About monitoring

The Next-Gen WAF logs a sample of the traffic it inspects and makes it available through the control panel you use to access the WAF. You can use system and custom dashboards to analyze traffic patterns, the request logs to investigate specific attacks, and alerts to notify you of events that need attention. For On-Prem WAF deployments, you can also check agent health and performance.

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Question Start here Details What types of attacks are targeting my web application? System dashboards Pre-built dashboards with metrics related to request anomalies and attacks. You can use these dashboards to get quick insights into your traffic and understand how the Next-Gen WAF is responding. Why did the WAF block this request? Request logs A list of the requests that the WAF logged and the metadata for each request, including request and response headers and associated signals. You can use this information to investigate a particular attack or anomaly and why the WAF took the action it did. Why was this IP address flagged? Events page A list of the sources that the Next-Gen WAF flagged and event-related details about each one. If after reviewing the details, you determine that the flag was applied incorrectly, you can remove the flag. Otherwise, you can add additional protection for your web application by creating a rule to address specific characteristics of the event. How are attack and anomaly trends evolving? Signal details page A page that shows the number of requests tagged with the signal over time, a list of sources (e.g., IP addresses) that were flagged because they exceeded thresholds related to the signal, and a list of requests that were tagged with the signal. You can use this information to understand trends and patterns in attacks and anomalies affecting your web application. How can I track custom metrics? Custom dashboards Dashboards you create to track the metrics that matter most to your web application. How can I get notified about specific activities? Alerts Integrations that send notifications to external channels (e.g., Slack) when specific activities occur. You can use alerts to stay informed about traffic spikes, agent issues, or threshold breaches without constantly checking the control panel. Is my agent healthy? (On-Prem WAF only) Agent details page A page that shows the status, CPU and memory usage, decision time, and connection data for the agent. You can use this information to verify that agents are performing within expected parameters and identify issues before they affect traffic.

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