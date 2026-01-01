Jira

Our Jira integration (alert) creates an issue when certain activities occur on the Next-Gen WAF.

Setting up Jira integrations (alerts)

Jira integrations (alerts) are configured per project. To set up a Datadog integration (alert), create an API token for a new Jira user and then add the integration (alert).

Creating API tokens for new Jira users

Before you can add the Jira integration (alert), you need to create a new user in Jira and an API token for that user:

Adding Jira integrations (alerts)

After creating an API token for a new Jira user, you can set up a Jira integration (alert):

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations. Click Add site integration. Select the Jira Issue integration. In the Host field, enter the URL of your JIRA instance. In the Username field, enter the username you created in JIRA. In the API Token field, enter the API token you created in JIRA. In the Project Key field, enter the key of the JIRA project to create new issues in. In the Issue Type field, enter the type of issue that should be created. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for. Click Create site integration.

Activity types

IMPORTANT: This section only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

When setting up a Jira integration (alert) in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can select from the following activity types:

Activity type Description flag An IP address was flagged agentAlert An agent alert was triggered

