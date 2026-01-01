Installing the NGINX Lua module
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The NGINX Lua module leverages OpenResty's Lua module for NGINX (often referred to as
ngx_http_lua_module), which allows for embedded Lua code directly in your NGINX configuration. This module is written in the Lua scripting language and can be integrated with NGINX Open Source, NGINX Plus, and OpenResty.
HINT: If Lua support is not one of your hosting environment requirements, we recommend installing the NGINX dynamic module instead of the NGINX Lua module. The NGINX dynamic module has fewer dependencies.
Prerequisites
Before installing our NGINX Lua Module, your NGINX installation must be compiled with Lua support or be loaded via the OpenResty Lua module. When determining how to add Lua, keep the following things in mind:
- Since the availability of the Lua module varies between distributions and vendors, we recommend using OpenResty or using a distribution and third-party repository that provides the appropriate Lua dependencies and modules.
- OpenResty's Lua module requires
resty.core. Certain NGINX package maintainers do not provide Lua packages for NGINX (e.g., Ubuntu 22.04 and above) and certain packages may no longer include Lua (e.g.,
nginx-fullor
nginx-extras).
Once you've added Lua, check that it is loaded correctly.
Adding our package repositories
After completing the prerequisites, configure your package management system to pull from our repositories.
Alpine Linux
Add the version of the Alpine Linux package repository that you want to use.
- Alpine Linux 3.23
$ echo '[sigsci_release]name=sigsci_releasebaseurl=https://apk.security.fastly.com/release/amazon/2023/noarchgpgcheck=1repo_gpgcheck=1enabled=1gpgkey=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.asc https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.pkg.ascsslverify=1sslcacert=/etc/pki/tls/certs/ca-bundle.crt' | sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo
Amazon Linux
Add the version of the Amazon Linux package repository that you want to use.
NOTE: Following these instructions will configure your package manager to pull from
https://yum.security.fastly.com. You can find the same package repositories at
https://yum.signalsciences.net. To configure your package manager to pull from
https://yum.signalsciences.net, replace all instances of
security.fastly.com with
signalsciences.net in the relevant code sample.
- Amazon Linux 2023
- Amazon Linux 2
$ echo '[sigsci_release]name=sigsci_releasebaseurl=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/amazon/2023/noarchgpgcheck=1repo_gpgcheck=1enabled=1gpgkey=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.asc https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.pkg.ascsslverify=1sslcacert=/etc/pki/tls/certs/ca-bundle.crt' | sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo
NGINX versions
1.18.0 and above:
$ echo '[sigsci_release]name=sigsci_releasebaseurl=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/amazon/2/noarchgpgcheck=1repo_gpgcheck=1enabled=1gpgkey=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.asc https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.pkg.el7.ascsslverify=1sslcacert=/etc/pki/tls/certs/ca-bundle.crt' | sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo
Debian
Add the version of the Debian package repository that you want to use.
NOTE: Following these instructions will configure your package manager to pull from
https://apt.security.fastly.com. You can find the same package repositories at
https://apt.signalsciences.net. To configure your package manager to pull from
https://apt.signalsciences.net, replace all instances of
security.fastly.com with
signalsciences.net in the relevant code sample.
- Bullseye (11) and above
- Buster (10) and below
$ sudo apt-get update$ sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https wget gnupg lsb-release$ sudo wget -qO - https://apt.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.apt.asc | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/sigsci.gpg$ sudo echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/sigsci.gpg] https://apt.security.fastly.com/release/debian/ `lsb_release -cs` main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/sigsci-release.list$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get update$ sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https wget lsb-release$ wget -qO - https://apt.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.apt.asc | sudo apt-key add -$ sudo echo "deb https://apt.security.fastly.com/release/debian/ `lsb_release -cs` main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/sigsci-release.list$ sudo apt-get update
RHEL and derivatives
The following commands apply to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and its derivatives (e.g., CentOS). Tab names refer to the base RHEL source version.
NOTE: Following these instructions will configure your package manager to pull from
https://yum.security.fastly.com. You can find the same package repositories at
https://yum.signalsciences.net. To configure your package manager to pull from
https://yum.signalsciences.net, replace all instances of
security.fastly.com with
signalsciences.net in the relevant code sample.
- RHEL 10
- RHEL 9
- RHEL 8
- RHEL 7
$ sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo <<-'EOF'[sigsci_release]name=sigsci_releasebaseurl=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/el/$releasever/noarchrepo_gpgcheck=1gpgcheck=1enabled=1gpgkey=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.asc https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.pkg.ascsslverify=1sslcacert=/etc/pki/tls/certs/ca-bundle.crtEOF
$ sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo <<-'EOF'[sigsci_release]name=sigsci_releasebaseurl=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/el/$releasever/noarchrepo_gpgcheck=1gpgcheck=1enabled=1gpgkey=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.asc https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.pkg.ascsslverify=1sslcacert=/etc/pki/tls/certs/ca-bundle.crtEOF
WARNING: Red Hat's full support of RHEL 8 ended in May 2024. We recommend reviewing the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Life Cycle before installing RHEL 8.
$ echo '[sigsci_release]name=sigsci_releasebaseurl=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/el/$releasever/noarchgpgcheck=1repo_gpgcheck=1enabled=1gpgkey=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.asc https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.pkg.ascsslverify=1sslcacert=/etc/pki/tls/certs/ca-bundle.crt' | sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo
WARNING: Red Hat's full support of RHEL 7 ended in August 2019. We recommend reviewing the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Life Cycle before installing RHEL 7.
