Upgrading the NGINX module
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We update our NGINX dynamic module within three weeks of a stable or mainline NGINX release or a NGINX Plus release occurs. We will expedite a release when there are exceptions (e.g., critical vulnerability). Our Compatibility and requirements guide lists the distributions our NGINX module has packages available for.
HINT: Check the NGINX Lua module release notes or NGINX Dynamic module release notes for a list of what's new in the NGINX module.
Upgrading the module on Alpine Linux systems
To upgrade the Next-Gen WAF NGINX module on Alpine Linux systems, follow these steps for the appropriate package:
- Stable
- Mainline
- Distribution-provided
- NGINX Plus
Upgrade the NGINX Alpine Linux module package.$ apk update$ apk add nginx-module-fastly-nxs
Restart your NGINX service.
Upgrade the NGINX Alpine Linux module package.$ apk update$ apk add nginx-module-fastly-nxm
Restart your NGINX service.
Upgrade the NGINX Alpine Linux module package.$ apk update$ apk add nginx-module-fastly-nxd
Restart your NGINX service.
Upgrade the NGINX Plus Alpine Linux module package.$ apk update$ apk add nginx-module-fastly-nxp
Restart your NGINX service.
Upgrading the module on RHEL, CentOS, Amazon Linux and other RHEL-derived distributions
IMPORTANT:
Amazon Linux 2 customers should ensure that the
baseurl in
sigsci.repo is set to
https://yum.signalsciences.net/release/amazon/2/$basearch:
[sigsci_release]name=sigsci_releasebaseurl=https://yum.signalsciences.net/release/amazon/2/$basearchgpgcheck=1repo_gpgcheck=1enabled=1gpgkey=https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.asc https://yum.security.fastly.com/release/fastly.yum.pkg.el7.ascsslverify=1sslcacert=/etc/pki/tls/certs/ca-bundle.crt
To upgrade the Next-Gen WAF NGINX module for the NGINX on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and its derivative (e.g., CentOS) systems for a version of NGINX, follow the steps for the appropriate package:
- Stable
- Mainline
- Distribution-provided
- NGINX Plus
Upgrade the NGINX module package.$ sudo yum update$ sudo yum install nginx-module-fastly-nxs
Restart your NGINX service.
Upgrade the NGINX module package.$ sudo yum update$ sudo yum install nginx-module-fastly-nxm
Restart your NGINX service.
Upgrade the NGINX module package.$ sudo yum update$ sudo yum install nginx-module-fastly-nxd
Restart your NGINX service.
Upgrade the NGINX Plus module package.$ sudo yum update$ sudo yum install nginx-module-fastly-nxp
Restart your NGINX service.
Upgrading the module on Ubuntu and Debian systems
To upgrade the Next-Gen WAF NGINX module for the NGINX version on Ubuntu and Debian systems, follow the steps for the appropriate package:
- Stable
- Mainline
- Distribution-provided
- NGINX Plus
Upgrade the NGINX module package.$ sudo apt-get update$ sudo apt-get install nginx-module-fastly-nxs
Restart your NGINX service.
Upgrade the NGINX module package.$ sudo apt-get update$ sudo apt-get install nginx-module-fastly-nxm
Restart your NGINX service.
Upgrade the NGINX module package.$ sudo apt-get update$ sudo apt-get install nginx-module-fastly-nxd
Restart your NGINX service.
Upgrade the NGINX Plus module package.$ sudo apt-get update$ sudo apt-get install nginx-module-fastly-nxp
Restart your NGINX service.
Switching to a
nginx-module-fastly package
If your existing installation uses one of the
nginx-module-sigsci packages, you can switch to one of our
nginx-module-fastly packages by completing the following steps:
Prerequisites
Before switching to an
nginx-module-fastly package, ensure the following steps have been completed.
- Debian / Ubuntu
- RHEL / CentOS / Amazon
- Alpine Linux
Run the following command to ensure you have access to the latest packages. You will be prompted to provide your root password.$ sudo apt-get update
Determine the NGINX version and package source. Refer to our section on determining the NGINX version.
Check the Next-Gen WAF module you are using by running the following command. Be sure to record the version and whether it is a
-nxoor
-nxpmodule. You'll need this information in a future step.$ apt list --installed | grep module-sigsci
Run the following command to ensure you have access to the latest packages. You will be prompted to provide your root password.$ sudo yum update
Determine the NGINX version and package source. Refer to our section on determining the NGINX version.
Check the Next-Gen WAF module you are using by running the following command. Be sure to record the version and whether it is a
-nxoor
-nxpmodule. You'll need this information in a future step.$ yum list installed | grep module-sigsci
Run the following command to ensure you have access to the latest packages.$ apk update
Determine the NGINX version and package source. Refer to our section on determining the NGINX version.
Check the Next-Gen WAF module you are using by running the following command. Be sure to record the version and whether it is a
-nxoor
-nxpmodule. You'll need this information in a future step.$ apk list --installed | grep module-sigsci
Replacing the package
Run the following command according to your distribution of Linux. Substitute
<sigsci-module>for either
nginx-module-sigsci-nxoor
nginx-module-sigsci-nxpas you determined in the previous step.
