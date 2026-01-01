PagerDuty

Our PagerDuty integration (alert) creates an incident in PagerDuty when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs.

Setting up PagerDuty integrations (alerts)

To set up a PagerDuty integration (alert), you need to create a PagerDuty service and then add the integration (alert) in the control panel you use to access the Next-Gen WAF. PagerDuty integrations (alerts) are configured per project.

Creating PagerDuty services

Before adding the PagerDuty integration (alert), create a new PagerDuty service:

In PagerDuty, create a new service by selecting Use Our API Directly from the Integration Type menu. Copy the newly created Service API Key.

Adding PagerDuty integrations (alerts)

After creating a new PagerDuty service, you can set up the PagerDuty integration (alert):

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations. Click Add site integration. Select the PagerDuty Trigger integration. In the Service API Key field, enter the Service API Key created in PagerDuty. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for. Click Create site integration.

Activity types

IMPORTANT: This section only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

When setting up a PagerDuty integration in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can select from the following activity types:

Activity type Description flag An IP was address flagged agentAlert An agent alert was triggered

