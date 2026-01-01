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Anonymizing IP addresses

IP Anonymization is a workspace (also known as site) customization that changes the way Next-Gen WAF stores and uses remote client IP addresses. By default IP addresses are not anonymized. When a customer chooses to enable IP Anonymization, agents for a specific workspace (site) will anonymize an IP address before sending it to the cloud. Next-Gen WAF will convert IP addresses into anonymized IPv6 addresses by performing a one-way hash. As a result, Fastly databases will not have knowledge of the actual IP address and it will appear anonymized throughout the control panel.

Actual IP addresses are converted to anonymous IPv6 addresses using rfc7343.

The IP address is anonymized in all headers and data fields with the anonymized IPv6 address. In addition, the actual IP address is truncated by setting the last octet of an IPv4 IP address and the last 80 bits of an IPv6 address to zeros and stored as metadata on the record.

Limitations and considerations

The following features will not work when IP Anonymization is enabled:

  • DNS lookups
  • CIDR support in the search control panel
  • Network Data Insights (partial functionality)

Enabling IP anonymization

To enable IP anonymization, complete the following steps:

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel
  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
  3. Click the gear Gear icon next to the workspace that you want to modify.
  4. Click IP anonymization and then Enabled.
  5. Click Update.

Disabling IP anonymization

To disable IP anonymization, complete the following steps:

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel
  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
  3. Click the gear Gear icon next to the workspace that you want to modify.
  4. Click IP anonymization and then Disabled.
  5. Click Update.

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