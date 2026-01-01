Managing workspaces (sites)
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A workspace (site) is a user-defined collection of rules and settings that govern how the Next-Gen WAF processes and handles incoming requests to your web application or origin server. Using this collection of rules and settings, you can adjust the protection of your web application or origin server, ensuring the WAF blocks malicious traffic and allows legitimate requests.
Every workspace (site) belongs to an account (also known as a corp or corporation). The account (corp) acts as the company hub for adding and deleting workspaces (sites), applying configurations across multiple workspaces (sites), and controlling user access. Users are authenticated against an account (corp) and can be members of different workspaces (sites) in that account (corp).
Adding workspaces (sites)
You can create multiple workspaces (sites) to help differentiate and protect various APIs, microservices, and web applications. When defining the scope of your workspace (site), consider how you want to compartmentalize data, rules, and account access. For example, you may want to create workspaces (sites) based on an environment type (e.g., development, staging, and production) or region (e.g., APAC, EU, and US).
HINT: By default, your account (corp) has a limited number of workspaces (sites). If you need more, contact support for assistance.
To add a workspace (site), follow these steps:
- Fastly control panel
- Next-Gen WAF control panel
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
- Click Add Workspace.
- In the Name field, enter a friendly name for the new workspace.
- In the Description field, enter a description of the workspace.
- Click Add Workspace.
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the corp navigation bar, click the Corp Manage menu and then select Sites.
- Click Add site.
- In the Display name field, enter a friendly name for the new site. The display name determines how the site is listed on the Site Overview page and the site selector menu.
- In the Short name field, enter a short name for the new site. The short name is used in URLs and the API (e.g.,
https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/corps/SHORT-NAME/).
Editing workspaces (sites)
To edit a workspace (site), follow these steps:
- Fastly control panel
- Next-Gen WAF control panel
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
- Click the gear next to the workspace that you want to modify.
- Update the settings located on the following tabs as needed:
- On the General tab, update the Name and Description fields, then click Update.
- On the Protection mode tab, update the protection mode, then click Update.
- On the Attack thresholds tab, adjust the attack thresholds, then click Update.
- On the Virtual patches tab, enable and disable CVE virtual patch signals.
- On the IP anonymization tab, select Disabled to avoid anonymizing IP addresses or select Enabled to convert IP addresses into anonymized IPv6 addresses. Then click Update.
- On the Redactions tab, manage your custom redactions.
- On the Custom response codes tab, enter a default blocking response code. All blocking actions will return the default blocking response code unless a different response code is specified in a rule. Supported response codes are 301, 302, and 400-599.
- On the Client IP headers tab, add or delete client IP headers.
- On the Alerts tab, manage your alerts, which notify you when select Next-Gen WAF activity occurs.
- On the Header Links tab, manage your header links, to cross-reference Next-Gen WAF data with your own internal systems.
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the corp navigation bar, click the Corp Manage menu and then select Sites.
- Click the name of the site that you want edit.
- Fill out the fields on the Name form as follows:
- In the Display name field, enter a friendly name for the site. The display name determines how the site is listed on the Site Overview page and the site select selector menu.
- In the Short name field, enter a short name for the site. The short name is used in URLs and the API.
- Click Update.
- Click the Agent Configurations tab.
- Fill out the Agent Configurations form as follows:
- From the Agent mode menu, select the agent mode for the site.
- From the IP anonymization menu, select Disabled to not anonymize IP addresses or select Enabled to convert IP addresses into anonymized IPv6 addresses.
- In the Client IP headers area, add a header by clicking Add header and then entering the name of the header in the Header field. Remove a header by clicking Delete header to the right of a header name.
- In the Blocking response code field, enter a default blocking response code for the site. All blocking actions will return the site default blocking response code unless a different response code is specified in a rule. Supported response codes are 301, 302, and 400-599.
- (Optional) If you entered
301or
302in the Blocking response code field then, in the Redirect URL field, enter the absolute or relative URL of the redirect location. See Using redirect custom response codes.
- Click Update.
- Click the Users tab.
- Manage the users assigned to the site.
Monitoring workspaces (sites)
You can monitor the traffic and performance of your workspace (site). For example, you may want to:
- view high-level workspace (site) metrics organized into multiple dashboards.
- reference a list of individual requests that have been tagged with signals.
- track IP addresses that have been or will be flagged soon or review a historical record of all flagged IP addresses within the last 30 days.
- view a summary of the status and performance of the agent.
- Fastly control panel
- Next-Gen WAF control panel
Workspace summary table
The Account overview dashboard gives you access to the Workspace summary table. The Workspace summary table highlights the most frequent attack types and attack sources (e.g., the regions where the attacks originated) for each workspace.
To access the Workspace summary table:
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Dashboards.
- From the workspaces bar, click the menu to the right of the workspace name and select your account name.
The Workspace summary table contains these columns:
- Workspace: the name of the workspace.
- Requests w/ attack signals: the top number represents the number of requests that were blocked due to threshold configurations. The bottom number represents the number of requests that have at least one attack signal.
- Attack signals: a list of the attack signals that made up the most attacks to the workspace and their corresponding percentage of the total.
- Countries: the top three regions where the attacks originated and their corresponding percentage of the total.
- Flagged IPs: the number of IP addresses that were flagged due to exceeding set thresholds in the specified time period.
Site Summaries table
Click the name of your corp in the upper left corner of the control panel to navigate to the Corp Overview page. The Site Summaries table on the Corp Overview page highlights the most frequent attack types and attack sources (e.g., the regions where the attacks originated) for each site. You can use a search bar to filter the table by site and the site menu to view all sites, sites with attack requests, or sites without attack requests. The table contains these columns:
- Site: the name of the site and the total number of requests the site has received.
- Requests with Attack Signals: the top number represents the number of requests that were blocked due to threshold configurations. The bottom number represents the number of requests that have at least one attack signal.
- Attack Signals: the most frequent attack types for that site.
- Countries: the top three regions where the attacks originated.
- Flagged IPs: the number of IP addresses that were flagged due to exceeding set thresholds in the specified time period.
Deleting workspaces (sites)
If you've been assigned the role of owner (superuser), you can delete workspaces (sites) in your account (corp).
Limitations and considerations
A workspace (site) cannot be deleted if it:
- is the workspace (site) you are currently accessing in the control panel
- is the last workspace (site) remaining for the account (corp)
- has users that aren't members of any other workspaces (sites)
If you would like to delete a workspace (site) meeting any of the conditions listed above, reach out to our support team.
Deleting a workspace (site)
To delete a workspace (site), follow these steps:
- Fastly control panel
- Next-Gen WAF control panel
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
- Click the gear next to the workspace that you want to delete.
- Click Delete workspace.
- Enter the name of the workspace as a means of verifying that you want to permanently delete the workspace, then click Delete.
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the corp navigation bar, click the Corp Manage menu and then select Sites.
- Click the name of the site that you want to delete.
- Click Delete site.
- Review the warnings associated with deleting a site and select I understand the consequences of deleting a site.
- Click Delete.