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Mailing list

The mailing list integration sends email notifications when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs.

HINT: Want to set up alerting for your CDN or Compute service? Check out our Alerts documentation.

Alerting on corp activity

IMPORTANT: This feature is only available to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

To add a mailing list integration that notifies you when corp actions occur, complete the following steps:

IMPORTANT: Only Owners can create corp-level integrations.

  1. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
  2. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
  3. Click Add corp integration.
  4. Select the Mailing List integration.
  5. In the Email address field, enter the email address or alias to send alerts to.
  6. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
  7. Click Create corp integration.

Alerting on workspace (site) activity

To add a mailing list integration that applies to a single workspace (site), complete the following steps:

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel
  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
  3. Click the gear Gear icon next to the workspace that you want to modify.
  4. Click Alerts and then Add alert.
  5. Fill out the Add alert form as follows:
    • From the Integration type menu, select Mailing list.
    • In the Email address field, enter the email address or alias to send alerts to.
    • In the Select activities menu, leave Flagged IPs checked.
  6. Click Add workspace alert.

Activity types

IMPORTANT: This section only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

When setting up a mailing list integration in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can select the type of activity that you want to be notified about.

  1. Corp integration
  2. Site integration

The following activity types are available for the mailing list integration at the corp-level:

Activity typeDescription
releaseCreatedNew release notifications
featureAnnouncementNew feature announcements
corpUpdatedAccount timeout setting updated
newSiteA new workspace (site) was created
deleteSiteA workspace (site) was deleted
enableSSOSSO was enabled for the account (corp)
disableSSOSSO was disabled for the account (corp)
corpUserInvitedA user was invited
corpUserReinvitedA user was reinvited
listCreatedA list was created
listUpdatedA list was updated
listDeletedA list was removed
customTagCreatedA custom signal created
customTagDeletedA custom signal updated
customTagUpdatedA custom signal removed
userAddedToCorpA user was added to the account (corp)
userMultiFactorAuthEnabledA user enabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthDisabledA user disabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthUpdatedA user updated 2FA secret
userRegisteredA user was registered
userRemovedCorpA user was removed from the account (corp)
userUpdatedA user was updated
userUndeliverableA user's email address bounced
userUpdatePasswordA user updated their password
accessTokenCreatedAn API Access Token was created
accessTokenDeletedAn API Access Token was deleted

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