VMware Tanzu installation
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You can deploy the Next-Gen WAF product within your VMware Tanzu Application Service by installing the Signal Sciences Service Broker service tile and then enabling the Next-Gen WAF agent.
NOTE: Fastly services interoperate with non-Fastly services only when you configure them that way. We do not provide direct support for non-Fastly services. Software or services that enable integration with non-Fastly services (such as plug-ins, extensions, and add-ons) are available under their own terms. Read Fastly's Terms of Service for more information.
Prerequisites
Prior to installing the Signal Sciences Service Broker for VMware Tanzu, you must:
Have a VMware Tanzu license and the following products installed:
Product Supported versions VMware Tanzu Application Service for VMs 2.3.3 and above VMware Tanzu Operations Manager 2.3.0 and above Stemcells (Windows) 2019.x Pivotal Stemcells (Ubuntu Xenial) 621.x Stemcells (Ubuntu Jammy) 1.44.x
Copy the agent keys for the site that you want the agent to be able to access. You will use the agent keys when configuring the Next-Gen WAF agent package.
Installing the Signal Sciences Service Broker
To install and configure the Signal Sciences Service Broker for VMware Tanzu, complete the following steps:
- Log in to the Broadcom Support portal.
- Download the Signal Sciences Service Broker product file.
- Go to the Tanzu Operations Manager dashboard and install and configure the Signal Sciences Service Broker tile. Be sure to set the
sigsci_buildpack_decoratorBuildpack Order to zero. This setting is located in the Buildpack Settings tab.
Enabling the Next-Gen WAF agent
After installing the Signal Sciences Service Broker tile, embed the Next-Gen WAF agent in your app code and bind the service to your Tanzu app via the Cloud Foundry Command Line Interface (cf CLI):
Run the
cf set-envcommand in the cf CLI to set the
SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYIDenvironment variable:cf set-env tanzu-app-name "SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID" "environment-variable-value"
Be sure to replace
tanzu-app-namewith the name of your Tanzu app and
environment-variable-valuewith your workspace's (also known as site's) Agent Access Key (
accesskeyid).
Run the
cf set-envcommand again to set the
SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEYenvironment variable, being sure to update
tanzu-app-nameand to replace
environment-variable-valuewith your workspace's (site's) Agent Secret Key (
secret-access-key):cf set-env tanzu-app-name "SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY" "environment-variable-value"
(Optional) Run the
cf set-envcommand again to set additional environment variables, being sure to replace
tanzu-app-name,
environment-variable-name, and
environment-variable-valuewith the appropriate information:cf set-env tanzu-app-name "environment-variable-name" "environment-variable-value"
The environment variables that you can configure are as follows:
SIGSCI_SERVER_HOSTNAME: the hostname for each agent. This is what gets displayed in the Signal Sciences web interface. The hostname must be a unique name per instance.
SIGSCI_AGENT_VERSION: the version of the Next-Gen WAF agent. By default, the latest version of the Next-Gen WAF agent is installed. To specify a specific version, set the variable to the desired version number.
SIGSCI_REQUIRED: whether or not the app will start when the Next-Gen WAF agent fails to start. By default, the app can start when the Next-Gen WAF agent fails to start (e.g. invalid agent keys). To ensure your app doesn't start without the agent, set the variable to
true.
Ensure your app process obtains its listening port from the
$PORTenvironment variable.
Run the following command in the cf CLI to push the Signal Sciences buildpack and the final buildpack:cf push tanzu-app-name -b sigsci_cloudfoundry_buildpack -b final_buildpack
Be sure to replace
tanzu-app-namewith the name of your app and
final_buildpackwith the name of your final buildpack.
IMPORTANT: In the command, the Signal Sciences buildpack must come before the final buildpack.