/tls/certs/ca-bundle.crt
EOF

Ubuntu

Add the version of the Ubuntu package repository that you want to use.

NOTE: Following these instructions will configure your package manager to pull from https://apt.security.fastly.com. You can find the same package repositories at https://apt.signalsciences.net. To configure your package manager to pull from https://apt.signalsciences.net, replace all instances of security.fastly.com with signalsciences.net in the relevant code sample.

  1. Releases 22.04+
  2. Releases 20.04 and lower
$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https wget gnupg lsb-release
$ sudo wget -qO - https://apt.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.apt.asc | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/sigsci.gpg
$ sudo echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/sigsci.gpg] https://apt.security.fastly.com/release/ubuntu/ `lsb_release -cs` main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/sigsci-release.list
$ sudo apt-get update

Installing the NGINX dynamic module

After adding our package repositories, you can install the NGINX dynamic module for NGINX Open Source or NGINX Plus.

Limitations and considerations

Keep the following things in mind when installing the NGINX dynamic module:

  • Before installing the NGINX dynamic module, you must add our package repositories for your distribution and update repository metadata.

  • The NGINX dynamic module version that you install must mirror the core version of your NGINX installation. For instance, if you have NGINX 1.18.0 installed, you must install version 1.18.0 of the module.

  • File names of our NGINX module package versions include the NGINX version that they're compiled against, and in some cases, a build prefix and distribution release (e.g., 1.25.3-715~jammy). When build numbers exist for the same NGINX version, we recommend installing the package with the highest build number.

    Appending a wildcard (*) to the installation command ensures you install the latest version available for the specified NGINX version. You may need to update your repository metadata (e.g., apt update) for newer versions.

  • The module version (distinct from the NGINX version) is available in the package metadata. For details on querying the module version, check out Determining the module version.

Installing the NGINX dynamic module for NGINX Open Source

Our NGINX dynamic module for NGINX Open Source is compiled for NGINX Open Source. To install this module:

  1. Find your NGINX binary version:

    $ nginx -v

    NOTE: If nothing is returned or you get a nginx: not found error, make sure NGINX is correctly installed and available on the applicable shell path. If NGINX has not been installed as a package (e.g., extracted from a tarball), subsequent commands to install packages may fail due to NGINX package dependencies not being met.

  2. Identify the appropriate module for your NGINX version. Base your selection on whether you are using the stable, mainline, or distribution-provided release of NGINX:

    • nginx-module-fastly-nxs: use this package for stable (even-numbered) releases of NGINX provided by nginx.org.
    • nginx-module-fastly-nxm: use this package for mainline (odd-numbered) releases of NGINX provided by nginx.org.
    • nginx-module-fastly-nxd: use this package for releases of NGINX provided by your Linux distribution. If you have NGINX on your system but did not install it from nginx.org, you are using a distribution-provided release.
    • nginx-module-sigsci-nxo: use this package only if your existing NGINX installation already uses this package. New installations should use the most appropriate of the other three packages.

  3. Use your distribution's package manager to install the NGINX dynamic module package for your specific NGINX Open Source release. The version you install must mirror the core version of your NGINX installation. Substitute <nginx-dynamic-module-variation> for the particular package type you are using.

    1. Debian / Ubuntu
    2. RHEL / CentOS
    3. Alpine Linux
    4. Amazon Linux

    To install the latest version of our module, run the following command:

    $ sudo apt-get install <nginx-dynamic-module-variation>

    To install a specific version of our module, run the following command, being sure to replace <nginx-core-version> with the NGINX core version you have installed:

    $ sudo apt-get install <nginx-dynamic-module-variation>=<nginx-core-version>\*

    For example, if your installed NGINX core version is 1.26.0, the command would be the following:

    $ sudo apt-get install nginx-module-fastly-nxs=1.26.0\*

Installing the NGINX dynamic module for NGINX Plus

Our NGINX dynamic module for NGINX Plus is compiled for the NGINX Plus web server maintained by F5. To install this module:

  1. Find your NGINX Plus version:

    nginx -v

    For example, in the response below, the NGINX Plus version is R30:

    nginx version: nginx/1.25.1 (nginx-plus-r30-p1)

    NOTE: If nothing is returned or you get a nginx: not found error, make sure NGINX is correctly installed and available on the applicable shell path. If NGINX has not been installed as a package (e.g., extracted from a tarball), subsequent commands to install packages may fail due to NGINX package dependencies not being met.

  2. Use your distributions package manager to install the NGINX dynamic module (nginx-module-fastly-nxp) package for your specific NGINX Plus release. The version you install must mirror the version of your NGINX Plus installation.

