  1. Home
  2. Guides
  3. Next-Gen WAF

Getting started

These articles provide basic information about the Next-Gen WAF product and architecture.

About the architecture
The Next-Gen WAF is an application security monitoring system that proactively monitors and protects your web application from malicious…

Read more »
Start here (Next-Gen WAF)
Welcome! This guide provides a high-level overview of the steps needed to set up and configure the Next-Gen WAF product. Guided by our Sales…

Read more »
Web interface
These articles describe key features of the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

Read more »
Fastly
© Fastly 2025