Reverse proxy deployment
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These articles describe the reverse proxy deployment options.
Deploying the Next-Gen WAF as a reverse proxy allows you to host the WAF directly on your local environment without having to make changes…
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The Next-Gen WAF agent can be configured to run as a reverse proxy allowing it to interact directly with requests and responses without…
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Integrate the Next-Gen WAF agent with AWS Lambda to provide on-demand protection for your functions.
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Integrate the Next-Gen WAF agent with Envoy, a cloud-native reverse proxy, to inspect and protect web traffic.
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You can configure the Next-Gen WAF agent as a proxy for gRPC traffic to allow inspection of protobuf-based gRPC messages ( Content-Type…
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Integrate the Next-Gen WAF agent with Istio service mesh to inspect and protect north-south and east-west traffic.
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Review supported agent versions, processors, and operating systems for the Next-Gen WAF.
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Review the egress endpoints and firewall policies required for self-hosted Next-Gen WAF agent deployments.
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Download Next-Gen WAF agent and module packages for various operating systems and architectures.
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