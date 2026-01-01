About alerts

Stay informed when specific Next-Gen WAF activity occurs by setting up integrations that send alerts to external channels (e.g., Slack, Datadog). To configure these integrations, you'll use the Alerts feature in the Fastly control panel or the Integrations feature in the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

HINT: Want to set up alerting for your CDN or Compute service? Check out our Alerts documentation.

Setting up alerting

To set up alerting for the Next-Gen WAF, select the tab for your control panel and follow the instructions for the relevant integration.

Sending test alerts

After you set up alerting, you can verify that it is working correctly by sending a test alert. To use the Fastly control panel to send a test alert, complete the following steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces. Click the gear Click Alerts. Click the Integration type or the pencil Click Test workspace alert. A test message is sent to the external channel.

To use the Next-Gen WAF control panel to send a test alert, select the tab for the scope of integration you want to test and complete the following steps:

Corp integration Site integration Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations. Click the name of the integration that you want to test. Click Test integration. A test message is sent to the external channel. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations. Click the name of the integration that you want to test. Click Test integration. A test message is sent to the external channel.

Deleting integrations

To delete an integration in the Fastly control panel, complete the following steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces. Click the gear Click Alerts. Click the trash Click Delete.

To delete an integration in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, complete the following steps:

Corp integration Site integration Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations. Click the name of the integration that you want to test. Click Remove corp integration. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations. Click the name of the integration that you want to test. Click Remove site integration.

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