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Monitoring the agent

Once your Next-Gen WAF agents are installed and running, you can monitor their status and performance from the control panel you use to access the Next-Gen WAF.

Before you begin

Review our guide on Getting started with the agent to understand how the agent works and how to install the agent.

Monitoring the agent

Use the Agents page in the Next-Gen WAF control panel or the Deployment page in the Fastly control panel to monitor your agent.

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel

Accessing the Deployment page

To monitor the agent, navigate to the Deployment page:

  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Deployment.
  3. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Menu icon to the right of the workspace name and select a workspace.

About the Deployment page for Edge WAF deployments

For workspaces with an Edge WAF deployment, the Deployment page states that your workspace's Edge WAF deployment is a managed deployment. This means that Fastly manages your deployment.

About the Deployment page for On-Prem WAF deployments

For workspaces with an On-Prem WAF deployment, the Deployment page surfaces relevant information and data about your Next-Gen WAF agents via two tabs:

  • Overview: a tab featuring agent information (e.g., status and version).
  • Metrics: a tab highlighting key agent stats (e.g., memory consumed and latency times).

NOTE: Once an agent has been offline for 3 days, it will disappear from the Deployment page automatically.

From the Deployment page, you can:

  • click View agent keys to view and copy the Agent Access key and Agent Secret key for the workspace. You need these keys to start and update agents.
  • use a single set of filters to narrow the list of agents on both the Overview and Metrics tabs.
  • use the search bar on the Overview or Metrics tab to narrow the list of agents on the active tab.
  • click the document icon Document icon next to an agent to go to the Agent details page, which contains more information about the agent.

About the Agent details page

The Agent details page displays information about an agent's status and performance across two tabs. The Status tab lists deployment and runtime metrics for the agent. The Charts tab contains the following graphs:

  • Total requests (req/sec): the number of requests per second received for your workspace (site).
  • Decision time (ms): the amount of time it took for the agent to process requests. When the 99th percentile line is at 10 ms, the agent took between 0–10 ms to process 99% of requests and more than 10 ms to process the remaining 1% of requests.
  • CPU percentage: the percentage of CPU power used by the host and by the agent.

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