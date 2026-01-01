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Slack

The Slack integration sends notifications when certain Next-Gen WAF activity occurs.

HINT: Want to set up alerting for your CDN or Compute service? Check out our Alerts documentation.

Alerting on account (corp) activity

IMPORTANT: This feature is only available to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

To add a Slack integration that notifies you when corp actions occur, complete the following steps:

IMPORTANT: Only Owners can create corp-level integrations.

  1. In Slack, enable incoming webhooks if you have not already.
  2. Create a new webhook.
  3. Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook.
  4. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
  5. From the Corp Manage menu, select Corp Integrations.
  6. Click Add corp integration.
  7. Select the Slack Message integration.
  8. In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Slack.
  9. Select if you want to be alerted regarding All activity or Specific activity. If you selected Specific activity, then in the Activity menu choose the activity types that you want the integration to create alerts for.
  10. Click Create corp integration.

Alerting on workspace (site) activity

To add a Slack integration that applies to a single workspace (site), select the tab for your control panel and complete the following steps:

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel
  1. In Slack, enable incoming webhooks if you have not already.
  2. Create a new webhook.
  3. Copy the Webhook URL of the new webhook.
  4. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  5. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
  6. Click the gear Gear icon next to the workspace that you want to modify.
  7. Click Alerts and then Add alert.
  8. Fill out the Add alert form as follows:
    • From the Integration type menu, select Slack.
    • In the Webhook URL field, enter the Webhook URL created in Slack.
    • In the Select activities menu, leave Flagged IPs checked.
  9. Click Add workspace alert.

Activity types

IMPORTANT: This section only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

When setting up a Slack integration in the Next-Gen WAF control panel, you can select the type of activity that you want to be notified about.

  1. Corp integration
  2. Site integration

The following activity types are available for the Slack integration at the corp-level:

Activity typeDescription
releaseCreatedNew release notifications
featureAnnouncementNew feature announcements
corpUpdatedAccount timeout setting updated
newSiteA new workspace (site) was created
deleteSiteA workspace (site) was deleted
enableSSOSSO was enabled for the corp
disableSSOSSO was disabled for the corp
corpUserInvitedA user was invited
corpUserReinvitedA user was reinvited
listCreatedA list was created
listUpdatedA list was updated
listDeletedA list was removed
customTagCreatedA custom signal created
customTagDeletedA custom signal removed
customTagUpdatedA custom signal updated
userMultiFactorAuthEnabledA user enabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthDisabledA user disabled 2FA
userMultiFactorAuthUpdatedA user updated 2FA secret
userRegisteredA user was registered
userRemovedCorpA user was removed from the corp
userUpdatedA user was updated
userUndeliverableA user's email address bounced
userUpdatePasswordA user updated their password
accessTokenCreatedAn API Access Token was created
accessTokenDeletedAn API Access Token was deleted

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