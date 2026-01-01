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Monitoring signals

The Next-Gen WAF tags requests with signals, which are labels that describe notable request properties. You can use these signals to help monitor and understand traffic processed by the WAF.

Monitoring account (corp) signals

To get a high-level view of the top signals your requests are tagged with for a specific account (corp), follow the instructions for your control panel below:

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel

The Account overview dashboard gives you access to the Top signals view. The Top signals view helps you get a high-level view of the signals your requests are tagged with.

To access the Top signals view:

  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Dashboards.
  3. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Menu icon to the right of the workspace name and select your account name.

The Top signals view contains the following tabs:

  • Attack signals: data related to malicious requests.
  • Anomaly signals: data related to abnormal requests (e.g., requests containing malformed data and requests originating from known scanners).
  • Account signals: data related to signals created at the account level.

Monitoring workspace (site) signals

You can monitor signal activity for a specific workspace (site).

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel

To view a summary of the activity related to a signal:

  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Signals.
  3. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Menu icon to the right of the workspace name and select a workspace.

  4. Use the tabs, search bar, and filter menus to find the appropriate signal. Tab options include:

  5. Click the name of the signal. A summary of the activity related to that signal appears.

The summary includes the following:

  • the number of requests tagged with the signal over time.
  • a list of sources (e.g., IP addresses) that were flagged because they exceeded thresholds related to the signal.
  • a list of requests that were tagged with the signal.
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