    1. Ubuntu / Debian
    2. RHEL / CentOS
    3. Alpine Linux
    4. Amazon Linux

    To install the latest version of our module that is compatible with your NGINX core version, run the following command:

    $ sudo apt-get install nginx-module-fastly-nxp

    To install a specific version of our module, run the following command, being sure to replace <nginx-core-version> with the NGINX core version you have installed:

    $ sudo apt-get install nginx-module-fastly-nxp=<nginx-plus-version>\*

    For example, if your installed NGINX Plus version is R30, the command would be the following:

    $ sudo apt-get install nginx-module-fastly-nxp=30\*

Loading the NGINX dynamic module

After installing the NGINX dynamic module, you need to declare the NGINX dynamic module in your NGINX configuration so that the module loads into NGINX at runtime:

  1. In your NGINX configuration file (often located by default at /etc/nginx/nginx.conf), use the NGINX load_module directive to load the NGINX dynamic module into NGINX's main context (for instance, under the pid directive).

    load_module /etc/nginx/modules/ngx_http_fastly_module.so;

  2. Run the following command to make sure your changes are valid:

    $ nginx -t

    The output will look something like this:

    nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok
    nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

  3. Restart NGINX:

    $ service nginx restart

    For servers that are not running an init system (e.g., an Alpine container), the following command will reload the configuration:

    $ nginx -s reload

  4. (Optional) Verify the module was successfully loaded:

    $ cat /var/log/nginx/error.log | grep 'sigsci:'

    The error.log will look something like this when the module is loaded:

    1970/01/01 00:00:00 [notice] 4242#4242: sigsci_init_main_conf: Using default UDS socket: /var/run/sigsci.sock
    1970/01/01 00:00:00 [notice] 4242#4242: sigsci:init: setting phase REWRITE: ngx-phase=3
    1970/01/01 00:00:00 [notice] 4242#4242: sigsci:sigsci_create_random: initialized random checking
    1970/01/01 00:00:00 [notice] 4242#4242: signal process started

Scripting the installation

You can also use a sequence of shell commands to install the NGINX dynamic module. Each command in the sequence sources the output from the previous command as a variable. This can be useful within scripted installations, such as a Dockerfile RUN directive. These examples assume you have installed the stable version of NGINX. Adjust them to suit your chosen version.

  1. Debian / Ubuntu
  2. RHEL / CentOS / Amazon
  3. Alpine Linux
$ module_version=$(apt-cache madison nginx-module-fastly-nxs | grep $(nginx -v 2>&1 | grep -oP 'nginx/\K[0-9.]+') | awk -F'|' '{print $2}' | head -n 1 | xargs)
$ apt-get install -y nginx-module-fastly-nxs=$module_version
$ unset module_version

Configuring the NGINX dynamic module

The NGINX dynamic module supports the following additional configuration settings.

NameDescriptionValuesSection
sigsci_enabledEnable or disable the moduleon (default), offhttp, server or per location
sigsci_debugEnable sigsci_debug only, doesn't affect other moduleson, off (default)http
sigsci_handler_phasePhase in which the module processes requestpreaccess, access, precontent, rewrite (default)http
sigsci_agent_max_post_lenMaximum POST body size in bytes to be sent to agent0 => don't send post body; else number bytes > 0 (defaults to 100000)http
sigsci_agent_timeoutAgent communication socket timeout in millisecondsMilliseconds > 0 (defaults to 100)http
sigsci_anomaly_resp_sizeMaximum response size in bytes. Larger than this is considered anomalous.Bytes > 0 (defaults to 524288)http
sigsci_anomaly_resp_timeMaximum response time in milliseconds. Larger than this is considered anomalous.Milliseconds > 0 (defaults to 1000)http
sigsci_agent_hostThe IP address or a path to Unix domain socket the SignalSciences Agent listens onExample: tcp:localhost (defaults to unix:/var/run/sigsci.sock)http
sigsci_agent_portThe TCP port that the agent listens on. Note: use only when sigsci_agent_host set to be an IP or hostname.valid TCP port numberhttp
sigsci_websocket_enabledEnable or disable WebSocket inspectionon, off (default)http, server or per location

NOTE: sigsci_websocket_enabled is off by default. To enable it, it must be specified in the http section. Thereafter, it may be turned off and on in the server and location sections as needed.

Examples of configuration

Following is an example of setting SignalSciences module parameters in the http section:

# sigsci module settings
##
sigsci_debug         on;
sigsci_agent_timeout  200;

These examples show using location sections with the sigsci_enabled parameter:

# sigsci_enabled set to "on"
location /inspect/ {
   sigsci_enabled  on;
   proxy_pass      http://127.0.0.1:80/inspect/;
}
# sigsci_enabled set to "off"
location /noinspect/ {
   sigsci_enabled  off;
   proxy_pass      http://127.0.0.1:80/noinspect/;
}

Detailed example using server and location sections for the sigsci_websocket_enabled parameter:

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http {


    # must be turned on in global section
    sigsci_websocket_enabled on;


    server {
        ...
        # turned off for this server section
        sigsci_websocket_enabled off;


        # websocket turned on for this location
        location /websenabled {
            sigsci_websocket_enabled on;
            proxy_pass http://websocket;
            ...
        }


        # websocket off for this location since it is off in server
        location /websdisabled {
            proxy_pass http://websocket;
            ...
        }

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