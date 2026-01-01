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About alerts

Stay informed when specific Next-Gen WAF activity occurs by setting up integrations that send alerts to external channels (e.g., Slack, Datadog). To configure these integrations, you'll use the Alerts feature in the Fastly control panel or the Integrations feature in the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

HINT: Want to set up alerting for your CDN or Compute service? Check out our Alerts documentation.

Setting up alerting

To set up alerting for the Next-Gen WAF, select the tab for your control panel and follow the instructions for the relevant integration.

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel

The Fastly control panel supports the following integrations:

Sending test alerts

After you set up alerting, you can verify that it is working correctly by sending a test alert. To use the Fastly control panel to send a test alert, complete the following steps:

  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
  3. Click the gear Gear icon next to the workspace that you want to modify.
  4. Click Alerts.
  5. Click the Integration type or the pencil Pencil icon next to the appropriate alert.
  6. Click Test workspace alert. A test message is sent to the external channel.

To use the Next-Gen WAF control panel to send a test alert, select the tab for the scope of integration you want to test and complete the following steps:

  1. Corp integration
  2. Site integration
  1. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
  2. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
  3. Click the name of the integration that you want to test.
  4. Click Test integration. A test message is sent to the external channel.

Deleting integrations

To delete an integration in the Fastly control panel, complete the following steps:

  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
  3. Click the gear Gear icon next to the workspace that you want to modify.
  4. Click Alerts.
  5. Click the trash Trash icon next to the appropriate alert.
  6. Click Delete.

To delete an integration in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, complete the following steps:

  1. Corp integration
  2. Site integration
  1. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
  2. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
  3. Click the name of the integration that you want to test.
  4. Click Remove corp integration.

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