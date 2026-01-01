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Reverse proxy deployment

These articles describe the reverse proxy deployment options.

About reverse proxy deployment
Deploying the Next-Gen WAF as a reverse proxy allows you to host the WAF directly on your local environment without having to make changes…

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Agent reverse proxy mode
The Next-Gen WAF agent can be configured to run as a reverse proxy allowing it to interact directly with requests and responses without…

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AWS Lambda integration
Integrate the Next-Gen WAF agent with AWS Lambda to provide on-demand protection for your functions.

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Envoy proxy deployment
Integrate the Next-Gen WAF agent with Envoy, a cloud-native reverse proxy, to inspect and protect web traffic.

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gRPC proxy
You can configure the Next-Gen WAF agent as a proxy for gRPC traffic to allow inspection of protobuf-based gRPC messages ( Content-Type…

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Istio service mesh integration
Integrate the Next-Gen WAF agent with Istio service mesh to inspect and protect north-south and east-west traffic.

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Compatibility and requirements
Review supported agent versions, processors, and operating systems for the Next-Gen WAF.

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Network requirements
Review the egress endpoints and firewall policies required for self-hosted Next-Gen WAF agent deployments.

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Package downloads
Download Next-Gen WAF agent and module packages for various operating systems and architectures.

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