IBM Cloud installation
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The Next-Gen WAF agent can be deployed with IBM Cloud application runtimes. The installation process is compatible with any of the language buildpacks.
This is a supply-buildpack for Cloud Foundry that provides integration with the Next-Gen WAF agent for any programming language supported by the platform, and requiring zero application code changes.
Prerequisites
Copy the agent keys for the site that you want the agent to be able to access. You will use the agent keys when configuring the Next-Gen WAF agent package.
Installation
Application developers will need to specify the buildpack with the
cf pushcommand:$ cf push YOUR-APP -b https://github.com/signalsciences/sigsci-cloudfoundry-buildpack.git -b APP_BUILDPACK
Set your agent's access key and secret using the
cf set-envcommand. Replace
your-application-namewith the name of your application and replace
access-key-goes-hereand
secret-key-goes-herewith your agent keys:$ cf set-env your-application-name SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID access-key-goes-here$ cf set-env your-application-name SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY secret-key-goes-here
Run
cf pushas you normally would to deploy your application.
Additional configuration options
The Next-Gen WAF agent can be configured with environment variables using the
cf command, replacing
OPTION and
VALUE with the agent configuration option and its value:
$ cf set-env your-application-name OPTION "VALUE"
To have these changes take effect, you must at least re-stage your app:
$ cf restage your-application-name
Server hostname
Each time you deploy your application, IBM Cloud will automatically assign a new random name for the agent. To specify an agent name for each deployment, set the
SIGSCI_SERVER_HOSTNAME environment variable:
$ cf set-env your-application-name SIGSCI_SERVER_HOSTNAME agent-name
Reverse proxy upstream
To define upstream hosts that the Agent will proxy requests to, use the
SIGSCI_REVERSE_PROXY_UPSTREAM option, replacing
ip:port with the upstream host IP address and port. This variable is optional with a default value of
127.0.0.1:8081:
$ cf set-env your-application-name SIGSCI_REVERSE_PROXY_UPSTREAM ip:port
Access logs
To enable the agent's access logging, set the
SIGSCI_REVERSE_PROXY_ACCESSLOG environment variable:
$ cf set-env your-application-name SIGSCI_REVERSE_PROXY_ACCESSLOG /tmp/sigsci_access.log
Agent version
By default the buildpack will install the latest version of the Next-Gen WAF agent. To specify which agent version to install, set the
SIGSCI_AGENT_VERSION environment variable, replacing
version-number with the specific version number to install:
$ cf set-env <application name> SIGSCI_AGENT_VERSION version-number
Health checks
Currently, IBM Cloud does not support HTTP health checks native to Cloud Foundry. If the application process crashes while the Next-Gen WAF agent is still running, IBM Cloud may not detect that the application is in an unhealthy state. The latest release of the Signal Sciences Cloud Foundry installer script can be configured to implement health checking that will stop the agent process if the application process is in an unhealthy state.
There are two environment variables that enable/configure health checking:
Set
SIGSCI_HC to
true to enable health checking:
$ cf set-env your-application-name SIGSCI_HC true
Set
SIGSCI_HC_CONFIG to configure the health check. If you do not set this environment variable the default settings will be used.
The default settings configure the health check to:
- Check the
/path every 5 seconds.
- If the agent listener returns a
502for 5 sequential checks, then the health check fails.
- If the application process does not return a
200response for 3 sequential tries, then the health check fails.
To specify custom health check settings, the
SIGSCI_HC_CONFIG value is a string that consists of several fields delimited by
:.
SIGSCI_HC_CONFIG fields:
<frequency>:<endpoint>:<listener status>:<listener warning>:<upstream status>:<upstream warning>
|Field
|Description
frequency
|How often to perform the check in seconds (e.g., every 5 seconds)
endpoint
|Which endpoint to check for both the listener and upstream process
listener status
|The status code that not healthy and will trigger stopping the agent
listener warning
|The number of times the check can fail before stopping the agent
upstream status
|The status code that is healthy, any other code will trigger stopping the agent
upstream warning
|The number of times the check can fail before stopping the agent
As an example, the default settings looks like:
5:/:502:5:200:3
Example custom health check settings
These example settings configure the health check to:
- Check the
/health.htmlpath every 10 seconds.
- If the agent listener returns a
502for 10 sequential tries the health check fails.
- If the application process does not return a
200for 5 sequential tries, the health check fails.
10:/health.html:502:10:200:5
Require agent
By default the installer script will allow the application to start even if the Next-Gen WAF agent fails to start. To ensure that your application never starts without being protected by the Next-Gen WAF agent, use the
SIGSCI_REQUIRED environment variable:
$ cf set-env your-application-name SIGSCI_REQUIRED true
Additional configuration options
Additional configuration options are listed on the agent configuration page.