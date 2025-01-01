About the Corp Rules menu

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, check out our web interface guides for the Fastly control panel.

The Corp Rules menu is located on the right side of the corp navigation bar. From the Corp Rules menu, you can access the following pages:

Before you begin

About the Corp Rules page

Selecting Corp Rules from the Corp Rules menu displays the Corp Rules page. From this page, you can manage your corp rules. Corp rules block, allow, and tag requests and exclude system signals for arbitrary sets of conditions.

The Corp Rules page lists existing corp rules and provides controls to filter the list of rules. Specifically, you can filter the list by:

Scope: allows you to filter the list by whether rules apply to select sites or all sites in your corp.

allows you to filter the list by whether rules apply to select sites or all sites in your corp. Type: allows you to filter the list by the type of rule. Rule types include request rules and signal exclusion rules.

allows you to filter the list by the type of rule. Rule types include request rules and signal exclusion rules. Status: allows you to filter the list by whether rules are enabled or disabled.

allows you to filter the list by whether rules are enabled or disabled. Action: allows you to filter the list by the type of action that occurs when a request matches a rule's criteria. Action types include block request, allow request, add signal, and exclude signal.

From the Corp Rules page, you can also create corp rules by clicking Add corp rule.

About the Corp Lists page

Selecting Corp Lists from the Corp Rules menu displays the Corp Lists page. From this page, you can manage your corp lists. Corp lists are sets of custom data used in corp rules, such as a list of countries a corp doesn’t do business with.

The Corp Lists page contains a table listing existing corp lists. Each row has a link that takes you to a detailed view of a corp list and additional controls that enable you to edit or delete the corp list.

From the Corp Lists page, you can also create a corp list by clicking Add corp list.

About the Corp Signals page

Selecting Corp Signals from the Corp Rules menu displays the Corp Signals page. From this page, you can manage your corp signals. Corp signals are tags that describe requests.

The Corp Signals page contains a table listing existing corp signals. Each row has a link that takes you to a detailed view of a corp signal and additional controls that enable you to edit or delete the corp signal.

From the Corp Signals page, you can also create a corp signals by clicking Add corp signals.

What's next

