  1. Home
  2. Guides
  3. Next-Gen WAF
  4. Integrations (alerts)

About integrations (alerts)

You can set up integrations (also known as alerts) to notify you when select Next-Gen WAF activity occurs.

HINT: Want to set up alerting for your CDN or Compute service? Check out our Alerts documentation.

Setting up integrations (alerts)

To set up an integration (alert), follow the instructions for the relevant integration (alert).

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel

The Fastly control panel supports the following alert types:

Testing integrations (alerts)

After you set up an integration (alert), you can send a test notification in the Next-Gen WAF control panel by completing the following steps:

  1. Corp integration
  2. Site integration
  1. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
  2. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
  3. Click the name of the integration that you want to test.
  4. Click Test integration. A test message is sent to the external channel.

To test an alert in the Fastly control panel, complete the following steps:

  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
  3. Click the gear Gear icon next to the workspace that you want to modify.
  4. Click Alerts.
  5. Click the Integration type or the pencil Pencil icon next to the appropriate alert.
  6. Click Test workspace alert. A test message is sent to the external channel.

Deleting integrations (alerts)

To delete an integration (alert) in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, complete the following steps:

  1. Corp integration
  2. Site integration
  1. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
  2. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
  3. Click the name of the integration that you want to test.
  4. Click Remove corp integration.

To delete an alert in the Fastly control panel, complete the following steps:

  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
  3. Click the gear Gear icon next to the workspace that you want to modify.
  4. Click Alerts.
  5. Click the trash Trash icon next to the appropriate alert.
  6. Click Delete.

Related content

Fastly
© Fastly 2026