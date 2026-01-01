About integrations (alerts)

You can set up integrations (also known as alerts) to notify you when select Next-Gen WAF activity occurs.

HINT: Want to set up alerting for you CDN or Computer service? Check out our Observability guides.

Setting up integrations (alerts)

To set up an integration (alert), follow the instructions for the relevant integration (alert).

Testing integrations (alerts)

After you set up an integration (alert) in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can send a test notification by completing the following steps:

Corp integration Site integration Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations. Click the name of the integration that you want to test. Click Test integration. A test message is sent to the external channel.

To test an alert in the Fastly control panel, complete the following steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces. Click the gear Click Alerts. Click the Integration type or the pencil Click Test workspace alert. A test message is sent to the external channel.

Deleting integrations (alerts)

To delete an integration (alert) in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, complete the following steps:

Corp integration Site integration Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations. Click the name of the integration that you want to test. Click Remove corp integration.

To delete an alert in the Fastly control panel, complete the following steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces. Click the gear Click Alerts. Click the trash Click Delete.

