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PagerDuty

Our PagerDuty integration (alert) creates an incident in PagerDuty when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs.

HINT: Want to set up alerting for your CDN or Compute service? Check out our Alerts documentation.

Setting up PagerDuty integrations (alerts)

To set up a PagerDuty integration (alert), you need to create a PagerDuty service and then add the integration (alert) in the control panel you use to access the Next-Gen WAF. PagerDuty integrations (alerts) are configured per project.

Creating PagerDuty services

Before adding the PagerDuty integration (alert), create a new PagerDuty service:

  1. In PagerDuty, create a new service by selecting Use Our API Directly from the Integration Type menu.
  2. Copy the newly created Service API Key.

Adding PagerDuty integrations (alerts)

After creating a new PagerDuty service, you can set up the PagerDuty integration (alert):

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel
  1. Create a new service in PagerDuty selecting Use Our API Directly from the Integration Type menu.
  2. Copy the newly created Service API Key.
  3. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  4. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
  5. Click the gear Gear icon next to the workspace that you want to modify.
  6. Click Alerts and then Add alert.
  7. Fill out the Add alert form as follows:
    • From the Integration type menu, select PagerDuty.
    • In the API key field, enter the API key created in PagerDuty.
    • In the Select activities menu, leave Flagged IPs checked.
  8. Click Add workspace alert.

Activity types

IMPORTANT: This section only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

When setting up a PagerDuty integration in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can select from the following activity types:

Activity typeDescription
flagAn IP was address flagged
agentAlertAn agent alert was triggered

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