About integrations (alerts)

You can set up integrations (also known as alerts) to notify you when select Next-Gen WAF activity occurs.

HINT: Want to set up alerting for your CDN or Compute service? Check out our Alerts documentation.

Setting up integrations (alerts)

To set up an integration (alert), follow the instructions for the relevant integration (alert).

Testing integrations (alerts)

After you set up an integration (alert), you can send a test notification in the Next-Gen WAF control panel by completing the following steps:

Corp integration Site integration Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations. Click the name of the integration that you want to test. Click Test integration. A test message is sent to the external channel. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations. Click the name of the integration that you want to test. Click Test integration. A test message is sent to the external channel.

To test an alert in the Fastly control panel, complete the following steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces. Click the gear Click Alerts. Click the Integration type or the pencil Click Test workspace alert. A test message is sent to the external channel.

Deleting integrations (alerts)

To delete an integration (alert) in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, complete the following steps:

Corp integration Site integration Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations. Click the name of the integration that you want to test. Click Remove corp integration. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations. Click the name of the integration that you want to test. Click Remove site integration.

To delete an alert in the Fastly control panel, complete the following steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces. Click the gear Click Alerts. Click the trash Click Delete.

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