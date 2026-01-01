  1. Home
Monitoring

These articles provide information on monitoring traffic processing and evaluating the performance of the Next-Gen WAF.

Monitoring activity with the audit log
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel . If you use the Fastly…

Monitoring flagged sources
The Next-Gen WAF monitors and flags sources (e.g., IP addresses) that exhibit repeat malicious behavior. This guide describes how to view…

Monitoring requests
You can use the Requests page to monitor logged requests to get information about the specific attacks and anomalies that a request was…

Monitoring signals
The Next-Gen WAF tags requests with signals , which are labels that describe notable request properties. You can use these signals to help…

Monitoring the agent
Once your Next-Gen WAF agents are installed and running, you can monitor their status and performance from the control panel you use to…

Monitoring with custom dashboards
Custom dashboards are collections of cards (also known as charts) that you select and organize into a preferred layout to monitor site (also…

Monitoring with system-generated dashboards
System-generated dashboards are dashboards created by Fastly that provide an overview of the most commonly useful metrics related to request…