$ echo '[sigsci_release]name=sigsci_releasebaseurl=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/el/$releasever/noarchgpgcheck=1repo_gpgcheck=1enabled=1gpgkey=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.asc https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.pkg.el7.ascsslverify=1sslcacert=/etc/pki/tls/certs/ca-bundle.crt' | sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo
Ubuntu
Add the version of the Ubuntu package repository that you want to use.
NOTE: Following these instructions will configure your package manager to pull from
https://apt.security.fastly.com. You can find the same package repositories at
https://apt.signalsciences.net. To configure your package manager to pull from
https://apt.signalsciences.net, replace all instances of
security.fastly.com with
signalsciences.net in the relevant code sample.
- Releases 22.04+
- Releases 20.04 and below
$ sudo apt-get update$ sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https wget gnupg lsb-release$ wget -qO - https://apt.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.apt.asc | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/sigsci.gpg$ sudo echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/sigsci.gpg] https://apt.security.fastly.com/release/ubuntu/ `lsb_release -cs` main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/sigsci-release.list$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get update$ sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https wget lsb-release$ wget -qO - https://apt.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.apt.asc | sudo apt-key add -$ sudo echo "deb https://apt.security.fastly.com/release/ubuntu/ `lsb_release -cs` main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/sigsci-release.list$ sudo apt-get update
Installing the NGINX Lua module
Once you've configured your package management system to pull from our repositories, install the NGINX Lua module:
Install the appropriate module package for your distribution:
$ sudo apt install sigsci-module-nginx$ sudo yum install sigsci-module-nginx
- Debian / Ubuntu
- RHEL / CentOS / Amazon
Add the following line to your NGINX configuration file (located by default at
/etc/nginx/nginx.conf) in the relevant NGINX
servercontext:include "/opt/sigsci/nginx/sigsci.conf";
Restart the NGINX service to initialize the new module:
systemdbased systems:$ sudo systemctl restart nginx
upstartbased systems:$ sudo restart nginx
no
initsystem or service file:$ sudo nginx -s reload
Checking that Lua is loaded correctly
After installing the NGINX Lua module, verify that Lua is working and that the NGINX Lua module is running correctly:
Run the following script to add the following file to the installation directly:cat <<'EOF' >/opt/sigsci/nginx/sigsci_check_lua.conf# If you installed Lua as a dynamic module, uncomment the following load_module directives. This is not required if using openresty.# load_module modules/ndk_http_module.so;# load_module modules/ngx_http_lua_module.so;events {worker_connections 768;# multi_accept on;}http {init_by_lua 'local m = {}local ngx_lua_version = "dev"if ngx then-- if not in testing environmentngx_lua_version = tostring(ngx.config.ngx_lua_version)ngx.log(ngx.STDERR, "INFO:", " Check for jit: lua version: ", ngx_lua_version)endlocal r, jit = pcall(require, "jit")if not r thenerror("ERROR: No lua jit support: No support for NGWAF Lua module")elseif jit thenm._SERVER_FLAVOR = ngx_lua_version .. ", lua=" .. jit.versionif os.getenv("SIGSCI_NGINX_DISABLE_JIT") == "true" thennginx.log(ngx.STDERR, "WARNING:", "Disabling lua jit because env var: SIGSCI_NGINX_DISABLE_JIT=", "true")endngx.log(ngx.STDERR, "INFO:", " Bravo! You have lua jit support=", m._SERVER_FLAVOR)elseerror("ERROR: No luajit support: No support for NGWAF module")endend';}EOF
Run the following command to test if Lua is loaded correctly:$ nginx -t -c /opt/sigsci/nginx/sigsci_check_lua.conf
The output will look something like this:nginx: [] [lua] init_by_lua:9: INFO: Check for jit: lua version: 10000nginx: [] [lua] init_by_lua:22: INFO: Bravo! You have lua jit support=10000, lua=LuaJIT 2.0.4nginx: the configuration file <your explicit path>/sigsci_check_lua.conf syntax is oknginx: configuration file <your explicit path>/sigsci_check_lua.conf test is successful
Working with multiple Lua scripts in NGINX
NGINX supports one
init_by_lua or
init_by_lua_file, which is used by the our NGINX Lua module. If you have your own Lua scripts embedded within NGINX, you will need to splice the NGINX Lua module into your custom Lua code.
HINT: If you don't use the
sigsci.conf configuration file, you will need to review your Lua module when the NGINX Lua module is upgraded because your configuration file won't get updated.
To add the NGINX Lua module into your existing Lua code:
Remove all
sigscireferences from your NGINX configuration. References may look something like this:include /opt/sigsci/nginx/sigsci.conf;
Add the following lines to your NGINX configuration:lua_shared_dict sigsci_conf 12k;lua_use_default_type off;
Within your
init_by_luaor the file specified by
init_by_lua_file, include the following snippet:package.path = "/opt/sigsci/nginx/?.lua;" .. package.pathsigsci = require("SignalSciences")
Add an
access_by_luaand
log_by_luainto your NGINX configuration. If you already have these directives defined, copy the
sigsci.prerequest()and
sigsci.postrequest()statements to their respective Lua callers.access_by_lua 'sigsci.prerequest()';log_by_lua 'sigsci.postrequest()';
Restart NGINX.