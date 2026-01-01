About integrations (alerts)
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You can set up integrations (also known as alerts) to notify you when select Next-Gen WAF activity occurs.
HINT: Want to set up alerting for your CDN or Compute service? Check out our Alerts documentation.
Setting up integrations (alerts)
To set up an integration (alert), follow the instructions for the relevant integration (alert).
- Fastly control panel
- Next-Gen WAF control panel
The Fastly control panel supports the following alert types:
The Next-Gen WAF control panel supports corp-level and site-level integrations.
corp integrations: notify you when actions occur at the corp level, such as changes to users, sites, and settings. These integrations do not alert on activity within individual sites. Only Owners can create and modify corp integrations.
IMPORTANT: Corp integrations are not supported on the Essential platform.
site integrations: notify you about activity within specific sites, such as IP flagging events, changes to custom rules, and changes to site-level settings. Each site integration must be configured individually per site. To receive alerts for activity across all sites, you must create a site integration for each site.
The supported integrations at each level are as follows:
|Integration
|Corp
|Site
|Cisco Threat Response / SecureX
|✔
|Datadog
|✔
|Generic Webhooks
|✔
|JIRA
|✔
|Mailing List
|✔
|✔
|Microsoft Teams
|✔
|✔
|OpsGenie
|✔
|PagerDuty
|✔
|Slack
|✔
|✔
|Splunk On-Call
|✔
|Sumo Logic
|✔
Testing integrations (alerts)
After you set up an integration (alert), you can send a test notification in the Next-Gen WAF control panel by completing the following steps:
- Corp integration
- Site integration
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
- Click the name of the integration that you want to test.
- Click Test integration. A test message is sent to the external channel.
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
- Click the name of the integration that you want to test.
- Click Test integration. A test message is sent to the external channel.
To test an alert in the Fastly control panel, complete the following steps:
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
- Click the gear next to the workspace that you want to modify.
- Click Alerts.
- Click the Integration type or the pencil next to the appropriate alert.
- Click Test workspace alert. A test message is sent to the external channel.
Deleting integrations (alerts)
To delete an integration (alert) in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, complete the following steps:
- Corp integration
- Site integration
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
- Click the name of the integration that you want to test.
- Click Remove corp integration.
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
- Click the name of the integration that you want to test.
- Click Remove site integration.
To delete an alert in the Fastly control panel, complete the following steps:
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
- Click the gear next to the workspace that you want to modify.
- Click Alerts.
- Click the trash next to the appropriate alert.
- Click Delete.