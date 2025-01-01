Getting started
These articles provide basic information about the Next-Gen WAF product and architecture.
The Next-Gen WAF is an application security monitoring system that proactively monitors and protects your web application from malicious…
Welcome! This guide provides a high-level overview of the steps needed to set up and configure the Next-Gen WAF product. Guided by our Sales…
These articles describe key features of the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- Viewing agent details
- About the Agents page
- About the Corp Manage menu
- About the Corp Overview page
- About the Corp Rules menu
- About the Manage menu
- About the Monitor menu
- About the My Profile menu
- About the Requests page
- About the Rules menu
- About the Signals page
- About the Site Overview page
- About the web interface controls
