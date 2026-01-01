Header links

In the Header name field, enter the name of the header (e.g., X-Request-ID ).

From the Header type menu, select whether the header is a Request Header or a Response Header .

In the Link template field, enter the link to your internal system with the value replaced with the string {{value}} .

For example, assume https://internal-system.example.com/search?X-Forwarded-For&203.0.113.1/results is the search URL for an internal system which displays all results that contained both the X-Forwarded-For header and the IP address 203.0.113.1 .