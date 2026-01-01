Slack
Our Slack integration (alert) allows you to be notified when certain activity occurs on the Next-Gen WAF.
Adding Slack integrations (alerts) that apply to all sites (workspaces)
IMPORTANT: This feature is only available to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
To add a Slack integration (alert) that applies to all sites (workspaces) in your corp (account), complete the following steps:
IMPORTANT: Only Owners can create integrations (alerts) that apply to all sites (workspaces).
- In Slack, enable incoming webhooks if you have not already.
- Create a new webhook.
- Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook.
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
- Click Add corp integration.
- Select the Slack Message integration.
- In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Slack.
- Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
- Click Create corp integration.
Adding Slack integrations (alerts) that apply to a single site (workspace)
To add a Slack integration (alert) that applies to a single site (workspace), complete the following steps:
- Next-Gen WAF control panel
- Fastly control panel
- In Slack, enable incoming webhooks if you have not already.
- Create a new webhook.
- Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook.
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
- Click Add site integration.
- Select the Slack Message integration.
- In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Slack.
- Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
- Click Create site integration.
Activity types
IMPORTANT: This section only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
When setting up a Slack integration in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can select the type of activity that you want to be notified about.
- Corp integration
- Site integration
The following activity types are available for the Slack integration at the corp-level:
|Activity type
|Description
releaseCreated
|New release notifications
featureAnnouncement
|New feature announcements
corpUpdated
|Account timeout setting updated
newSite
|A new site (workspace) was created
deleteSite
|A site (workspace) was deleted
enableSSO
|SSO was enabled for the corp
disableSSO
|SSO was disabled for the corp
corpUserInvited
|A user was invited
corpUserReinvited
|A user was reinvited
listCreated
|A list was created
listUpdated
|A list was updated
listDeleted
|A list was removed
customTagCreated
|A custom signal created
customTagDeleted
|A custom signal removed
customTagUpdated
|A custom signal updated
userMultiFactorAuthEnabled
|A user enabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthDisabled
|A user disabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthUpdated
|A user updated 2FA secret
userRegistered
|A user was registered
userRemovedCorp
|A user was removed from the corp
userUpdated
|A user was updated
userUndeliverable
|A user's email address bounced
userUpdatePassword
|A user updated their password
accessTokenCreated
|An API Access Token was created
accessTokenDeleted
|An API Access Token was deleted