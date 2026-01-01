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OpsGenie

Our OpsGenie issue integration (alert) creates an alert when the Next-Gen WAF flags an IP address.

HINT: Want to set up alerting for your CDN or Compute service? Check out our Alerts documentation.

Setting up an OpsGenie integration (alert)

To set up an OpsGenie integration (alert), complete the following steps:

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel
  1. In OpsGenie, create an API integration.
  2. Copy the provided API Key.
  3. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  4. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
  5. Click the gear Gear icon next to the workspace that you want to modify.
  6. Click Alerts and then Add alert.
  7. Fill out the Add alert form as follows:
    • From the Integration type menu, select OpsGenie.
    • In the API Key field, enter the API Key created in OpsGenie.
    • In the Select activities menu, leave Flagged IPs checked.
  8. Click Add workspace alert.

Activity types

IMPORTANT: This section only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

When setting up an OpsGenie integration in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can select from the following activity types:

Activity typeDescription
flagAn IP address was flagged
agentAlertAn agent alert was triggered

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