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Alerts

These articles explain how to stay informed when specific Next-Gen WAF activity occurs by setting up integrations that send alerts to external channels (e.g., Slack, Datadog).

About alerts
Stay informed when specific Next-Gen WAF activity occurs by setting up integrations that send alerts to external channels (e.g., Slack…

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Cisco Threat Response (CTR) / SecureX
IMPORTANT: Cisco Threat Response (CTR) is a tool used by incident responders that aggregates data from various Cisco security products…

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Datadog
Our Datadog integration creates an event in Datadog when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. HINT: Setting up alerting in Datadog To set…

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Generic webhooks
The generic webhook integration sends notifications to a webhook URL when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. HINT: Setting up webhooks…

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Jira
The Jira integration creates an issue in Jira when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. HINT: Setting up Jira integrations The Jira…

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Mailing list
The mailing list integration sends email notifications when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. HINT: Alerting on corp activity…

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Microsoft Teams (Workflow)
Our Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration allows you to be notified when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. HINT: Alerting on corp…

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OpsGenie
The OpsGenie integration creates an alert in OpsGenie when the Next-Gen WAF flags an IP address. HINT: Setting up OpsGenie integrations To…

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PagerDuty
The PagerDuty integration creates an incident in PagerDuty when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. HINT: Setting up PagerDuty…

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Slack
The Slack integration sends notifications when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. HINT: Alerting on account (corp) activity IMPORTANT…

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Splunk On-Call
IMPORTANT: With the VictorOps Alert integration, notifications are sent to Splunk On-Call, formerly known as VictorOps, anytime activity…

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Sumo Logic
IMPORTANT: The generic webhook integration enables you to export notifications for certain activity on Signal Sciences directly to Sumo…

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