Generic webhooks
Our generic webhooks integration (alert) allows you to subscribe to notifications for select Next-Gen WAF activity types.
Adding a webhook integration (alert)
To add a webhook integration (alert), complete the following steps:
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
- Click Add site integration.
- Select the Generic Webhook integration.
- In the Webhook URL field, enter a URL to receive the notifications at.
- Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
- Click Create site integration.
Notifications format
Notifications are sent with the following format:
{ "created": "2024-02-09T21:08:21.31644377Z", "type": "flag", "payload": { "ID": "abcde123456789", "CorpID": "123456789abcde", "SiteID": "987654321fedcba", "Scope": "site", "Slug": "site.example", "Name": "example", "Description": "Webhook integration for Example site", "CreatedBy": "admin@example.com", "CreatedByID": "edcba987654321", "Created": "2024-02-09T21:08:21.31644377Z", "Updated": "2025-01-07T21:06:31.50725289Z", "ResourceID": "ASDFghjkl123456789" }, "link":"dashboard link to event", "workspaceId": "www.mysite.com"}
X-SigSci-Signature header
All requests sent from the generic webhook integration (alert) contain a header called
X-SigSci-Signature. The value is an HMAC-SHA256 hex digest hashed using a signing key generated when the generic webhook was created.
To rotate the signing key, complete the following steps:
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
- Click the name of the appropriate generic webhook integration.
- Click Rotate.
- (Optional) Click Reveal to see the full value of the signing key.
Verification is done by creating an HMAC-SHA256 hex digest of the generic webhook payload using the signing key and comparing the result to the value of the
X-SigSci-Signature header.
X-SigSci-Signature header verification example code
The examples show header verification code for
X-SigSci-Signature.
package main
import ( "crypto/hmac" "crypto/sha256" "encoding/hex" "fmt")
// CheckMAC reports whether messageMAC is a valid HMAC tag for message.func CheckMAC(message, messageMAC, key []byte) bool { mac := hmac.New(sha256.New, key) mac.Write(message) expectedMAC := mac.Sum(nil)
return hmac.Equal(messageMAC, expectedMAC)}
func main() { key := []byte("[insert signing key here]")
h := "[insert X-SigSci-Signature value here]"
json := []byte(`[insert JSON payload here]`)
hash, err := hex.DecodeString(h) if err != nil { log.Fatal("ERROR: ", err) }
ok := CheckMAC(json, hash, key)
fmt.Println(ok)}
Activity types
IMPORTANT: This section only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
When setting up a webhook integration (alert) in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can select from the following activity types:
|Activity type
|Description
|Payload
siteDisplayNameChanged
|The display name of a site (workspace) was changed
siteNameChanged
|The short name of a site (workspace) was changed
loggingModeChanged
|The agent mode (
Blocking,
Not Blocking,
Off) was changed
|Get site by name
agentAnonModeChanged
|The agent IP anonymization mode was changed
|Get site by name
flag
|An IP address was flagged
|Get event by ID
expireFlag
|An IP address flag was manually expired
|List events
createCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was created
|Create a custom redaction
removeCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was removed
|Remove a custom redaction
updateCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was updated
|Update a custom redaction
customTagCreated
|A custom signal was created
customTagUpdated
|A custom signal was updated
customTagDeleted
|A custom signal was removed
customAlertCreated
|A custom alert was created
|Create a custom alert
customAlertUpdated
|A custom alert was updated
|Update a custom alert
customAlertDeleted
|A custom alert was removed
|Remove a custom alert
detectionCreated
|A templated rule was created
detectionUpdated
|A templated rule was updated
detectionDeleted
|A templated rule was removed
listCreated
|A list was created
|Create a list
listUpdated
|A list was updated
|Update a list
listDeleted
|A list was removed
|Remove a list
ruleCreated
|A request rule was created
ruleUpdated
|A request rule was updated
ruleDeleted
|A request rule was deleted
customDashboardCreated
|A custom dashboard was created
customDashboardUpdated
|A custom dashboard was updated
customDashboardReset
|A custom dashboard was reset
customDashboardDeleted
|A custom dashboard was removed
customDashboardWidgetCreated
|A custom dashboard card was created
customDashboardWidgetUpdated
|A custom dashboard card was updated
customDashboardWidgetDeleted
|A custom dashboard card was removed
agentAlert
|An agent alert was triggered