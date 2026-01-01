Managing workspaces (sites)

A workspace (site) is a user-defined collection of rules and settings that govern how the Next-Gen WAF processes and handles incoming requests to your web application or origin server. Using this collection of rules and settings, you can adjust the protection of your web application or origin server, ensuring the WAF blocks malicious traffic and allows legitimate requests.

Every workspace (site) belongs to an account (also known as a corp or corporation). The account (corp) acts as the company hub for adding and deleting workspaces (sites), applying configurations across multiple workspaces (sites), and controlling user access. Users are authenticated against an account (corp) and can be members of different workspaces (sites) in that account (corp).

Adding workspaces (sites)

You can create multiple workspaces (sites) to help differentiate and protect various APIs, microservices, and web applications. When defining the scope of your workspace (site), consider how you want to compartmentalize data, rules, and account access. For example, you may want to create workspaces (sites) based on an environment type (e.g., development, staging, and production) or region (e.g., APAC, EU, and US).

HINT: By default, your account (corp) has a limited number of workspaces (sites). If you need more, contact support for assistance.

To add a workspace (site), follow these steps:

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces. Click Add Workspace. In the Name field, enter a friendly name for the new workspace. In the Description field, enter a description of the workspace. Click Add Workspace.

Editing workspaces (sites)

To edit a workspace (site), follow these steps:

Monitoring workspaces (sites)

You can monitor the traffic and performance of your workspace (site). For example, you may want to:

view high-level workspace (site) metrics organized into multiple dashboards.

reference a list of individual requests that have been tagged with signals.

track IP addresses that have been or will be flagged soon or review a historical record of all flagged IP addresses within the last 30 days.

view a summary of the status and performance of the agent.

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Workspace summary table The Account overview dashboard gives you access to the Workspace summary table. The Workspace summary table highlights the most frequent attack types and attack sources (e.g., the regions where the attacks originated) for each workspace. To access the Workspace summary table: Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Dashboards. From the workspaces bar, click the menu The Workspace summary table contains these columns: Workspace : the name of the workspace.

: the name of the workspace. Requests w/ attack signals : the top number represents the number of requests that were blocked due to threshold configurations. The bottom number represents the number of requests that have at least one attack signal.

: the top number represents the number of requests that were blocked due to threshold configurations. The bottom number represents the number of requests that have at least one attack signal. Attack signals: a list of the attack signals that made up the most attacks to the workspace and their corresponding percentage of the total.

a list of the attack signals that made up the most attacks to the workspace and their corresponding percentage of the total. Countries : the top three regions where the attacks originated and their corresponding percentage of the total.

: the top three regions where the attacks originated and their corresponding percentage of the total. Flagged IPs: the number of IP addresses that were flagged due to exceeding set thresholds in the specified time period.

Deleting workspaces (sites)

If you've been assigned the role of owner (superuser), you can delete workspaces (sites) in your account (corp).

Limitations and considerations

A workspace (site) cannot be deleted if it:

is the workspace (site) you are currently accessing in the control panel

is the last workspace (site) remaining for the account (corp)

has users that aren't members of any other workspaces (sites)

If you would like to delete a workspace (site) meeting any of the conditions listed above, reach out to our support team.

Deleting a workspace (site)

To delete a workspace (site), follow these steps:

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces. Click the gear Click Delete workspace. Enter the name of the workspace as a means of verifying that you want to permanently delete the workspace, then click Delete.

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