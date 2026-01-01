Alerts
- English
- 日本語
These articles explain how to stay informed when specific Next-Gen WAF activity occurs by setting up integrations that send alerts to external channels (e.g., Slack, Datadog).
Stay informed when specific Next-Gen WAF activity occurs by setting up integrations that send alerts to external channels (e.g., Slack…
Read more »
IMPORTANT: Cisco Threat Response (CTR) is a tool used by incident responders that aggregates data from various Cisco security products…
Read more »
Our Datadog integration creates an event in Datadog when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. HINT: Setting up alerting in Datadog To set…
Read more »
The generic webhook integration sends notifications to a webhook URL when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. HINT: Setting up webhooks…
Read more »
The Jira integration creates an issue in Jira when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. HINT: Setting up Jira integrations The Jira…
Read more »
The mailing list integration sends email notifications when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. HINT: Alerting on corp activity…
Read more »
Our Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration allows you to be notified when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. HINT: Alerting on corp…
Read more »
The OpsGenie integration creates an alert in OpsGenie when the Next-Gen WAF flags an IP address. HINT: Setting up OpsGenie integrations To…
Read more »
The PagerDuty integration creates an incident in PagerDuty when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. HINT: Setting up PagerDuty…
Read more »
The Slack integration sends notifications when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. HINT: Alerting on account (corp) activity IMPORTANT…
Read more »
IMPORTANT: With the VictorOps Alert integration, notifications are sent to Splunk On-Call, formerly known as VictorOps, anytime activity…
Read more »
IMPORTANT: The generic webhook integration enables you to export notifications for certain activity on Signal Sciences directly to Sumo…
Read more »