$ sudo apt-get remove <sigsci-module>$ sudo yum remove <sigsci-module>$ apk del <sigsci-module>
- Debian / Ubuntu
- RHEL / CentOS / Amazon
- Alpine Linux
Remove the
load_modulecommand for the old
sigsci_module.soin
/etc/nginx/nginx.conf. Look for the following line and remove it. The Fastly packages have renamed the shared object to
ngx_http_fastly_module.so.load_module /etc/nginx/modules/ngx_http_sigsci_module.so;
Install the variation of the NGINX dynamic module that is appropriate for your version of NGINX using the version of NGINX and the Fastly module that you noted in previous steps. For information about our module variations, check out Choosing an NGINX module variation.
If you are using SELinux, update your SELinux policy.
Determining the NGINX version
Determining the NGINX version as well as the source of NGINX is necessary to ensure that you install the correct version of the NGINX Dynamic module. Follow these steps to determine the NGINX version.
- Debian / Ubuntu
- RHEL / CentOS / Amazon
- Alpine Linux
Run the following command to determine which version you have installed.
$ apt list --installed | grep nginx
On Debian and Ubuntu, the package name
nginx will be followed by a
/ character and then the name of the repository it comes from. If it says
nginx/nginx it means you are using a version of NGINX provided by
Nginx.org. If it says
nginx/stable or
nginx/noble-updates or something else, then you are using a distribution-provided version of NGINX. Following the package and repository information, you will see the version of NGINX, for example
1.24.0. For example, the following shows NGINX version 1.24.0 installed from an Ubuntu repository.
$ apt list --installed | grep nginx
nginx/noble-updates,noble-security,now 1.24.0-2ubuntu7.3 arm64 [installed]
Run the following command to determine which version you have installed.
$ yum list installed | grep nginx
The package name and architecture are listed in the first column. The second column shows the version of NGINX installed. The third column shows the source of NGINX. If it says
@nginx-stable or
@nginx-mainline, then you are using NGINX provided by
Nginx.org. If it says something else, then you are using a distribution-provided package. For example, the following shows NGINX version 1.28.0 installed from the NGINX's stable repository.
$ yum list installed | grep nginxnginx.aarch64 2:1.28.0-1.el9.ngx @nginx-stable
Run the following command to determine which version you have installed.
$ nginx -v
Determine whether NGINX was installed from
nginx.org or from an Alpine Linux repository. Alpine Linux's package manager does not directly store information about which repository a package was installed from, but if there is an entry for
nginx.org in
/etc/apk/repositories, that is an indication that NGINX was installed from
nginx.org rather than Alpine Linux.
Determining the module version
The version in the package file name is the version of NGINX that the module package is built to work with. To determine the module version, you must query the package using the package tools appropriate to your distribution. The module version will be listed in the
Description: field.
- Alpine Linux
- Debian / Ubuntu
- RHEL / CentOS / Amazon
To query the description for an installed package on Alpine Linux systems, use
apk info -d <package name>. For example:
$ apk info -d nginx-module-fastly-nxs
The output will look something like this:
nginx-module-fastly-nxs-1.24.0-r1201 description:Fastly module v1.2.0 for Nginx 1.24.0
Alpine Linux does not support querying the metadata for packages that have been downloaded but not installed.
To query an installed package on Ubuntu and Debian systems, use
apt-cache show <package name>. To query a packaged downloaded from https://dl.security.fastly.com, use
dpkg-deb -I <file name>. For example:
$ dpkg-deb -I nginx-module-fastly-nxs_1.24.0-1201_amd64.deb
The output will look something like this:
new Debian package, version 2.0.size 49434 bytes: control archive=461 bytes. 1 bytes, 0 lines conffiles 365 bytes, 11 lines control 80 bytes, 1 lines md5sumsPackage: nginx-module-fastly-nxsVersion: 1.24.0-1201Section: miscPriority: optionalArchitecture: amd64License: Copyright 2014-2025 Fastly, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential.Maintainer: Fastly Support <support@fastly.com>Installed-Size: 137Depends: nginx-r1.24.0Homepage: https://docs.fastly.com/guides/next-gen-waf/Description: Fastly module v1.2.0 for Nginx 1.24.0
RHEL, CentOS, and Amazon Linux use the RPM package manager. To query an installed package, use
rpm -qi <package name>. To query a packaged downloaded from https://dl.security.fastly.com, use
rpm -qip <file name>. For example:
$ rpm -qip nginx-module-fastly-nxm-1.27.4-1201.aarch64.rpm
The output will look something like this:
Name : nginx-module-fastly-nxmVersion : 1.27.4Release : 1201Architecture: aarch64Install Date: (not installed)Group : (none)Size : 142064License : Copyright 2014-2025 Fastly, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential.Signature : RSA/SHA256, Thu Jan 1 00:00:00 1970, Key ID d292629db61c0150Source RPM : nginx-module-fastly-nxm-1.27.4-1201.src.rpmBuild Date : Wed Apr 2 01:03:15 2025Build Host : ip-172-16-1-199Packager : Fastly Support <support@fastly.com>Vendor : Fastly, Inc.URL : https://docs.fastly.com/guides/next-gen-waf/Summary : Fastly module for NginxDescription : Fastly module 1.20.0 for Nginx 1.27.4Fastly module for Nginx