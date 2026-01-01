The OpsGenie integration creates an alert in OpsGenie when the Next-Gen WAF flags an IP address.

HINT: Want to set up alerting for your CDN or Compute service? Check out our Alerts documentation.

Setting up OpsGenie integrations

To set up an OpsGenie integration, complete the following steps:

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel In OpsGenie, create an API integration. Copy the provided API Key. Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces. Click the gear Click Alerts and then Add alert. Fill out the Add alert form as follows: From the Integration type menu, select OpsGenie .

menu, select . In the API Key field, enter the API Key created in OpsGenie.

field, enter the created in OpsGenie. In the Select activities menu, leave Flagged IPs checked. Click Add workspace alert. In OpsGenie, create an API integration. Copy the provided API Key. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Manage menu, select Site Integrations. Click Add site integration. Select the OpsGenie Alert integration. In the API Key field, enter the API Key created in OpsGenie. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for. Click Create site integration.

Activity types

IMPORTANT: This section only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

When setting up an OpsGenie integration in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can select from the following activity types:

Activity type Description flag An IP address was flagged agentAlert An agent alert was triggered

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