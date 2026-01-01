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PaaS deployment

These articles describe set up and deployment of the Next-Gen WAF agent using one of our compatible Platform as a Service (PaaS) platforms.

PaaS overview
About Platform as a Service (PaaS) The Next-Gen WAF agent can be easily deployed by the PaaS platforms listed below. The installation…

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AWS Lambda
Fastly's Next-Gen WAF supports any Lambda function on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Our Lambda extension acts as an HTTP proxy between the AWS…

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Azure App Service Site Extension
IMPORTANT: The Next-Gen WAF site extension for Azure App Service does not support Azure Functions. The Azure site extension adds the Next…

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Google Cloud Service Extensions
The Next-Gen WAF agent integrates with Google Cloud Service Extensions as a user-managed callout backend service, enabling real-time traffic…

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Heroku installation
The Next-Gen WAF agent can be deployed with Heroku. The installation process is compatible with any of the language buildpacks…

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IBM Cloud installation
The Next-Gen WAF agent can be deployed with IBM Cloud application runtimes. The installation process is compatible with any of the…

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OpenShift installation
The Next-Gen WAF agent can be deployed on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. Installation Installing the Next-Gen WAF module and…

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VMware Tanzu installation
You can deploy the Next-Gen WAF product within your VMware Tanzu Application Service by installing the Signal Sciences Service Broker…

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