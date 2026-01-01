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OpsGenie

The OpsGenie integration creates an alert in OpsGenie when the Next-Gen WAF flags an IP address.

HINT: Want to set up alerting for your CDN or Compute service? Check out our Alerts documentation.

Setting up OpsGenie integrations

To set up an OpsGenie integration, complete the following steps:

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel
  1. In OpsGenie, create an API integration.
  2. Copy the provided API Key.
  3. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  4. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
  5. Click the gear Gear icon next to the workspace that you want to modify.
  6. Click Alerts and then Add alert.
  7. Fill out the Add alert form as follows:
    • From the Integration type menu, select OpsGenie.
    • In the API Key field, enter the API Key created in OpsGenie.
    • In the Select activities menu, leave Flagged IPs checked.
  8. Click Add workspace alert.

Activity types

IMPORTANT: This section only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

When setting up an OpsGenie integration in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can select from the following activity types:

Activity typeDescription
flagAn IP address was flagged
agentAlertAn agent alert was triggered

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