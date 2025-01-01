Web interface
These articles describe key features of the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
You can access a detailed view of each agent from the Agents page. The agent details provide a summary of the status and performance of the…
The Agents page provides an at-a-glance view of the agents a site (also known as a workspace) uses and high-level stats for those agents…
The Corp Manage menu is located on the right side of the corp navigation bar. From the Corp Manage menu, you can access the following pages…
The Corp Overview page provides an at-a-glance view of all the sites in your corp, including which of your sites: is seeing the most traffic…
The Corp Rules menu is located on the right side of the corp navigation bar. From the Corp Rules menu, you can access the following pages…
The Manage menu is located on the right site of the site navigation bar. From the Manage menu, you can access the following pages: Site…
The Monitor menu is located on the right side of the site navigation bar. From the Monitor menu, you can access the following pages: Events…
The My Profile menu provides you with access to your personal profile information and settings as determined by the role you have been…
The Requests page features a summary table, which lists individual requests that have been tagged with signals and that fit into either the…
The Rules menu is located on the right side of the site navigation bar. From the Rules menu, you can access the following pages: Site Rules…
The Signals page lists the system signals that are available to a site. A signal is a descriptive tag about a request. Before you begin Be…
The Site Overview page allows you to view metrics for a site via system-generated and custom dashboards . Before you begin Be sure you know…
The Next-Gen WAF provides web interface access to all of its features and functions, which are also accessible using the application…
