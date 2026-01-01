Slack

Our Slack integration (alert) allows you to be notified when certain activity occurs on the Next-Gen WAF.

Adding Slack integrations (alerts) that apply to all sites (workspaces)

IMPORTANT: This feature is only available to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

To add a Slack integration (alert) that applies to all sites (workspaces) in your corp (account), complete the following steps:

IMPORTANT: Only Owners can create integrations (alerts) that apply to all sites (workspaces).

In Slack, enable incoming webhooks if you have not already. Create a new webhook. Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations. Click Add corp integration. Select the Slack Message integration. In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Slack. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for. Click Create corp integration.

Adding Slack integrations (alerts) that apply to a single site (workspace)

To add a Slack integration (alert) that applies to a single site (workspace), complete the following steps:

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel In Slack, enable incoming webhooks if you have not already. Create a new webhook. Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations. Click Add site integration. Select the Slack Message integration. In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Slack. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for. Click Create site integration.

Activity types

IMPORTANT: This section only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

When setting up a Slack integration in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can select the type of activity that you want to be notified about.

Corp integration Site integration The following activity types are available for the Slack integration at the corp-level: Activity type Description releaseCreated New release notifications featureAnnouncement New feature announcements corpUpdated Account timeout setting updated newSite A new site (workspace) was created deleteSite A site (workspace) was deleted enableSSO SSO was enabled for the corp disableSSO SSO was disabled for the corp corpUserInvited A user was invited corpUserReinvited A user was reinvited listCreated A list was created listUpdated A list was updated listDeleted A list was removed customTagCreated A custom signal created customTagDeleted A custom signal removed customTagUpdated A custom signal updated userMultiFactorAuthEnabled A user enabled 2FA userMultiFactorAuthDisabled A user disabled 2FA userMultiFactorAuthUpdated A user updated 2FA secret userRegistered A user was registered userRemovedCorp A user was removed from the corp userUpdated A user was updated userUndeliverable A user's email address bounced userUpdatePassword A user updated their password accessTokenCreated An API Access Token was created accessTokenDeleted An API Access Token was deleted

Related content