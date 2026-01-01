Our Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration (alert) allows you to be notified when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs.

HINT: Want to set up alerting for your CDN or Compute service? Check out our Alerts documentation.

Alerting on corp activity

IMPORTANT: This feature is only available to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

To add a Teams integration that notifies you when corp actions occur, complete the following steps:

IMPORTANT: Only Owners can create corp-level integrations.

In Microsoft Teams, add a custom incoming webhook Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations. Click Add corp integration. Select the Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration. In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Microsoft Teams. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for. Click Create corp integration.

Alerting on workspace (site) activity

To add a Teams integration (alert) that applies to a single workspace (site), complete the following steps:

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel In Microsoft Teams, add a custom incoming webhook Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook. Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces. Click the gear Click Alerts and then Add alert. Fill out the Add alert form as follows: From the Integration type menu, select Microsoft Teams .

menu, select . In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Microsoft Teams.

field, enter the created in Microsoft Teams. In the Select activities menu, leave Flagged IPs checked. Click Add workspace alert. In Microsoft Teams, add a custom incoming webhook. Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations. Click Add site integration. Select the Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration. In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Microsoft Teams. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for. Click Create site integration.

Activity types

IMPORTANT: This section only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

When setting up a Teams integration in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can select the type of activity that you want to be notified about.

Corp integration Site integration The following activity types are available for the Team integration at the corp-level: Activity type Description releaseCreated New release notifications featureAnnouncement New feature announcements corpUpdated Account timeout setting updated newSite A new workspace (site) was created deleteSite A workspace (site) was deleted enableSSO SSO was enabled for the account (corp) disableSSO SSO was disabled for the account (corp) corpUserInvited A user was invited corpUserReinvited A user was reinvited listCreated A list was created listUpdated A list was updated listDeleted A list was removed customTagCreated A custom signal created customTagDeleted A custom signal updated customTagUpdated A custom signal removed userAddedToCorp A user was added to the account (corp) userMultiFactorAuthEnabled A user enabled 2FA userMultiFactorAuthDisabled A user disabled 2FA userMultiFactorAuthUpdated A user updated 2FA secret userRegistered A user was registered userRemovedCorp A user was removed from the account (corp) userUpdated A user was updated userUndeliverable A user's email address bounced userUpdatePassword A user updated their password accessTokenCreated An API Access Token was created accessTokenDeleted An API Access Token was deleted The following activity types are available for the Team integration at the site-level: Activity type Description siteDisplayNameChanged The display name of a workspace (site) was changed siteNameChanged The short name of a workspace (site) was changed loggingModeChanged The agent mode ("Blocking", "Not Blocking", "Off") was changed agentAnonModeChanged The agent IP anonymization mode was changed flag An IP address was flagged expireFlag An IP address flag was manually expired createCustomRedaction A custom redaction was created removeCustomRedaction A custom redaction was removed updateCustomRedaction A custom redaction was updated customTagCreated A custom signal was created customTagUpdated A custom signal was updated customTagDeleted A custom signal was removed customAlertCreated A custom alert was created customAlertUpdated A custom alert was updated customAlertDeleted A custom alert was removed detectionCreated A templated rule was created detectionUpdated A templated rule was updated detectionDeleted A templated rule was removed listCreated A list was created listUpdated A list was updated listDeleted A list was removed ruleCreated A request rule was created ruleUpdated A request rule was updated ruleDeleted A request rule was deleted customDashboardCreated A custom dashboard was created customDashboardUpdated A custom dashboard was updated customDashboardReset A custom dashboard was reset customDashboardDeleted A custom dashboard was removed customDashboardWidgetCreated A custom dashboard card was created customDashboardWidgetUpdated A custom dashboard card was updated customDashboardWidgetDeleted A custom dashboard card was removed agentAlert An agent alert was triggered

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