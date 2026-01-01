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Monitoring with system-generated dashboards

System-generated dashboards are dashboards created by Fastly that provide an overview of the most commonly useful metrics related to request anomalies and attacks. System-generated dashboards help provide quick insights into the traffic coming to your website and how the Next-Gen WAF is responding. You cannot modify system-generated dashboards.

System-generated dashboards are available at both the site-level (workspace-level) and account-level (corp-level).

Working with workspace (site) dashboards

Workspace (site) dashboards are system-generated dashboards that let you view metrics for a particular workspace (site).

Viewing workspace (site) dashboards

To access dashboards for a specific workspace (site), follow these steps:

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel
  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Dashboards.
  3. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Menu icon to the right of the workspace name and select a workspace.
  4. From the dashboards menu Menu icon, select the dashboard you want to switch to. The selected dashboard appears.

To interact with the dashboard data:

  • use the time selector menu to adjust the time range that's reported on. Additionally, use the granularity menu to adjust how the data is displayed in the cards.

    The time selector and granularity menus

  • at the bottom of a card, click Quick look to expand the card and view requests matching the card parameters. Alternatively, click View requests to view requests matching the card parameters on the Requests page.

Setting a default dashboard

IMPORTANT: This feature only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

You can select a default workspace (site) dashboard that will automatically be selected when you log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

  1. On the Site Overview page, select the relevant dashboard from the Dashboard menu.
  2. Click the star Star icon in the upper-right corner of the Site Overview page. The displayed dashboard becomes your default dashboard.

Available workspace (site) dashboards

The following lists the system-generated workspace (site) dashboards in the Next-Gen WAF and Fastly control panels.

HINT: Although system-generated dashboards can't be modified, you can duplicate a dashboard by clicking the two stacked documents Copy icon and then modify the duplicate that's created.

Overview dashboard

The Overview dashboard provides a high-level, system-generated overview of metrics related to your site.

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel

The Overview dashboard includes the following cards:

  • Request volume: a graph displaying the number of requests the workspace received over time.
  • OWASP injection attacks: a graph displaying the most common OWASP Top 10 attacks the workspace received over time.
  • Scanners: a graph displaying the number of commercial and open source scanning tools over time.
  • Traffic source anomalies: a graph displaying the number of requests from unusual or suspicious sources over time.
  • Request anomalies: a graph displaying the number of anomalous behaviors within request headers over time.
  • Response anomalies: a graph displaying the number of client and server error codes over time.
  • Events: a list of IP addresses that were flagged for exceeding thresholds.
  • Top Attacks: a list of the top URLs containing attack signals.

API Protection dashboard

IMPORTANT: This dashboard is not available to Next-Gen WAF customers on the Essential platform.

The API Protection dashboard provides system-generated data about API protection signals and includes the following cards:

  • Enumeration: a graph displaying the number of attempts to access enumerated resources over time.
  • Request anomalies: a graph displaying the number of anomalous behaviors within request headers over time.
  • Injection attacks: a graph displaying the number of OWASP attacks associated with API abuse over time.
  • Serialization anomalies: a graph displaying the number of request errors over time. The errors may indicate autonomous clients.
  • Request violations: a graph displaying the number of requests violating common controls over time.
  • Traffic source anomalies: a graph displaying the number of requests from unusual or suspicious sources over time.

ATO Protection dashboard

IMPORTANT: This dashboard is not available to Next-Gen WAF customers on the Essential platform.

The ATO Protection dashboard provides system-generated data about account takeover (ATO) signals and includes the following cards:

  • Login: a graph displaying the number of attempts to log in to application endpoints over time.
  • Password reset: a graph displaying the number of attempts to reset passwords over time.
  • Account creation: a graph displaying the number of attempts to create accounts over time.
  • Account changes: a graph displaying the number of changes to sensitive account information over time.
  • Anomalies: a graph displaying the number of requests from unusual or suspicious sources over time.
  • Gift card validation: a graph displaying the number of attempts to validate gift card details over time.
  • Credit card validation: a graph displaying the number of attempts to validate credit card details over time.
  • Spam: a graph displaying the number of requests to application messaging features over time.

Bot Management dashboard

The Bot Management dashboard provides system-generated data about suspected bot signals.

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel

The Bot Management dashboard includes the following cards:

  • Verified bot activity: a graph displaying verified bots represented on a per-category basis.
  • Bot activity: a graph displaying the number of requests made by suspected bots, suspected bad bots, and verified bots over time.
  • Client challenges: a graph representing requests that were issued a Browser Challenge or verified by the Verify Token rule action and labeled as either providing a valid or an invalid challenge token.
  • Headless bot activity: a graph displaying the traffic from bots detected as being headless browsers leveraging automation tooling such as selenium, puppeteer, and playwright.
  • AI bot activity: a graph displaying traffic from bots detected as being an AI crawler or AI fetcher.
  • Compromised credentials: a graph displaying requests from clients either registering or logging in with a known compromised password.
  • Traffic source anomalies: a graph displaying the number of requests from unusual or suspicious sources over time.

Working with account (corp) dashboards

Account (corp) dashboards are system-generated dashboards that let you view metrics for all the workspaces (sites) in your account (corp).

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel

Account overview dashboard

The Account overview dashboard provides an at-a-glance view of metrics for all the workspaces in your account. To navigate to the Account overview dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Dashboards.
  3. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Menu icon to the right of the workspace name and select your account name.

The Account overview dashboard contains the following cards:

  • Request Volume: the number of requests your account receives, the number of requests that have at least one attack signal, and the number of requests that were blocked.

  • Attack Requests: the number of malicious requests per workspace. The card displays a maximum of 10 workspaces.

  • Blocked Requests: the number of requests that were blocked. The card displays a maximum of 10 workspaces.

    HINT: The Account overview page also contains the Workspace summary table, which lists the most frequent attack types and sources for all workspaces within the account, and the Top signals table, which contains signal data for top workspaces in the account.

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