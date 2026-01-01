Microsoft Teams (Workflow)
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Our Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration (alert) allows you to be notified when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs.
HINT: Want to set up alerting for your CDN or Compute service? Check out our Alerts documentation.
Alerting on corp activity
IMPORTANT: This feature is only available to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
To add a Teams integration that notifies you when corp actions occur, complete the following steps:
IMPORTANT: Only Owners can create corp-level integrations.
- In Microsoft Teams, add a custom incoming webhook
- Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook.
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
- Click Add corp integration.
- Select the Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration.
- In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Microsoft Teams.
- Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
- Click Create corp integration.
Alerting on workspace (site) activity
To add a Teams integration (alert) that applies to a single workspace (site), complete the following steps:
- Fastly control panel
- Next-Gen WAF control panel
- In Microsoft Teams, add a custom incoming webhook
- Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook.
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
- Click the gear next to the workspace that you want to modify.
- Click Alerts and then Add alert.
- Fill out the Add alert form as follows:
- From the Integration type menu, select Microsoft Teams.
- In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Microsoft Teams.
- In the Select activities menu, leave Flagged IPs checked.
- Click Add workspace alert.
- In Microsoft Teams, add a custom incoming webhook.
- Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook.
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations.
- Click Add site integration.
- Select the Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration.
- In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Microsoft Teams.
- Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
- Click Create site integration.
Activity types
IMPORTANT: This section only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
When setting up a Teams integration in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can select the type of activity that you want to be notified about.
- Corp integration
- Site integration
The following activity types are available for the Team integration at the corp-level:
|Activity type
|Description
releaseCreated
|New release notifications
featureAnnouncement
|New feature announcements
corpUpdated
|Account timeout setting updated
newSite
|A new workspace (site) was created
deleteSite
|A workspace (site) was deleted
enableSSO
|SSO was enabled for the account (corp)
disableSSO
|SSO was disabled for the account (corp)
corpUserInvited
|A user was invited
corpUserReinvited
|A user was reinvited
listCreated
|A list was created
listUpdated
|A list was updated
listDeleted
|A list was removed
customTagCreated
|A custom signal created
customTagDeleted
|A custom signal updated
customTagUpdated
|A custom signal removed
userAddedToCorp
|A user was added to the account (corp)
userMultiFactorAuthEnabled
|A user enabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthDisabled
|A user disabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthUpdated
|A user updated 2FA secret
userRegistered
|A user was registered
userRemovedCorp
|A user was removed from the account (corp)
userUpdated
|A user was updated
userUndeliverable
|A user's email address bounced
userUpdatePassword
|A user updated their password
accessTokenCreated
|An API Access Token was created
accessTokenDeleted
|An API Access Token was deleted
The following activity types are available for the Team integration at the site-level:
|Activity type
|Description
siteDisplayNameChanged
|The display name of a workspace (site) was changed
siteNameChanged
|The short name of a workspace (site) was changed
loggingModeChanged
|The agent mode ("Blocking", "Not Blocking", "Off") was changed
agentAnonModeChanged
|The agent IP anonymization mode was changed
flag
|An IP address was flagged
expireFlag
|An IP address flag was manually expired
createCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was created
removeCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was removed
updateCustomRedaction
|A custom redaction was updated
customTagCreated
|A custom signal was created
customTagUpdated
|A custom signal was updated
customTagDeleted
|A custom signal was removed
customAlertCreated
|A custom alert was created
customAlertUpdated
|A custom alert was updated
customAlertDeleted
|A custom alert was removed
detectionCreated
|A templated rule was created
detectionUpdated
|A templated rule was updated
detectionDeleted
|A templated rule was removed
listCreated
|A list was created
listUpdated
|A list was updated
listDeleted
|A list was removed
ruleCreated
|A request rule was created
ruleUpdated
|A request rule was updated
ruleDeleted
|A request rule was deleted
customDashboardCreated
|A custom dashboard was created
customDashboardUpdated
|A custom dashboard was updated
customDashboardReset
|A custom dashboard was reset
customDashboardDeleted
|A custom dashboard was removed
customDashboardWidgetCreated
|A custom dashboard card was created
customDashboardWidgetUpdated
|A custom dashboard card was updated
customDashboardWidgetDeleted
|A custom dashboard card was removed
agentAlert
|An agent alert was triggered