Microsoft Teams (Workflow)

Our Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration (alert) allows you to be notified when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs.

Adding Teams integrations (alerts) that apply to all sites (workspaces)

IMPORTANT: This feature is only available to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

To add a Teams integration (alert) that applies to all sites (workspaces) in your corp (account), complete the following steps:

IMPORTANT: Only Owners can create integrations (alerts) that apply to all sites (workspaces).

  1. In Microsoft Teams, add a custom incoming webhook
  2. Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook.
  3. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
  4. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
  5. Click Add corp integration.
  6. Select the Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration.
  7. In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Microsoft Teams.
  8. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
  9. Click Create corp integration.

Adding Teams integrations (alerts) that apply to a single sites (workspace)

To add a Teams integration (alert) that applies to a single site (workspace), complete the following steps:

  1. Next-Gen WAF control panel
  2. Fastly control panel
  1. In Microsoft Teams, add a custom incoming webhook
  2. Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook.
  3. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
  4. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
  5. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
  6. Click Add site integration.
  7. Select the Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration.
  8. In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Microsoft Teams.
  9. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
  10. Click Create site integration.

Activity types

IMPORTANT: This section only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

When setting up a Teams integration in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can select the type of activity that you want to be notified about.

  1. Corp integration
  2. Site integration

The following activity types are available for the Team integration at the corp-level:

Activity typeDescription
releaseCreatedNew release notifications
featureAnnouncementNew feature announcements
corpUpdatedAccount timeout setting updated
newSiteA new site (workspace) was created
deleteSiteA site (workspace) was deleted
enableSSOSSO was enabled for the corp (account)
disableSSOSSO was disabled for the corp (account)
corpUserInvitedA user was invited
corpUserReinvitedA user was reinvited
listCreatedA list was created
listUpdatedA list was updated
listDeletedA list was removed
customTagCreatedA custom signal created
customTagDeletedA custom signal updated
customTagUpdatedA custom signal removed
userAddedToCorpA user was added to the corp (account)
userMultiFactorAuthEnabledA user enabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthDisabledA user disabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthUpdatedA user updated 2FA secret
userRegisteredA user was registered
userRemovedCorpA user was removed from the corp (account)
userUpdatedA user was updated
userUndeliverableA user's email address bounced
userUpdatePasswordA user updated their password
accessTokenCreatedAn API Access Token was created
accessTokenDeletedAn API Access Token was deleted

