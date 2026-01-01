  1. Home
Agent StatsD Metrics

Metrics can be reported through StatsD to the service of your choice using the statsd-address agent configuration flag.

Metrics can be filtered using the statsd-metrics agent configuration flag.

StatsD Metrics

The following metrics are reported through StatsD:

  • Counters are counts since last update
  • Gauges are point in time or lifetime metrics
MetricTypeDescription
sigsci.agent.waf.totalcounterThe number of requests inspected
sigsci.agent.waf.errorcounterThe number of errors while attempting to process a request
sigsci.agent.waf.allowcounterThe number of allow decisions
sigsci.agent.waf.blockcounterThe number of block decisions
sigsci.agent.waf.perf.decision_time.50pctgaugeThe 50th percentile of the decision time (in milliseconds)
sigsci.agent.waf.perf.decision_time.95pctgaugeThe 95th percentile of the decision time (in milliseconds)
sigsci.agent.waf.perf.decision_time.99pctgaugeThe 99th percentile of the decision time (in milliseconds)
sigsci.agent.waf.perf.queue_time.50pctgaugeThe 50th percentile of the queue time (in milliseconds)
sigsci.agent.waf.perf.queue_time.95pctgaugeThe 95th percentile of the queue time (in milliseconds)
sigsci.agent.waf.perf.queue_time.99pctgaugeThe 99th percentile of the queue time (in milliseconds)
sigsci.agent.rpc.connections.opengaugeThe number of open RPC connections
sigsci.agent.runtime.cpu_pctgaugeCPU percent used by the agent
sigsci.agent.runtime.mem.sys_bytesgaugeMemory used by the agent
sigsci.agent.runtime.uptimegaugeAgent uptime
sigsci.agent.signal.NAMEcounterNumber of NAME signals

