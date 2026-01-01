Splunk On-Call
IMPORTANT:
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
With the VictorOps Alert integration, notifications are sent to Splunk On-Call, formerly known as VictorOps, anytime activity occurs (e.g., agent mode changes).
Adding a VictorOps Alert integration
VictorOps Alert integrations are configured per project.
From the VictorOps web portal, enable integrations and copy the integration Post URL, being sure to change
$routing_keyto the appropriate notification group. The Post URL will be in the format of:https://alert.victorops.com/integrations/generic/XXXXXXXXX/alert/XXXXXXXXXXXXX/$routing_key
For more information, check out Splunk's integration documentation.
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
Click Add site integration.
Select the VictorOps Alert integration.
In the Webhook URL field, enter the copied Post URL.
- Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
Click Create site integration.
Activity types
|Activity type
|Description
siteDisplayNameChanged
|The display name of a site (workspace) was changed
siteNameChanged
|The short name of a site (workspace) was changed
loggingModeChanged
|The agent mode ("Blocking", "Not Blocking", "Off") was changed
agentAnonModeChanged
|The agent IP anonymization mode was changed
flag
|An IP address was flagged
expireFlag
|An IP address flag was manually expired
createCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was created
removeCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was removed
updateCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was updated
customTagCreated
|A custom signal was created
customTagUpdated
|A custom signal was updated
customTagDeleted
|A custom signal was removed
customAlertCreated
|A custom alert was created
customAlertUpdated
|A custom alert was updated
customAlertDeleted
|A custom alert was removed
detectionCreated
|A templated rule was created
detectionUpdated
|A templated rule was updated
detectionDeleted
|A templated rule was removed
listCreated
|A list was created
listUpdated
|A list was updated
listDeleted
|A list was removed
ruleCreated
|A request rule was created
ruleUpdated
|A request rule was updated
ruleDeleted
|A request rule was deleted
customDashboardCreated
|A custom dashboard was created
customDashboardUpdated
|A custom dashboard was updated
customDashboardReset
|A custom dashboard was reset
customDashboardDeleted
|A custom dashboard was removed
customDashboardWidgetCreated
|A custom dashboard card was created
customDashboardWidgetUpdated
|A custom dashboard card was updated
customDashboardWidgetDeleted
|A custom dashboard card was removed
agentAlert
|An agent alert was triggered