These articles explain how to work with the Next-Gen WAF API.

Extracting your data
Next-Gen WAF stores requests that contain attacks and anomalies, with some qualifications. If you would like to extract this data in bulk…

Modifying response headers with custom modules
You can modify your custom module to support adding and editing HTTP response headers. Support for modifying response headers is a…

Data flows
This document demonstrates various data flows between the Module and Agent. While MessagePack is the serialization protocol, the data is…

Using the Next-Gen WAF API
Our entire control panel is built API-first — this means that anything we can do, you can do as well via our RESTful/JSON API . We’ve seen…

X-SigSci-* request headers
X-SigSci-* headers are added to incoming requests. The end user (your customers) can't see them. However, your internal application can use…

Fastly
