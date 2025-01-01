About the Signals page

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, check out our web interface guides for the Fastly control panel.

The Signals page lists the system signals that are available to a site. A signal is a descriptive tag about a request.

Before you begin

Be sure you know how to access the web interface controls.

Limitations and considerations

The Signals page is only included with the Essential platform. If you have either the Professional and Premier platform, you can monitor signal activity via the Signals Dashboard page.

Selecting Signals from the site navigation bar displays the Requests page.

From this page, you can:

view the system signals for a site. Each signal contains a brief description, a status (e.g., enabled, disabled), and the number of requests that have been tagged with the signal.

use filters to narrow down the signals list. You can filter by signal status and by category (e.g., OWASP attack, scanner, CVE).

enter text into a search bar to find a signal by tag name or description.

click View for a specific signal to access a detailed overview of the signal's activity and configuration.

About the signal details page

Clicking View for a specific signal displays the signal details page. From this page, you can view:

the Signal activity chart, which displays time series data for the signal.

chart, which displays time series data for the signal. the Events chart, which displays a list of recent IP addresses that were flagged with this signal. Clicking View events takes you to the Events page, where you can access a historical record of all IP addresses flagged with this signal.

chart, which displays a list of recent IP addresses that were flagged with this signal. Clicking takes you to the page, where you can access a historical record of all IP addresses flagged with this signal. the Signal requests chart, which displays a list of requests that have been tagged with the signal. Clicking the document icon for any request in this list takes you to the Request details page.

