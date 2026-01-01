OpsGenie

Our OpsGenie issue integration (alert) creates an alert when the Next-Gen WAF flags an IP address.

Setting up an OpsGenie integration (alert)

To set up an OpsGenie integration (alert), complete the following steps:

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel In OpsGenie, create an API integration. Copy the provided API Key. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations. Click Add site integration. Select the OpsGenie Alert integration. In the API Key field, enter the API Key created in OpsGenie. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for. Click Create site integration.

Activity types

IMPORTANT: This section only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

When setting up an OpsGenie integration in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can select from the following activity types:

Activity type Description flag An IP address was flagged agentAlert An agent alert was triggered

